The Award For 'Best Weekly Horoscopes' June 24 - 30 Goes To These 5 Zodiac Signs

Between June 24 - 30, 2024, five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes under the influence of many significant astrological changes. First, we begin the week in the waning moon phase. As this period coincides with the end of the month, now's the perfect time to perform a cleansing ritual to help you realign yourself and open the way for fresh energy to flow in. Working with an acupuncturist or Reiki professional is also indicated here.

Advertisement

Pluto's Retrograde in Aquarius's relationship with the Sun in Cancer is also highlighted here as beneficial. The best way to embrace your cosmic blessings now is to understand that the world is more diverse than you realize — even if people mimic each other's accents, dressing styles, and so on to maintain good manners or fit in. Remember that what works for someone else may not always work for you.

The end of the week, though, will be a period of rest and introspection. With Saturn Retrograde in Pisces beginning on June 29, go slow — you will discover the fruits of your labor that are coming through consistently for you.

Advertisement

#astrologytiktok #astrology #spiritualawakening ♬ original sound - meeks @777meeks I will talk more about saturn retrograde in future videos! This will definitely be a major transit for many of us, but if you know what to expect and are mindful or the lessons saturn is teaching you, you will come out of this period with a new perspective and as a better version of yourself ⭐️ #saturnretrograde

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 24 - 30.

1. Aries

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Aries, the energy this week is full of possibilities. In the first half of the week, you will recognize the options in front of you. Some of you will feel out the pros and cons and try to see which path would suit you better. By the time the second half of the week comes around, you will know for sure where you want to go. Trust that inner knowing and reasoning. Your path is your own. What may be good for someone else may not be so good for you. Journaling your thoughts can help you gain more clarity and structure this week.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Taurus, you have more options in your hand than you realize. Don't cut yourself short or sabotage yourself! The first half of the week will bring you people and circumstances that will try to open your eyes to this. It's up to you whether you want to engage with these blessings or pull away. Don't let fear hold you back.

The second half of the week will be more contemplative for you. Now's a good time to purge your soul of old wounds and sabotaging beliefs. The process may not get done in one day, but setting off on such a journey will have a tremendously positive impact on you.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

“All hail the King!” That's the cryptic message for you this week, Capricorn. Try to be more observant of the people around you and the environments you find yourself in. This will show you whether you should join the crowd (after all, the crowd is not always wrong) or steer clear firmly (if it looks like they are going somewhere dark and twisted).

Advertisement

Just remember: your cosmic blessings of the week will come to you when you are proactive and in the driver's seat of your life. If you try to give this power away to someone else, you may not appreciate the choices they make for you. Journaling your thoughts will be your best friend in this regard.

4. Pisces

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Advertisement

Pisces, don't play all your cards at once this week. Hold some back. This includes keeping your secrets behind tight lips for the moment. You may be around people who will hold you back if they see you outpacing them. The cosmic forces firmly support you, though, so don't be afraid.

The second half of the week will be a period of love, grace, and tenderness. Lean into the relationships that truly bring you joy and watch as everything transforms into technicolor. Good surprises await you on this path!

5. Aquarius

Solobird and Sylwia Design / Canva

Advertisement

Aquarius, have you ever wondered what it would feel like if you had someone who was firmly in your corner yet was never afraid to speak their mind and prevent you from making a mistake or a fool of yourself? The energy this week urges you to remember that even if you don't have such a person, let it be one of your wishes. It's a bigger blessing than most people realize. You are also encouraged to think about the last era of your life this week and learn the lessons from it. This will benefit you in the next phase of your cosmic journey.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.