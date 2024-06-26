One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 27, 2024

It's time to grow up, see things for what they are, and strip away what we don't need from our lives. Saturn gives the Moon and its changing nature a wake-up call in a day-long meeting. We discover what we want and need. We have the courage to make tough decisions, and our daily tarot card is here to help.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals for you on June 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have so much to offer, Aries. However, you can only unleash all you are by stopping trying to be anyone else. It’s better to be an original you than be a duplicate of someone else. This is a great time to get to know yourself better, potentially through exploring new hobbies or journalling some reflective questions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Are you noticing a lack or harmony or difficulties, Taurus? It may be time to evaluate the state of your team or notice what might be going wrong. Or, you might be making progress in an endeavor, but it's unnatural, and time would better be spent elsewhere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Pressure can be paralyzing, Gemini. Instead of worrying about doing it all or doing things perfectly, focus on doing the little things you know will be helpful. This card reminds you to walk intentionally, doing what you can to move forward when it can be easy to stay stagnant.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Your intuition may know things you don’t, Cancer. It may communicate things that you don’t yet have the evidence to support. However, it often proves true, and it’s best to act on them and find out why later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Balance is key, Leo. Finding moderation in your pursuits can be the key to enjoying it all healthily. As you breathe patience and stability into your life, you can meet it all gracefully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Time offers what nothing else can, Virgo. You may be mentally ready to be through with something, but other parts need more healing. Whenever things are potentially harder than you expected or taking more time than anticipated, this is a time to practice patience and compassion. There aren’t any shortcuts through the journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Purpose propels you when motivation runs dry, Libra—knowing your why and your reason for doing what you do will help you keep your momentum even when sparks fade. Furthermore, it allows you to be more intentional and planted in your actions. Whenever you are working to build something, identify the vision and intent behind it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Live and learn, Scorpio. Sometimes, you don’t know what you don’t know, and you must learn as you go. After all, this is your first time living this life. So, it would benefit you to adopt the way you view mistakes; the only true mistake is one you don’t learn from.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a great day, Sagittarius. Sometimes, life can throw you an unexpected curve ball, but you find a way to handle everything in stride. You have the Midas touch all day. The one thing you will not want to do, though, is take any unnecessary risks. It's wonderful when fortune and favor from the universe give your life a power boost, but don't take it for granted by testing the waters and doing something your intuition warns you to avoid.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are resourceful. Your ability to be resourceful is one of the things that works out for you at work and throughout your life. So, think outside of the box when you feel stuck in life or with a project. You're an ace when it comes to stepping outside of your comfort zone. Doing so will bring you success. For you, a problem will be easy to solve in a snap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're always giving so much of yourself to others, but there are days like this one when you need to tune out the world to pursue inner healing and spiritual growth. If you can find some time to detach from the haste of life, unwind and turn off the phone. Try a new meditation or listen to a podcast that helps you to think deeply and feel more in tune with your higher power and inner voice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reverse

Well, you tried to make things work. You might not want to break up, but creating some space to think doesn't have to be forever. Today, ask for some space. Give you and your partner room to miss each other for a day. You could discover how much you care when you have been on your own doing things that reconnect you with yourself. Perhaps your conflicts aren't really that big of a deal, and you just needed some rest and relaxation to regain perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.