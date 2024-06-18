One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 19, 2024

The sun is preparing to leave Gemini this Wednesday, and the Moon will glide into Sagittarius. We are just a day away from a Full Moon, and a new solar season is on the horizon arriving tomorrow. There's hope in change when we view it in a positive light. Coincidentally, the single collective tarot card for each zodiac sign is the Three of Cups, helping us to see that a lesson does not always mean a tough time; sometimes, a lesson can be joyful and full of positive experiences. It's time to cast our cares aside and to open our hearts to receive new energy. If you have tasks you loathe, delegate them. Have something you want to quit, now is the perfect time. We are ready to see what else we can learn from a single tarot card reading? if yes, then let's go!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Have you found yourself flustered or worried in the workplace? This card reveals how fretting over small details or frustrations can lead to greater resentment. It also brings light to the need to delegate specific tasks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You are well equipped with the skills and qualities to build success, Taurus. This card highlights your courage, determination and strength, which will power you through. Though odds might look against you, or fear is knocking on your door, luck is on your side. This is the time to take a stand or steps to work toward your goals and dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There is power in thinking for yourself, Gemini. This card illuminates your leadership qualities, which can be of significant influence. However, when the power isn’t evolved, it can cause damage. This is a good time to acknowledge your influence and ability to step up in times of need and work to harvest it for good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are doing better than you think you are, Cancer. Time at the moment can have a way of going seemingly slow, but when you look back, it flew by before you knew it. Similarly, the daily growth can seem minuscule or even unnoticeable but can quickly add up. You may feel you have a long way to go in your journey, but this card notes the payoff of honest hard work. It also serves as a reminder to celebrate how far you have come.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed/p>

Not all people are internally healthy; thus, that is what they project, Leo. This is a good time to keep an eye out and be mindful of the quality of the places and people you are surrounded by. Trusting or thinking highly of someone can be natural, but only some have earned it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

The sun rises in the morning, Virgo. Even if the night is long, you have the promise of the light returning again. This is a card of renewal and transformation. It prompts you to lean into the waves of life or assess any areas you need to tweak to get closer to your goals and live the life you want. You have the power to make the changes necessary for growth, goodness and purpose in your life. It may feel like you don’t have much control, but seizing what you do have control over can be pivotal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Being around friends with like-minded goals, even if it's just the way they live their lives, can reenergize you and build momentum to return vibrantly to your life. This is a great time to meet new people as well as pour into the relationships you have. You were made for community and relationships, so do what you can to prioritize the gift that it is, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You may have been caught in the lie that to gain more, you must hold dearly onto what you have. However, a lifestyle of generosity may be the thing to add more to your life. This card invites you to ask what you can pour into, whether through time or by giving your knowledge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You certainly are beautiful on the outside, Sagittarius. However, this card brings light to the ultra beauty that can come from within. This world worships external looks, but internal beauty is what changes the world and can make a person truly remarkable. Think of how you’ve been impacted by a simple act of kindness or perhaps a fully embraced hug. With that in mind, meditate on what is important for you to cultivate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Do you feel burdened, perhaps by a weight of responsibility, Capricorn? This card symbolizes persevering in the face of hard work or carrying more than your load, which can be crucial at times but may be unsustainable long term. At the end of the day, it is a beautiful thing to fully apply yourself, but your health and well-being are what matters. Pushing yourself beyond your limits may be praised by others, but it may take a toll. This is a good time to assess things in your life and note how to ease the weight. Whether it is tangible, through lessening your workload. Or working to internally cultivate peace and steadiness, regulating your nervous system in whatever you face.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You reap what you sow, Aquarius. You are putting in the work now, and you will soon look up to see the effects of your efforts. Discipline — choosing what you want long-term over what you want right now — can require denying short-term gratification, which can cause it to look “bland” or “boring,” but it will be of great reward to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Clarity is key, Pisces. When you feel you’ve lost clarity or your vision, it is time to reevaluate and return to the basics or your truth. This is a good time to assess if any barriers are becoming an obstacle to your judgment. For instance, you may need to establish better communication in a relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.