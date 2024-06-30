The Love Horoscope On July 1, 2024 Improves Relationships For Each Zodiac Sign

Jupiter in Gemini will align with Chiron in Aries, inviting you to an opportunity to see yourself more clearly. Some zodiac signs will know precisely what wounds must be addressed to improve a relationship.

We learn from Monday's love horoscopes that everyone gets heartbroken at least once, but that doesn’t mean it should stop you from loving again. On this journey of life, there are hurt and even wounds that you collect, and while the right person will help you unpack all of this baggage – it’s also up to you to become the person who doesn’t take out the past on your new partner or relationship.

While hurts such as rejection, abandonment, worthiness or even fear may arise, you might also be invited to reflect on any needs to work for or earn love, including codependency. You attract a love that can heal the world when you can heal yourself.

Here's what the day's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign starting July 1, 2024.

Aries

This relationship is not like any others before, dear Aries. That alone should give you the confidence you need to trust that it’s safe to show your heart to your partner. But more than anything you fear having to break up and start over. You want a relationship to actually last forever, which means you have to stop worrying so much over if it might end and enjoy it.

Taurus

Consistency is the key to love, Taurus. But in your case, it’s also the key to your heart. Yet, it seems on this journey of love, you continually attract partners who are inconsistent so you can learn what it is you actually need from love. Try to focus on what you bring to the table and stop settling for breadcrumbing when you are worthy of so much more.

Gemini

Just because a relationship doesn’t work out, doesn’t mean you’ve failed, Gemini. A relationship ends because it has served its purpose, not because you or your partner has done something wrong. Try to release your fear of failure, so that you can embrace whatever the purpose or lesson is in your current relationship.

Cancer

You are worthy of love, sweet Cancer, but until you know that deep within your soul, you will always fear the rejection of a partner. Part of this is learning to choose people who will see your worth, but the other important aspect is learning how to choose yourself. When you choose yourself, then you no longer will be waiting to feel chosen by another. Choose yourself today, Cancer, so you can let go of the fear of not being enough for the person you love.

Leo

In order to feel valued and appreciated in your relationship, you must be able to articulate your needs, Leo. Many times, you make assumptions about your partner, but they also turn out often to be incorrect. If you want to be treated a particular way, then be prepared to ask for it. Once you do, then it comes down to learning to receive so that you can truly feel in your heart that your partner loves you, for you.

Virgo

You thrive off of plans, dear Virgo, as they bring you safety and security. Not only does this affect your own personal life, but it also means in a relationship, you always need to be confident in the direction you’re heading. The thing is though, you also don’t want to date yourself. Try to embrace your partner’s spontaneity as their own love language, realizing it’s okay if they’re not exactly like you, because that means you each bring something unique to the table.

Libra

You can’t escape hard moments, Libra, no matter how much you might love someone. While no one wants to have arguments or confrontations, you also can’t let yourself slip back into people-pleasing behaviors just because you’re scared. Realize the one who loves you, always will, even if you speak your truth.

Scorpio

Vulnerability is a challenge for anyone, dear Scorpio, but for you it’s something you often wrestle with the most. But you can’t have the love you really crave unless you let yourself be fully seen by your partner. Try to become more comfortable with your own self first, and remind yourself that vulnerability isn’t a risk, when you’re doing it with the right person.

Sagittarius

There is a difference between control and partnership, Sagittarius, and it might benefit you to reflect on that a bit more before making any big decisions. While you are a free spirit and have a fear that commitment would rob you of that, you have to learn how to keep being yourself and work more together in your romantic partnership. Your partner isn’t trying to control you, but to ensure you’re both working together for the good of the future you’re both dreaming of.

Capricorn

The only person that gets to decide in this life if you’re good enough, is you, Capricorn. Only you can judge how much effort and presence you put into your relationship, and even your own personal growth. But you must stop looking for external validation that you’re on the right path if you want to improve matters. The more you can know in your heart you are showing up as the best romantic partner, the less you’ll worry about being good enough for love.

Aquarius

It’s natural to fear losing someone that you love, Aquarius, but you can’t let that fear get so big that it has you afraid to make certain decisions or engage in specific conversations. You can’t lose what is meant for you, which is why you need to step up and trust that your partner does want to keep building a life with you. Take that risk, lose the fear, and embrace your relationship for all it is – and all it can be.

Pisces

While you are always looking to improve yourself, the one thing that hurts your heart is when it feels like someone is being mean or unfair, Pisces. Often this comes down to communication styles, and if your partner has said something to you recently that has hurt your feelings, then you need to let them know. Not to make it their responsibility, but simply to let them know how you need to be spoken to so that you don’t start detaching from this relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.