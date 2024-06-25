One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 26, 2024

On Wednesday, the Moon spends the day in Pisces, boosting our psychic awareness. Pisces rules things like spirituality, deep insight and dreams. We may feel overly optimistic or perceive things as more than what they are. Be careful when you are entering new situations. Things take time to manifest, and our tarot card can reveal why.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It may be natural for you to seek people who are just like you in relationships, Aries. However, this card serves as a reminder of the beautiful union that can come from differences. In a relationship, you both may challenge different parts of yourselves and, by doing so, encourage growth and expansion.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your drive and determination deliver you to your goals, Taurus. This card reflects all the steely qualities within you just waiting to be harvested. It serves as a reminder to dive in deeply to discover your bravery; let your fears be fuel. We often underestimate all we are capable of.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups - Reversed

When negative emotions arise, Gemini, notice the messages they are attempting to deliver. Regret may be trying to teach you a lesson about seizing the present more. Bitterness can stem from being consistently unhappy about something in a relationship. Depending on what it might be, your course of action may differ. You might need to confront an old belief system or try to communicate your expectations more in a relationship. The first step to creating change for the better in your life begins with assessing your current state and taking steps to create goodness where possible.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You may not need a change of circumstances, Cancer, but a change of heart. There is power in letting your heart’s state lie in something greater than circumstances. Even when life isn’t happy, your joy within you can live on. You can ponder what your current period of life is trying to teach you or practice gratitude where you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Are you feeling at a loss about a situation in your life, Leo? Sometimes, in these moments, you must do all you can and let the rest figure itself out. Time can be the greatest gift, as new clarity can be born, and it grants the opportunity for things beyond your control to occur. Everything will work out, Leo!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are striving for balance in your life, Virgo. A crucial understanding to get there might be realizing not everything is worthy of equal priority or value. Balance may not be an equal scale, as you might think. It simply might be pouring the right amount of attention into the things in your life, according to your current season, and letting go of what is no longer for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

When building in your life, Libra, focus on the roots. You can trim and trim different things, but true power lies in creating soil from which beautiful things can grow and planting the right seeds. This might look like getting back to the basics and not trying to treat symptoms but the cause.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have a purpose right where you are, Scorpio. This may look like being diligent about what is in your hands, like your responsibilities. Additionally, enriching the lives of those around you. For instance, you can be the light you are or offer any skills, knowledge, or guidance you have.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot: The Sun

Today, be optimistic! There's a good chance something wonderful is coming to you even when it seems like you are having just another ordinary day. Envision the one thing you want to attract into your life, and put all your emotions into it. This is a day where manifestations and intentions can be seeds planted in your soul's soil and come true for you soon!

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's always good to be prepared for the unexpected, but today a sudden shift in the day's energy can throw you off-guard. Rather than see a difficult challenge as a loss of time, try to view your trouble as an opportunity to learn and grow. Even in the darkest of nights, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: you! Your inner light shines brightest no matter what.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you distracted by something outside of your current situation? Check to see if that is something you truly want. You may see the beauty of an item from a distance, but when you have it close up and personal, all the imperfections appear to you clearly. Ask yourself if you want something else because you're avoiding the work that needs to be done now.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, Pisces. Your talents and skills make it difficult to focus on one thing. You can do all you desire but not at the same time (or day). Pick a focal point and laser in if you want to boost your productivity. When that's finished, you can move on to the next task and have great success!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.