The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 25, 2024

Tuesday's horoscope is here! The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and form a square aspect to Uranus in Taurus on June 25. The tension you may feel can be released by being playful and doing something you enjoy so you can avoid some of the turmoil.

How can you share your message today through an artistic medium? Try writing, playing with arts and crafts, or singing songs you love. Let's see what else is in store for us on Tuesday during this Cancer season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for June 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re always on the heroine’s journey with your fearlessness. The wise old myth scholar Joseph Campbell, creator of the Hero’s Journey, also noted that heroes need to rest. So, it’s okay to say when you need more time for cultivation. If you’re not ready to "put yourself back out there," at least tell someone you love that you’re scared. Let them see you. What does pacing yourself (and your life) look like?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It makes sense that your house of shadows and deep emotionality is in the element of fire, especially because you have a good poker face. But this isn’t the time to keep it up. Taurus, if you haven’t felt connected to your sensual body recently, this is the hour to get lost in the passion of eroticism and explore it in new ways.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a great time to infuse more inspiration into your work. If your cup has run dry, it’s time to take yourself to 'church,' or any other place where you get to experience the numinous. Dali went to the Cathedral and it inspired some of his greatest works. Georgia O'Keeffe sat by lakes and rivers. Your workplace needs to give you a reason beyond money to stay.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may feel incredibly optimistic about where you’re heading and how your visions are unfolding. This is a feel-good day to let your curiosities lead you to new explorations and discoveries. You may have an urge to experiment with different creative mediums or generally be more visible to the outside world. Ask yourself, ‘How alive could I feel when I show my art or creations to the world?’

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is a powerful day to step into your power. You may realize you can influence your experiences more than you initially thought. Sometimes, when we see our lives through a lens of disempowerment, we surrender our power and feel as though we have no control over where we’re heading. Go ahead and make a bet on yourself. What if you’re closer to your wildest imaginations than you think?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes, when we only focus on limits, we can’t see that possibilities exist everywhere. During this transit, you may be more emotionally sensitive to the outside world and the people around you, but you’re able to be inspired by others in a deeper way. This is a great time to think about where you may be holding on to resentful feelings, as it’s a good time to extend forgiveness to someone you really care about who may have hurt you in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a tremendous time to explore where you have placed yourself in a self-sacrificing position to keep the peace in your working environment. You first have to own your desires and believe that your happiness is worth more than other people's expectations of who you should be at work. At the same time, you may be prone to overthinking, as you see many work project changes you’d like to make at once. However, there’s no need to rush. You have time to sit with yourself and think about the most fulfilling choices.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s time to seize the day in your dating department. It doesn’t have to be a person; date your creativity without constantly guessing where it’ll lead you. Something is steering you to take a new bet, even if it’s been a while since you’ve made the effort. If you’re used to the apps and you’re bored AF, it’s time to take yourself outside. Spin the wheel of fortune and approach it differently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is an incredible day to invest your time in connecting, networking, and collaborating with others. This is a powerful day to see how your interests and goals align with someone in your community, as there is power in numbers. You may act as the agent of change for your relationships to renew, restore, and strengthen the community as a whole. You’re called to lead today. How do you define leadership? Who are the best leaders you’ve met in the course of your life?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a great opportunity to lean into the power of play, as this can help you become more creative. If you haven’t made time recently to let go of your worries and play, this is a chance to connect to that part of yourself. You may ask yourself, ‘Is there a part of me that thinks being playful is too childish?’ or ‘When was the last time I connected to the childlike parts of myself?’

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to integrate your philosophical insights into your everyday routine. This isn’t a time to put too much focus on practical tasks but to tune into your higher wisdom and see where it can take you. When we allow our higher mind to lead, we can always remember what truly matters in life. This is a good time to ask yourself, ‘How can I see the beauty in the mundane?’ We don’t have to travel far or go on a retreat to treat every experience as a spiritual quest.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dealing with pain is a personal process, but the more intimate we become with our own emotions, the more we can have control over our behavior to make choices that serve our growth. Be kind and patient with yourself, as you may be feeling more vulnerable. Speak to someone if you need extra support; you’re not alone. This transit may help you gain a deeper understanding of your inner mechanisms, bringing you closer to your authentic voice.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.