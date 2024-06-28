The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 29, 2024

Saturn retrograde helps to slow down and manage our life admin so that we juggle fewer things without feeling overwhelmed. With Saturn spiraling in the sign of Pisces, it is wonderful to deepen your soulful rituals and practices that bring you to a deeper depth of spiritual grounding.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to deepen your spiritual practice and dial down the volume on the outer world. To function healthily in our busy and chaotic world, we need rituals and practices that help us harmonize and balance the two.

Ponder this: "What rituals or practices help you feel centered and connected to your soulful or authentic self?" or "Describe the symptoms you feel when you need to ground yourself in the present moment?"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As they say, who we surround ourselves with can influence us in conscious and unconscious ways. During this cosmic period, you might notice what habits and behaviors you’ve absorbed from the people around you and how you influence others.

We all can be energetically responsible for ourselves, so ask yourself: "What energy am I bringing into the room when I speak?" "What wisdom am I imprinting on others?"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the prime time to cultivate a career philosophy. When we only aim for goals without considering the process of achieving them, our boundaries, and the types of people we would like to collaborate with, we can easily make short-sighted decisions that don't factor into a long-term vision. Plus, how you achieve goals is actually more important in achieving them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re in scholarship mode, as you might develop a keen interest in understanding different spiritual philosophies or types of self-help books that you wouldn’t normally be interested in.

When was the last time you saw yourself as a student of life? This is the season to do exactly that and see how life will show you things you never considered could catapult you to a new level of soul growth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturn will be transiting your area of transformation and psychic growth, so you’ll probably feel like you’re changing from the inside. Instead of waiting for something external to change, this is a good time to reclaim more of your agency and power so that you don’t feel like a victim of life but truly a co-creator of your own world.

Pop these questions in your journal: "Reflect on an area of your life where you feel you have lost control or power. What are the contributing factors? What small steps can you take to start regaining a sense of control in this area?"

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your relationships are up for screening and filtering so that you can truly see people without rose-tinted glasses. This isn’t inherently good or bad; it's about restoring humanity to yourself and others so that you can remove all projections about who they should be and accept them for who they are. Additionally, it's time to see if your relationship values truly align and what needs to be discussed to come to a new compromise to strengthen the relationship itself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes, indecision is fueled by a lack of routine—it’s for your own good. This is a wonderful time to create a routine that works for you and doesn't have to feel like punishment. When you feel slow to make your bed in the morning or get up for that early yoga session, remember that discipline in your routine is a form of self-love. It's a good idea to say affirmations in the morning in the mirror, like "I have the power to stick to my healthy habits and routines."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When was the last time you picked up your paintbrush? Creativity is a form of play and a way to explore your own sense of self-expression, which can be tremendously healing. If your daily tasks and commitments have gotten in the way of your creative expression, do yourself a favor and carve out time for this. This isn’t self-indulgent; it can actually make your inner world much richer and more fulfilling than you imagined.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might be working through karmic dynamics within your family during this timeframe. This could mean healing from family wounds or gaining a new perspective on your parents that could deepen your childhood healing. Perhaps begin to reflect on true forgiveness and what has been blocking your heart from truly opening to this capacity.

"Consider the lasting impact of holding onto grudges and resentment. How have these feelings affected your body, mind, relationships, and happiness over time? What differences do you observe when you release these negative emotions through forgiveness?"

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a time to let go of preconceived judgments and open yourself to taking experiences as they are. Sometimes, we close doors prematurely because of past experiences. Every experience is a new invitation to meet it where it is, just as it is, in its purity.

"Think about a time when your first impression of a new experience was wrong or incomplete. How did your initial judgment change how you saw the experience? What did you take away from this?"

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Expect your tastes, beliefs, and values to shift. You’re becoming more aware of your natural gifts, including your expertise, flair, and style. By the end of Saturn retrograde’s reign, decide how you want to share these gifts with the world and for what purpose. If you force yourself into places and groups that don't align with your core values, you might find yourself walking in a different direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Since Saturn has been in your home sign since March 2023, you’ve likely cultivated a new level of maturity. Saturn retrograde reminds us that sculpting a beautiful sculpture takes time, and every detail counts.

What task have you set to master since last year? If your focus has waxed and waned, now is the right time to refocus. Whether mastering your health, routine, or boundaries, the metamorphosis will be more than worth it. Keep going.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.