One-Card Tarot Horoscope On June 28, 2024 For Each Zodiac Sign

Put your thankfulness hat on. On Friday, the universe is feeling generous. Several tarot cards are in the reverse position, revealing that many of us won't be action-takers. Instead, we will desire introspective activities that refuel the spirit and promote a sense of calm. Two things that may further encourage being quiet are the Moon and the Sun.

With the Sun in Cancer, we want to withdraw into our shells, and while the Moon enters a quarter-moon phase in Aries, we are craving control that can only be found when we push the world aside for a moment and look into our hearts to see what it is we want.

See each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on June 28, 2024, brings insight to your day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Oh boy, Aries, the Moon will be entering your hidden enemies sector, and you received a reverse Magician card. This tarot card indicates that you may be susceptible to the lies of a person you want to trust. Desire to see the good in others can be a strength, but you're being warned to exercise caution.

Let your guard down around people who've earned your trust rather than give it away until they have done otherwise. You can never be too careful with strangers; time is the ultimate determination of a person's character.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Why have your feelings run cold? You may not be as interested in your partner as you once were. Something could have happened that turned your emotions off. You can discuss it with them to explore how to improve your partnership.

If your situation involves a friend or family member, conflict resolution could also include confronting the problem. Feelings are indicators of your current emotions. It's good to listen to them.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You want love, happiness, and feeling like you control your life, which means financial security. This is the time to work on your future and secure it with a better job, a long-term goal, and perhaps a side business you can build for yourself.

You have an amazing week ahead of you, and with Jupiter in your sign this entire year, there's plenty of support to make your dreams come true.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love is reborn for you, Cancer. Lucky for you, Venus is in your zodiac sign, and the Ace of Cups signifies your emotions running over to the point of overflow. Your heart can feel full of emotions so good that you think it will burst.

New love. Old love. You'll feel love no matter what your relationship status is right now. A little effort into your relationships proves to be substantial. You'll be motivated to keep the good vibes flowing when you see your love life improve.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Sword, reversed

You have two things happening today, and they both support the potential of negative news coming to you in an area of your life. The Moon and Saturn are in your sector of hidden things, secrets and other people's resources. You could apply for a loan on this day and receive a quick rejection.

If you are planning to apply for credit or a new loan, or you want to get a financial gift or some other form of monetary help from a person, you may hear that they are unavailable for you. Timing will be everything today, so check before you shoot your shot. You want to aim wisely. Tomorrow or later this week may be better for your desired outcome.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

It can be so heartbreaking when what you wanted doesn't pan out the way you hoped. Your dreams could feel shattered and digesting a missed opportunity takes a long time. Today, those emotions could surface for you and cause you to feel sorrow and pain about the past.

However, there's often a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel. A door closed means your path is diverted in a new direction. Take time to look ahead to the path you're creating now and see how maybe you were protected so you can go to something better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Not all family advice is meant to be followed. You may receive a word of caution from a well-intended family member about a current relationship, and it's all wrong. With the Moon entering your wellness sector, you have your rose-colored glasses on, but the honeymoon phase is to be enjoyed as much as possible, even when staying, steady balanced and sober-minded.

Others may see red flags, and you can pay attention to the warnings, but don't let another person's skepticism or desire to protect you cause you to miss out on a beautiful phase of your relationship. Enjoy it. Listen to your heart instead.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

This could be a busy day, Leo. With the Moon in your creativity sector, you'll want to color outside the lines and do things differently. This tarot card puts the breaks on and demands you act with a balanced approach to your schedule.

You might lose track of time, put too much energy into one project, and fall short in another. Keeping tabs on your daily activity is smart. You can avoid any conflicts if you know them and monitor your time closely. It can be a great day, even if you have to put in more effort to make it so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Saturn and the Moon are in your comfort sector, and this can lead to a feeling of restriction. The imagination well can run dry even for the most creative and talented people. When this happens, you must do something that reminds you about life and how it's meant to be lived.

If you're feeling a bit burned out and dull, you might need to watch a movie or go out with friends to a new restaurant. Live music might be the cure to bring your spirit back to life or a drive around town with the windows down blasting your favorite songs. Anything

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are determined, hard-working, and a force to be reckoned with. You don't need anyone to tell you that, but this tarot card thinks it's what needs to be said. The Moon in your communication sector may mean your desire for accolades is at an all-time high today. Pats on the back, feeling heard and rewarded for all you do is in the stars!

Don't give up if you are striving toward a new goal that puts you in a better position (like attending school or trying to get into the spotlight for a big promotion). Nose to the grindstone; patience and determination will get you there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

An open heart isn't a step in vulnerability; although it may feel that way, it's an investment in yourself. When you open your heart, people feel the love. They sense your authenticity and integrity.

They can tell you are a genuine person with heartfelt emotions. You might sometimes want to hide that softer side, but this tarot card and the Moon paired with Saturn in your investment sector push you to expose it. It's going to work out great for you!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Lucky you, Pisces. You get a double whammy of positive juju today with the Moon in your sign and the Ten of Wands. Self-care can be put at the top of your priority list. The best part is that the people who love you will want you to do this for you.

A little bit of me-time can be hard to find, but a bubble bath or turning in early can be the secret sauce to feeling like a million bucks all week. If you've been burning the candle at both ends, pull back a bit and see what you can do for you to refuel your energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.