5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of July 1 - 7, 2024

Gratitude can make all the difference in the world! That's the theme and energy around luck this week, between July 1 - 7, 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs will be luckier than the rest under this influence. They are: Ox, Rabbit, Rooster, Pig, and Snake.

@modda_tv The Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Animals In July 2024 According To Astrology ♬ original sound- Modda

The I Ching luck hexagram this week is Thunder over Earth (#16). It speaks of the instant inspiration that strikes us out of nowhere when we are doing something totally inane or engaged in an intriguing conversation with a bunch of friends or acquaintances. Note down such flashes of insight! Don't let them fade away, or try to seek validation by asking others if they feel the idea is just as amazing as you think it is.

Advertisement

You will hone your luck when you know that inspiration is just the first step — the luckiest step. What comes next will determine the trajectory of that idea into becoming something viable and interesting. So gather that first luck, don't let it slip away, and then do your best to bring it to life. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of July 1 - 7, 2024:

1. Ox: Lover's luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week is all about love in all its manifestations. Whether platonic or romantic, you will discover the joys of life when you lean into those relationships that open your heart and support you. Make good memories while you are at it, and if you feel like going on a spontaneous vacation with the family, then go for it!

This luck also has a mysterious element to it that you will discover when you are engaging in these loving situations and experiences. It will feel like eating a chocolate cake, only to discover there are little chunks of strawberry in there, too! The color white will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rabbit: Speedy luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rabbit, the window of opportunity for you is small this week, but it's the luckiest window anyone can ever get a chance at. So focus! If you play your cards right and act quickly, you can cash in on this luck before anyone can snatch it from you or it goes by you.

Don't let your fears sabotage you! If the negative voice inside your head says that there will be another opportunity, even if you miss this, tell it to shut up. Don't allow anything to cause regret with this luck. The colors red and violet will be lucky for you, but only when you wear them.

3. Rooster: Sweet and sour luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rooster, if you haven't figured it out yet based on that title alone, then here's another clue: your luck this week is all related to good food. There now! Are you ready for some sweet-and-sour bliss? It doesn't have to be the best sweet and sour pork with sticky rice, either. You will discover a whole world of gastronomic delights this week that will make you feel like you are on cloud nine.

Enjoy the moments, take some snaps for social media, but make sure to eat when it's still hot! If the fortune cookies say something batty, it's just another layer of fun at that point. The color green will be lucky for you this week, especially clovers.

4. Pig: Jeweled luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Pig, your luck this week is of the jeweled kind. Both metaphorically and literally. It's the kind that will unlock when you are dressed to the nines and all glammed up like the prize jewel of any social event. This isn't about gender, either.

Let your sartorial style dazzle them all and find you in new stratospheres. Social media pictures are mandatory. *wink* Also, they say the best thing you can wear is your confidence, so hype yourself up before you step out. A little awkwardness here and there is normal for everyone. Don't let that ruin the metaphorical show. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

5. Snake: “Gimme more” luck

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Snake, your luck this week is all about seizing your destiny and making the most of what life has to offer. Don't allow anyone to push you to the sidelines because of bigotry or because they love bullying people into backing off. You deserve to be here just as much as anyone else. Once you double down on this, your luck will bloom and dazzle them all.

Some of the naysayers will have to eat their words, too. However, don't let that distract you from the true goal. The colors yellow, violet, and white will be lucky for you this week, and so will the precious metal gold.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.