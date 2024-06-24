June 25, 2024 brings us the Moon square Uranus, and astrology tells us that for at least four zodiac signs, this day is the one that delivers great knowledge. Here we have a day that ends uncertainty about something in our lives and gives us the gift of clarity. It's as if the universe itself is bestowing a gift upon us, and we are all too eager to receive it, lovingly.

What Moon square Uranus symbolizes on this day is the idea of coming to terms with something that we struggled with and then finally letting it go. We are not mourning its loss — in fact, we are setting ourselves free from whatever it is that held us down.

This transit brings four zodiac signs great relief, and the secure feeling that from this day forth, everything is going to be alright. Now that truly is a relief.

4 zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on June 25, 2024

1. Aries

When the universe sets you up with a special gift, you'll find it's just what you've needed. If you trust your gut on this one, Aries, you'll find yourself in a very happy place because the Moon square Uranus transit on June 25 bridges the gap between you and the important information you've needed.

This is the day you receive the gift of foresight, Aries. You personal intuitive skills needed a tune-up, and it seems that the universe is right here with you. With Moon square Uranus in the sky, you won't have to look far — in fact, the answers will all come to you.

You may become aware that for progress in your life, you need to let go of something that once felt like it was your only stronghold. And yet, this too shall pass, as they say. And when Moon squares Uranus in the sky, you'll see that there's so much more for you, Aries — and that it's OK to move forward, in courage and truth.

2. Libra

What's special about Tuesday is that something in your life suddenly seems to make sense to you. You no longer need to struggle to understand it further. You may find that the presence of Moon square Uranus in your world shows you that it's time to let go of something, and while you know from past experience that letting go doesn't come easily to you, you will flow with this idea on June 25.

The gift given to you by the universe during the transit of Moon square Uranus is the one that has you not only accepting that you must move on, but that you can. The gift of acceptance is so much greater than we all know, and it's the key to living a happy life — one which you are very much deserving of.

You will take this gift to heart, Libra, and you will make the best of this knowledge as you always keep a wise ear out for the universe's commands. You feel good about letting go and you think it's the smartest choice. This is, indeed, a choice on your part, one that you feel brave about making. You will make the best of your gift on June 25, 2024.

3. Sagittarius

The special gift that comes to you via the universe's magic lets you know that you are in the right place. While that sounds simplistic, only you know what a treasure this really is as you are just now starting to feel 'at home' with your situation. Moon square Uranus brings you a sense of security and safety, which makes you very happy.

You've always been an adventurer and a taker of chances, and while you've spent so much of your life chasing a dream, you've also sacrificed many chances at finding a permanent home — something you can call your own. During Moon square Uranus on Tuesday, you will be able to see your surroundings as something you love, cherish and know as 'your own.'

This is a huge day for you, Sagittarius, and while the road that got you here was paved with hard stones and harder experiences, you'll see that with the help of Moon square Uranus, you're able to find yourself settled in and ready for the next phase in your now 'very happy' life. All the blessings in the universe to you, friend.

4. Aquarius

On Tuesday, June 25, the universe will rain blessings down on you, Aquarius. One particular gift will stand out to you: the gift of friendship. You may feel as though you don't have everything you want out of this life, which might keep you hungry and unsatisfied at times. But at this point, what you do have are friends — and this becomes very apparent during Moon square Uranus.

On Tuesday, you'll learn that you have people in your life whom you cannot only rely on but let yourself go in front of. You've needed this affirmation of friendly love and support. You don't like burdening others with whatever troubles you, but if such a thing happens on Tuesday, feel free to unburden yourself to a friend, as this friend truly loves you.

The gift of knowing you are not alone in this weird world is a true gift and you will be grateful and overjoyed by this knowledge. Life is good, Aquarius, and whatever it hands you, whether good or bad, you know you can get through it all because you are surrounded by people who love and believe in you, and truly all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda is an intuitive reader who studies the Tao, practices Tai Chi and interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Astrology.

