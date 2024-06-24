Love Horoscope For June 25, 2024, Brings Healing From The Past

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon will spend the day in free-thinking Aquarius. When the Moon is at the Waning Gibbous Moon phase and in the sign of Aquarius, it enforces emotional independence and autonomy.

This Tuesday allows you to understand which patterns or habits work against you and how to find the freedom to break them. Let yourself grow and shed what you no longer need because the love you’ve been dreaming of is waiting for you.

On Tuesday, you may attract and achieve the kind of romantic connection you seek if you shed and release toxic patterns and habits that are working against you. But to shed anything, you must first become aware, and that's one lesson that comes with the Aquarius Moon and the Sun in Cancer.

Cancer energy brings up matters related to home and family. In childhood, you learn what defines love, how to approach it, and what to do if it seems like love is ending. But this doesn’t mean your upbringing provided the healthiest way to approach romantic relationships. Now, you can learn how to do better, which is precisely what the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aquarius can help you with.

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on June 25, 2024:

Aries

You might want to reevaluate how your friendships affect the romantic relationship you choose. While, of course, you want to be able to take your partner along to social events and have everyone get along with you, there is a difference between that and choosing someone that your friends think is the best match for you. Only you know your soul, Aries, so make sure you give yourself the freedom to choose someone that genuinely speaks to that part of yourself.

Taurus

When you can free yourself from what you thought was important, you make more space for love to actually grow. Financial security and independence are an important part of life; however, your heart might disagree with some of the choices you’ve been making. You can’t choose someone only because of what kind of life you could have together; instead, you have to ensure that you are prioritizing love.

Gemini

You crave deep experiences and adventures in life, but you do need to ensure you’re inviting your partner along for the ride, Gemini. It doesn’t have to be a scenario of either or, but you can have both when you permit yourself to believe you can. Make sure you aren’t clinging to hyper-independence at this time and are treating your partner as such. While you will still have your own life, it will pay off to actually start prioritizing the partnership with greater consistency.

Cancer

There is so much more to intimacy than simply what happens behind closed doors, Cancer. In fact, anything that does happen in the privacy of your own home is only a product of the overall sense of intimacy you’ve built with your partner. You might want to consider if you’re being truly open, walls down, and ready to forge that deep bond you want. Engage in interesting conversations, let go of the fear of being judged or losing someone, and let yourself show up ready for a profound relationship.

Leo

The only opinion that matters, Leo, is yours. When you can make your decisions in love from this place, you also can call in more authentic connections – and even joy. You may want to reflect on what has been motivating your choices, as well as any inclinations that you are choosing the same kind of partner repeatedly. There is power in taking control of your choices and learning, of course, that you can decide what kind of love you will accept.

Virgo

It can be hard to carry hurt around, and the longer you do, sometimes you even begin to identify with the pain itself. But you are not your wounds. You are not what you’ve been through or what you’ve had happen to you. It may be time to take a step back from life and heal your heart more. Think about some alone time today, whether it’s a walkout in nature or even that massage. You need some time here to release what has been weighing you down.

Libra

No rule says marriage is the only commitment two people in love can make. But that can only become apparent when you let yourself decide what love means to you and what kind of commitment resonates with your soul. Don’t hold back from expressing your desires to your partner or even your dreams, as it’s not how you commit to one other that matters, but your reasons for doing so.

Scorpio

Freedom isn’t only being able to take off and do what you want on a whim but being able to genuinely feel confident that you are living in alignment with your soul. But to receive this type of gift from the universe, you also must make the decision to remove yourself from everything that no longer resonates. You have grown, Scorpio, which means you need to let go of the old so you can have more space for the new.

Sagittarius

Communication can be tricky for you, especially in love. You tend to be known as the philosopher of the zodiac, which, of course, has its gifts, but not necessarily when your partner is looking for clear intentions and transparency. Try to become more aware of your presence and conversation style, knowing that in this moment, your partner needs direction and not theories for the future.

Capricorn

Adopt a more genuine and authentic approach for envisioning love and a relationship, Capricorn. You can sometimes get stuck too much in sticking with a plan that wasn’t even one you came up with, but that was given to you. Let yourself reconnect with the kind of love you really want, and then don’t be afraid to try something new. Anything you let go of at this time was never anything you really needed to begin with.

Aquarius

You have a unique and beautiful way of looking at love that allows you to create what you want and need. But sometimes, Aquarius, you can doubt this visionary aspect of yourself and instead simply go along for the ride. Take your power back today, trust your instincts, and if you want something, all you need to do is speak up. Your partner appreciates you for being yourself, so to positively improve or change your connection is all you must do.

Pisces

Soulmates do exist, Pisces. There are divine spiritual connections that defy any sort of logic or even rationale. But to really be able to attract this kind of love, you have to let go of trying to approach matters of the heart from such a practical space. You’ve done a great job becoming more logical and healthier regarding relationships, but now it’s time to let the pendulum swing a bit more in the middle so that you don’t miss the magic of it all.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.