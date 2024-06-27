The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 28, 2024

Friday's horoscope is here! The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon will enter Aries, reaching a Quarter Moon phase later in the day. Meanwhile, on Friday, a harmonious aspect between Mars and Venus begins to form. All this energy happening on Friday encourages you to connect with your sensual side, both within yourself and in your relationships. Treat yourself to a spa day, or invite a friend or lover for a decadent dinner. When in doubt, ask yourself what would Venus do?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel inclined to retreat from the world and spend the day on things that bring you comfort and a sense of belonging. It’s the perfect time to connect with your nurturing side and create a space to decompress without judging how you feel.

Perhaps you need to add more texture to your home's decor to make it more comfortable and inviting to rest your laurels after a long day. These small changes can make a world of difference to your sense of peace and tranquility.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is an excellent time to uncover deeper insights about yourself, as you’re less likely to be distracted by the outside world. If you’ve had a busy schedule recently, this is an incredible time to quiet the inner dialogue and chatter in your mind, making time for stillness.

Put your phone on DND mode, and don’t feel guilty for declining invitations to mingle. To be present with others, you must first be present with yourself and tend to your needs.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Channel your emotions into a creative practice or journal your thoughts to understand your feelings better. You may feel the urge to maintain your independence, but be open to receiving support from those around you.

If you fear becoming closer to others, this is a good time to confront those insecurities. Perhaps you haven’t fully grieved a past heartbreak that keeps you from sharing your heart with others. Be reflective while journaling and script whatever comes up.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a time to be very tender with yourself and enjoy the luxuries of simplicity. If you’ve pinned a recipe on your cooking schedule that you haven’t gotten to yet, this is the perfect day to make yourself a loving meal.

There’s no need to rush the process—take your time with it. How we cook a meal mirrors how patient we are with ourselves and our lives. How can you master the art of slowness today?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You might think about people from the past who left an imprint on your heart. Family could be a sensitive subject for you today, and you might even consider what it means to pick your own. Family isn’t just the people we’re blood-related to; it’s the people in our lives we know we can count on and depend on.

Ask yourself, "What does family mean to me? How have my experiences and relationships shaped my definition of family, and in what ways do I feel connected to or disconnected from the meaning of ‘family’?"

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a wonderful day to see how your visions aren’t just fantasies—they are dreams you can make a reality. These energies can help you keep your feet planted on the ground while your heart pumps with passion and inspiration, helping you remain steadfast in your pursuit. Rome wasn’t built overnight, and the journey to get there is actually the most fun and important part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you’ve been overthinking your career steps recently, these cosmic energies can help give you the confidence to believe in yourself and accept where you are without thinking you should be elsewhere.

Sometimes, our longing to be somewhere other than where we are what causes pain and hopelessness. Ask yourself, "What aspects of my current situation can I fully appreciate and embrace to feel more grounded and fulfilled?"

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you might have a nostalgic trip into your bank of memories. This inner traveling may help remind you of how far you’ve come and how much you’ve overcome, making you even more appreciative of where you are.

Sometimes, revisiting the past can help us decide where to go next. Perhaps you can write in your journal, "In what ways have my past challenges contributed to my personal growth, and how can I leverage this growth to set more intentional goals for my future?"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your connections may feel like you’re swimming into the depths, and some conversations could prompt deep discussions that bring healing to you and those you’re close to.

If there’s anything in your heart that you feel you need to say, you may feel quite open to saying it now without hesitation. Your vulnerability is a superpower, and it could bring your relationships to new heights of comfort.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When was the last time you experienced pleasure? As we grow and change, our tastes may also change. If you don’t know what pleases you as it used to, this is the time to research, experiment, and get into your body to connect with your senses.

This is a great time to ask yourself what it means to define your pleasure principle. As Janet Jackson once lyrically said, "What I thought was happiness was only part-time bliss." So, figure out what can give you full-time bliss.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a great day to tick off your life administrative list with more patience and slowness so it doesn’t feel like a chore. The more you devote yourself to the things in your life that need some general maintenance — like getting your carpets cleaned or washing your car — the lighter and better off you'll feel for doing them.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Set up a date, text your crush something funny, and go get a new hairdo. You’re feeling yourself today, and if you’re not, make yourself a playlist that can help put you in the mood of being in a state of adornment.

We can cultivate this inner feeling for ourselves by creating our own "Venusian" rituals that make us glow from the inside out. A ritual could also be taking a long, luxurious bath and lathering your body with sensual body oil.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.