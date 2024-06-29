3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes Throughout All Of July 2024

Three zodiac signs have the best July 2024 horoscopes, influenced by Cancer season and several major astrological events (including four retrograde planets and asteroids!).

We begin the month with Neptune going retrograde in Pisces on July 2. Outer planets always deeply influence the collective and our subconscious, driving invisible needs and revealing things we did not exist under the surface. In its retrograde manifestation, Neptune prefers to incubate its ideas in the silence and comfort of its home. It's secretive and not fond of external “advice” or inputs, but this often leads to the greatest productions of all time — things and ideas that appear weird at first, only to reveal themselves as true masterpieces.

Next, on July 5, we welcome the New Moon in Cancer. As the ruler of the Cancer zodiac sign, the moon is extremely potent here, so don't waste this opportunity to do a manifestation ritual or cleanse your life and aura of what's not for you.

Finally, near the end of the month on July 26, we have Chiron going retrograde in Aries. This brings up the total number of retrograde planets and asteroids to four: Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron. If you feel more introverted than usual under this influence, trust the flow. Journaling can reveal deep insights at this time.

Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for July 2024.

1. Leo

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Leo, the month of July will be an intriguing period for you. On the one hand, you may find the pace of things slowing down a bit. But on the other hand, this will directly lead you to victory, so be patient!

With Sun in Cancer standing out as your primary astrological benefactor this month, you are encouraged to spend more time with your loved ones and prioritize the important relationships in your life. What you gain from this cannot be quantified, yet this will have a tremendously positive impact on your future.

Mars conjunct Uranus in Taurus will have more influence on you during the middle of the month, so prepare to feel more restless with sparks of creativity claiming you every now and then. The pace will still be slow, but your behind-the-scenes blessings will be greater. As long as you ground yourself and remain mindful, you will get to the other side with a large grin on your face. Meditation is definitely indicated here for you.

2. Pisces

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Pisces, July will be fun for you and will cause a rise in your popularity too, whether online or in real life. This is especially true for those of you who are in school or university. You will benefit more from your blessings this month if you stay true to yourself and don't let peer pressure distract or control you.

With Mercury in Leo standing out as your cosmic benefactor this month, your creativity will be at an all-time high. But unlike other months, what you create now will draw the jealousy of others. It will be direct envy of how your mind works. Don't allow that negativity any space in your life. You will achieve greatness on this path, no matter what.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces is also highlighted as a beneficial force in July, yet retrograde planets don't extend gifts until certain hurdles are cleared. In the case of Saturn, you will have to prove loyalty to your creative vision and diligence in bringing it to life. Only then will Saturn bring you the support and opportunities to catapult you to a whole 'nother stratosphere.

3. Taurus

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

July is your month, Taurus. Don't doubt that. With so much Cancer energy swirling around, you will feel loved, cherished, nurtured, and supported by the cosmos. After all, Taurus and Cancer are soulmate zodiac signs and blend beautifully together.

With Jupiter in Gemini and Uranus conjunct Mars in Taurus showing up as your primary benefactors this month, you are also reminded that your blessings will come to you when you choose teachers who are communicative and choose collaborators who bring something different to the table yet have the same goal and modus operandi as you.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces will also be beneficial this month, but in an odd way. It will bring your unconscious fears to the surface, allowing you to free yourself from them so they no longer sabotage you. Journaling, energy cleanses, or cord-cutting rituals are excellent tools to achieve this purge and open the path forward.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.