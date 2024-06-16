5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of June 17 - 23, 2024

Necessity may be the mother of invention, but luck doesn't care about all that. That's the eccentric energy of luck and fortune this week, between June 17 - 23, 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all under its influence. They are: Ox, Horse, Rooster, Pig, and Rabbit.

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Fire over Fire (#30), changing to Earth over Fire (#36). It reminds you to seek your luck. You cannot benefit from luck if you refuse to step out of your comfort zone, learn and grow.

Advertisement

The pace isn't necessary. Neither is the path you take, as many pathways can lead to the same destination. You must not allow fear to hold you back from growing, transforming, and reaching for your luck. Self-sabotage and imposter syndrome are bigger enemies to your good fortune than everything else combined.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between June 17 - 23.

1. Ox: Self-starter luck

Ox, your zodiac sign's lucky energy this week is all about pulling yourself up by the bootstrings and making something happen in your life! If you are dedicated to your dreams and pursue your goals, obstacles will melt away from your path regardless of who supports you and who doesn't. That's your luck! You are also encouraged to be more methodical about how you go about your life now. Make a five-year plan, but leave room for growth and adaptation.

Advertisement

2. Horse: Sweet luck

Horse, you are beautiful, no matter what you look like on the outside. If you embrace yourself this week, metaphorical warts and all, you will find your cosmic blessings unfolding at a rapid pace. Be sweet to yourself, and destiny will be sweet to you too! Those of you who are in a relationship should try to be mindful of red flags and basic incompatibility. Clinging to the wrong person or allowing energy vampires space in your life will harm your luck. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

3. Rooster: Building luck

Rooster, your Chinese sign's luck this week is about planting and nurturing good seeds. Destiny and the cosmic forces will come through for you to help you in this task. So make sure you focus on building only that which is of value to you and of high priority. Why waste your luck on what's not necessary? Try to be selective of who you bring along on this journey and who you don't. The wrong companion can easily hinder instead of help. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

4. Pig: What's good? What's true?

Pig, the energy of luck this week for you is all about noticing the world around you and figuring out what's good for you and what's not. Once you do, you will find your luck because you will no longer allow yourself to be dragged into the wrong places by the wrong people. This message is extremely potent because the next part of your journey will depend on what you do now. If you feel called to, journal your answers and then meditate on them ... literally meditate. That will reveal the lucky paths and options for you, too.

5. Rabbit: Homegrown luck

Rabbit, your luck this week is deeply attached to you and your personal history. Look back and see how much you have grown. Look at how strong and capable you are at present compared to who you were when you were much younger. This recognition will unveil your luck and show you what you need to do next. Trust that inner knowing. You are currently in an astrological period where the cosmic currents are attuned to your inner currents. While you cannot separate yourself from it, you can definitely benefit from it. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.