One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 1, 2024

Wow, we are beyond the halfway mark for the year, and July 1 starts with some sage advice you can use or think about from each tarot card. A good mix of cards here demonstrates that each has its own path to follow. We can't decide for anyone else but ourselves which road is right to take.

On Monday, the Sun will be in sweet Cancer, which is represented by the Chariot. The overarching message of Cancer season is to 'hang in there, and don't give up until you reach your goals.'

Advertisement

The Moon will be in slow yet determined Taurus, who points us toward the Hierophant card: the message is for us to remember that old ways are often good ways to follow as we strive to change our lives. In otherwords, don't disrupt the entire system to bend life in your direction; instead, go with the flow and make adjustments as they make sense. With Saturn retrograde turning our thoughts inward, let's see what the cards have to say for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't have to be a 'pick me' type. You can only wait so long for another person to see your interest in them. Eventually, you need to choose yourself and treat your time as valuable. Today, rather than wait for a text or call to come in, go out and make the life you want to live happen. Choose your hobbies. Make new friends. Go out and enjoy life on your own terms. Eventually, you will meet people who treat you as relevant to their plans rather than an afterthought.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Loss of something valuable often stirs strong emotions. Rather than ignore negative feelings, it's best to process what has happened so you can move on. Grief can slow your life down for a moment, but it's much better to let yourself pause today rather than have thoughts of what-ifs fester in the backdrop of life for an extended period. Being honest with yourself is a great start.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Everything in life has a start and end date, including negative consequences. With each decision you make that's moral and right, you move further and further away from choices that led you down the path of regret an remorsefulness. It doesn't matter if you took a cheat day on a diet and lost footing on your weight loss goals or if you cut corners on a project and realize you should have done things with more attention to detail. You can start now and do things the right way, see results grow, and the effects of negative gains lessen.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You can accomplish anything you set your mind to do, including planning the vacation of your dreams. Money and time may be tight right now, but if you carefully plan your schedule and finances, it's possible! You will want to prioritize this dream — even if you need to create a vision board to set your mind to it. If you want to take a luxury cruise or go on a second honeymoon with your sweetheart, you can make it happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Self-awareness and self-knowledge are essential to anything you do. You want to know in your heart that your actions have meaning. After working all day or going through a tough time in your life, your heart's desires can become muddled and difficult to connect to. Decompress. Do something that allows you the chance to recenter and reconnect with your core self. Write. Sing. Dance. Return to the basics. Sleep can do wonders for refueling your soul and getting you to a place where you feel more like yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You don't 'hate people', but sometimes, you wish the human race acted more kindly and considerate toward others. The heartache you feel from the news or callous remarks made in the comment section can sometimes leave you feeling numb and disenchanted. In moments when the darkness of the world gets too much, detach and focus on things that remind you about how good things really are — not just what's projected off of your screen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You do a lot for people, and today, it's time to step back and let them do it for themselves. As much as you don't mind being the go-to person who rescues friends from their problems, it's important to allow life's mistakes to teach what they refuse to learn. Learning can be a slow (and painful) process to watch from the outside. You have learned so much yourself. However, they are in the thick of it and don't have the same wisdom you do. The only way to get where you are is to grow through the pain themselves. You can be a hand to hold but not the one who blocks the blessing that comes from tough love.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

A token of your history is precious, but when you get nostalgic, it can take you back to a time when you wished you had the knowledge you have now. As you tiptoe through memory lane, it's a healing time for you. You can gather happy thoughts and feelings about people you've loved. Snapshots of what you had can be stepping stones to the future you're building, creating a wonderful life that's incredible to talk about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can know someone until one day you realize you don't know them well at all. A person in your life may show you the face you want to see and hide something from you. This could be a well-intended gesture to protect you from disliking them one day. They may not want you to know their shame or bad habits (while they work through them, of course). It's a lot when the blindfold of perfection falls from your eyes, and you see this character in raw form. You can be kind about what you discover and not judge or be harsh. The choice is yours.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have a sharp, intelligent mind, so when dealing with problems, don't let confusion lead you to think otherwise. You can figure out your troubles. Yes, you may want to ask a friend or get advice from an advisor you trust, but if you can't do that, you will figure out what needs to be solved. Anxiety can leave you feeling like you aren't capable, but you are ... believe in yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

What didn't work out that you wished it had? A failure isn't always what it seems. You could have experienced divine protection or redirection to follow your life purpose. You may have plans, but life can shift to put you back where you belong if your journey is meant to go elsewhere. Connect the dots of this journey and see if things are starting to make more sense. You may realize you wanted or needed a thing that would not be best for you.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Surround yourself with good people. It's much easier to fall into a pattern where your friends are just like you and don't challenge your ideas or thoughts. It's uncomfortable to be around different mentalities, but this could be what's in your best interest to grow as a person. Try going to a new place or pick a hobby you want to learn. See what doors open to you emotionally and mentally when you begin to open your ears to listen without judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.