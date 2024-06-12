Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 13, During The Moon In Virgo

The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Virgo. Since the Virgo Moon is currently in opposition to Saturn in Pisces, we need to be kinder to ourselves and others. Take care of your emotions, and don't put too much pressure on yourself to achieve your long list of goals. Let's explore what this means for our daily horoscope this Thursday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 13

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You tend to have a powerful inner knowing that you're meant to do something more than the average, and whatever you put your mind to, you naturally excel because of your incredible drive. It's equally important that you ask for help when you simply don't have the energy to put forward any more effort than you already have. Ask yourself, 'How can I be mindful when I'm pushing myself too hard?'

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We know you love comfort, so use today to simply do the bare minimum, but in a way that helps make the bigger tasks easier. This could mean tackling the spring cleaning you've put off, creating a more peaceful environment for a clear mind to focus on your work. Reward yourself by jazzing up your space with new artwork if it feels uninspiring.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a sneaky way of compartmentalizing your feelings, and today you might realize where you've been stuffing them down or hiding them from yourself. These new realizations may feel raw and tender, but they'll help you recenter yourself and feel connected with your body and mind, improving intimacy in your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don’t let your inner critic take over your day. Something might remind you of an old memory that could make you feel nostalgic. Sometimes, past memories come back to gift us another lesson we may have ignored. Take a step back from the experience and reflect on what it taught you. This can tremendously help you overcome past hurts and find a new sense of closure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What outside of you have you let define your self-worth? We can outsource our power in many ways if we don't feel like we're 'enough' just as we are. Let today be a reminder that you don’t need anything outside of yourself to validate who you are. Ask yourself, 'In what ways do I try to prove my value to other people?'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be feeling more emotional today, as the Moon is in your home sign. When was the last time you made a decision with your heart and not your mind? If there's a big decision you need to make, take this as a sign to listen to your heart. The heart is wiser than we know, even if the decision doesn't look good on paper.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's important to put your needs first, but sometimes you might get confused about what exactly you desire. Take some time today to sit with yourself and visualize the highest outcome in every area of your life. Tear a piece of paper from your notebook and divide it into sections such as relationships, finances, etc. This way, you can start to identify what feels aligned and what feels out of sync.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You tend to have big ambitions and often keep them to yourself. However, you might realize that you need a mentor or guide to help take your vision to the next level. We can't do this journey alone, so ask yourself: What skill sets would you like to learn, and who would you like to learn them from?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your career is a marathon, not a sprint, so if you've recently found that it's not going exactly according to plan, give it some space to breathe. Sometimes the best things happen when we go with the flow and find solutions as we go along. Your 'higher self' knows that you're more brilliant than you realize. Don't stress about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pick up a philosophy book, as you might find yourself in an existential labyrinth, meaning you may have more questions about where you are than answers. This is exactly where you need to be. The visionary Zora Neale Hurston once said, "There are years that ask questions and years that answer."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, you might ask yourself what you need to feel more intimate in close relationships. If you need more space, then ask for that. If you need more conversation than touch, then say that too. Don’t feel guilty about owning what you want. Being in a relationship with another means that you’re committed to co-creating a partnership that can serve both of you in the long run.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re learning to maintain your individuality while merging with others in loving partnerships. Today, you might share something that has been weighing on your heart with a loved one, which can help you feel lighter, freer, and more empowered. Ask yourself, 'How can I communicate with the part of myself that feels unsafe to gradually reveal her voice to another?'

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.