How Cancer Season Improves Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign Starting June 20, 2024

Cancer is one of the greatest zodiac signs for a romantic relationship because it inspires the creation of a life together. Unlike Gemini, who might prefer to play the field, Cancer wants to find someone to build a home and future with. As the Sun shifts into Cancer on Thursday, June 20, you will feel your actions driven by love. Your home matters more. Quality time with your partner becomes your top priority, and you want to feel at genuinely at ease in your romantic relationship. While you want to care for and nurture your partner and relationship, you can see that expressed reciprocally. There is a more quiet knowing as you take in all that is not being said so that you might more keenly listen to your heart – and let yourself make love the home you want to return to again and again.

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting June 20, 2024:

Aries

As much as you’ve been enjoying a new zest for life, you will feel your focus shift as your home, family and closeness in your relationship become most important to you. This means you may not be going out as much or you might be spurred to reflect on where you most feel at home. In your relationship, you’re going to be talking about future plans, merging your lives and even setting up a home together. You are in it for the long run and the best news is your partner couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement

Taurus

When you focus on love, that is what you will see. If you choose to invest your energy into what doesn’t seem perfect or another pursuit that seems alluring, then you might miss the opportunities of this zodiac season. Try to embrace that loving energy within yourself and move from that space. All things done from love are also those that bring you fulfillment. But it is particularly important to remember to not overpromise anything and instead make sure your actions are aligned with your words. You may realize you really can have everything you’ve ever wanted.

Advertisement

Gemini

Try focusing on your inner value. This is the part of you that shines brightly no matter what else is going on in your life — and it’s also the space that lets you know whether a choice truly resonates with your soul or not. Once you choose to honor this value, you can also raise the stakes in your relationship. As long as you’ve decided what you want, now is the time to ask for it. Just be prepared to back it up, because your partner may just try to call your bluff.

Advertisement

Cancer

This is your special time of the year. Not only are you preparing to celebrate your birthday, but you’re also going through your solar return where the Sun revisits the exact degree it was when you were born. This is a time of cleansing, awakening and letting yourself start over. Let yourself release whatever has occurred in the past and prepare to create your new beginning. Don’t let any past heartbreak, situationships or lack of clarity move into this new phase. Instead, protect it fiercely. Own your truth and others will be more likely to not question it.

Leo

There are a lot of feelings arising right now, but it’s all to help you realize what you really want for your romantic life. You may find that what you’ve been investing your energy in isn’t really what will satisfy the longings of your soul. If that’s the case, then allow yourself to pivot instead of staying to try to save face. By letting yourself feel all you are, and being open to changing your mind, you may also have a chance encounter with a soulmate that could redefine love.

Advertisement

Virgo

There is no reason to fear all that seems to be shifting in your relationship. All of these changes are good ones, as they will help bring about more of the relationship you desire. But you can’t be afraid to ask for support or help if the situation arises. You don’t have to do everything on your own, and when you realize that it’s not just your relationship that improves, but your entire life.

Libra

Actions really do speak a thousand words, and dear Libra, you are on the brink of some major decisions. Spend time reflecting on what you want for yourself and your life, and then look honestly at whether a particular person genuinely fits into that or not. Instead of creating your life around another, it’s time to decide if someone fits into yours. When you can make that major decision, you also stand to manifest those big life changes you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

Scorpio

It’s okay to admit that you want it all, dear Scorpio — especially because that is what you deserve. But to actually get it, you have to surrender to the flow of change happening in your life. And if you can, get out there and start seeing the world. Break up your routine and create more time for experiences and love. By living the life you dream of, you will automatically put yourself in the position to attract that new love you secretly want.

Sagittarius

Intimacy is more than purely physical, but you have to uncover those layers within yourself before you can create that with another. Try to spend time with yourself today. Lean into how to get to know yourself more deeply. Let yourself honor what you want or what is most important to you and then do whatever you have to do to make things right with the person you love — even if it means apologizing.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Things are looking up in the romance department which is precisely what you need at this time. It’s okay to invest as much time into your relationship as you would your professional life as long as you do it differently. Remember, your partner wants to feel cherished by you. You will better be able to speak your partner’s love language, as they will be able to do that for you. Embrace your vulnerability and let love finally speak for itself.

Aquarius

Boundaries are only something that you can learn, Aquarius. You can’t teach your partner how to have better boundaries, even if it feels like it’s creating a challenge in your relationship. You can lead by example, but the rest is up to them. Just make sure you are upholding yours even if your partner seems to be muddling around in this process as you don’t want to give up your growth because they are still learning. And most of all, make sure one of those boundaries is also tending to what you need for yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

You are a free spirit at heart, but you also deeply crave loving and stable roots. At one point in your life, you viewed this as a contradiction — something you needed to make sense of or even figure out how to explain to others. But now that you’ve accepted this part of who you are, you can finally begin receiving the best of both worlds. This opens the opportunity to have a partner you can be a free spirit with, but also return home to one another knowing this is a safe love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.