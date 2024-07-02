One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 3, 2024

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Gemini. We have a big day ahead as the Moon moves through Gemini and connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansiveness.

Some of us (specifically Geminis, Leos and Sagittarius zodiac signs) can take on more than we should, so pay close attention to your limitations and stay true to your schedule. For a few zodiac signs, Jupiter and the Moon will bring some luck in friendships, business and love. Let's see what the cards reveal for each of us this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Stop looking all around, Aries. Start focusing on what matters, and watch how your energy and vibrance can come back to you. Unplug from social media or all the distractions in life that take away your state of calm. Count your blessings; each comes with pros and cons, so it’s up to you to set boundaries when needed to get the most out of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Unforeseen situations can come up unexpectedly, Taurus. While you can’t always predict when they’ll arise, you can understand that surprises are a part of life and will come at some point. This card advises you to do what you can to prepare yourself for mishaps and unplanned moments — financially, mentally, spiritually, and more. Wisdom isn't just what you know; it's also being mindful of the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Legacy is about so much more than yourself— your impact in the world centers on your relationship with others and how you impacted people. You can leave a positive legacy by using your strengths to support your life and build up others. Life is beautiful with increased selflessness. Look out for others. Be generous when you can, whether it's your knowledge, skills, or some other tangible asset.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Your intuition is a tool that provides knowledge that nothing else can. Before you look all around and feel lost, look to what insight you can find within. Listening to your guidance can lead to new opportunities, lessons, or insights. Words of direction or advice can also be spoken through those around you to confirm your inner voice. Keep your eyes and ears open. Clarity awaits!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Reflecting during this time might enable you to learn some lessons you need to know. You might be able to pinpoint some things that aren’t working, like unsustainable lifestyles or choices that have led you here. Or perhaps you simply need to switch up your environment and decide how to move forward from here, even if none of it is your fault.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Other people’s wins are not your losses, Virgo. This is a great time to assess your perspective of competition. Feeling the need to outrun others, specifically in a way threatened by their success, can leave you more thwarted than thriving. Additionally, whenever you meet a place needing adjustment or change, approach it with grace, not judgment. Shifting whatever you must and moving on!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Joy shared is happiness doubled! Generosity is a beautiful thing. Through it, you can spread goodness and find delight in yourself. You can provide timely relief to someone else or simply brighten their day. This is a beautiful day to see how you can share happiness with others. Start small. Begin with a smile.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Good vibes are coming to you again, Scorpio. You may be enduring some storms right now, but the rainbow comes soon after the rain. This is a beautiful time to find strength where you are and know the only way is up. Your circumstances will soon change for the better, and some of your best days are ahead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Your doubt and fear may be lying to you, Sagittarius. Your brain values and replays fear because it is programmed to protect you. However, sometimes, to get to the best things in life, you must take a scary step and take a few risks. Whenever the voice in your head speaks fear, challenge the thought. Don’t accept every idea as truth. Test it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

All feelings are messengers that help you understand yourself better. Similarly, Capricorn, your bitterness may be trying to speak to you. If you feel resentful in a relationship, ask questions to explore why. You may already know what’s causing it and need to take action from there. This card calls you to act somehow to resolve a problem, or if it cannot be resolved, heal your heart by removing yourself from the cause.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's a great day to reach out to people you love or to reconnect with old friends and chat again. You can reminisce about the past and foster connection, Aquarius, even through life's busyness. You can also dabble in old passions you used to enjoy just for pleasure. Indulge yourself in play and fun. You're never too old or young to begin again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

You can always tell when things are about to change, Pisces. Right now, it may be the silence before the storm and the peace after the challenge. Good luck is always around you; your hard work will pay off. This is a time to stay persistent and keep your integrity strong. When you are met with an opportunity, seize it! You’ve got this, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.