The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 21 — The Capricorn Full Moon Is Here

For today's horoscope, we have a Full Moon in Capricorn, also known as the Strawberry Moon. As this Full Moon is just a day after the solstice, it's a ripe time of year to harvest everything you have been working on behind the scenes. Additionally, this Full Moon in Capricorn is square to Neptune in Pisces, so be extra mindful of overindulgence. What is especially wonderful is that you may add an artistic touch to everything you do today.

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on June 21, 2024 during the Full Moon:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you feel limited in any way, there is an incredible chance to have faith in your brilliance and rebuild existing career structures to give you a renewed sense of freedom. Perhaps you need to renegotiate your working terms and conditions, as old structures can have a way of keeping you in a box. You’re a natural-born leader, so ask yourself, “What mental blocks or insecurities are in the way of you truly believing in yourself?”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As much as you love comfort and stability, you might just have the urge to switch up your schedule, not in a dramatic fashion, but in a way that allows you to explore. You might decide to make some changes to your daily routine that could make you feel like you’re moving in a bolder and more empowered direction. Ask yourself ‘ In which areas of my life do I feel a need for more innovation and change?’

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may feel more empowered to conquer your goals. This is a good day to understand your main motivations and make more intentional choices. You may feel unstoppable as you tap into an inner strength that makes you feel more alive than ever. Being fearless doesn’t mean you’ll never doubt yourself; it means you consciously choose not to let the fear overpower you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may feel more emotionally charged in your relationships as you’re much more open and receptive to how people around you feel. This is a good time to reflect on whether your needs and desires are being met in your connections or if there is an imbalance between giving and receiving. You deserve to have people in your life who see you in your wholeness and where you don’t feel like you have to perform to be accepted.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, you will better understand how you curate and invest your time in your projects. You are likely to have perceptive insights into what needs to change, and you have the mental agility to do it. Be mindful of acting too quickly before you make any permanent decisions, as you may change your mind after this energy passes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a great time to break out of your routine and try new methods to enhance your creativity. If you’ve been feeling stagnant recently, this energy can help move stagnant energy to support you in taking action. This isn’t a time to procrastinate, as you can channel this energy effectively to jumpstart old projects or implement new ideas.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This Full Moon lands in your space of home and belonging. Today, you might get a profound sense of feeling secure within yourself. Understanding what is around you helps you feel seen, heard and understood. At the same time, you might reflect on how your childhood upbringing has shaped your adult choices. You could even break some negative patterns if needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may initiate some conversations that could help you feel like you have the clarity you need in your connections. It’s better to check in with the other person before making assumptions that could spiral into stories that aren’t real. A good journal question to pop into your notebook is, “Are there any fears or anxieties that hold me back from seeking clarity in my relationships? If so, what are they?”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a good time to reflect on whether the amount of time and energy you invest in your projects or work is actually helping you to become more refined and better at your craft. Sometimes, working harder does not help us master our work but is just tiring us out. What do you think you need to feel your time and energy worth your investment?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon shines in your sign this month, and you might feel like you’re floating from task to task as you’re absorbing a lot of somatic data in your atmosphere. This could look like you are noticing new things about yourself or the world around you, but at best, you may realize you have more inner power than you think.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your dreams are likely to be very vivid over the next couple of days, and they could show you different symbols and patterns that could hold great meaning in your waking life. Don’t underestimate the power of your unconscious. It can point to new places of healing that can help you feel like you’re the co-creator of your life and not a victim of circumstance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may have expansive visions of how you want to move forward with your plans and ideas. Your optimistic lens can give you the boost you need if self-doubt is currently clouding your vision. Calculate the risks and possibilities of where you are in your journey, as you can see where you can adjust your compass. Jot this down in your journal ‘What is my intuition telling me about where I am on my current path?’

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.