What The Universe Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign's Love Life From June 10 - 16

Soulmates will always find a way to each other, no matter what — that's the message and theme of this week for each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 10 - 16, 2024.

Firstly, we have Sun conjunct Venus in Gemini standing out as a force for good this week in matters of the heart. They remind us that joy and camaraderie are essential ingredients for love to blossom and bloom. If these critical ingredients are missing in your relationship, you must not convince yourself that you can turn an incompatible situation compatible. Instead, ask yourself: are you simply scared you will never find someone else? Deep wounds can often block us from finding our true soulmate because we keep gravitating to karmic partners who cause us pain.

This week, the relationship between Mercury and Jupiter in Gemini is also highlighted as a powerful influence in romance. Age-gap relationships will thrive under this energy and many will realize that if two partners complement each other's strengths and weaknesses, then the gap between their ages is less significant overall. After all, different people bring different experiences and expertise with them to the table and no two people are carbon copies of each other.

With the Moon transiting from Leo to Libra this week, the energy in love is more focused on the cute and cuddly with an undertone of practicality. That's the best balance to have as it allows love to grow more organically and thrive with time.

Now let's take a look at the June 10-16 weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign.

Aries

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 16

Key to love: Healthcare

Aries, the energy of love this week has a steady, yet yearning, quality for you. Make a list of everything you wish to find in a partner if you are single. If you are in a relationship, make a list of what you'd like to do together with your partner (and children). Don't censor any ideas. Just pour them onto a page and then allow your creative side to take control. You are also encouraged to be mindful of your health as it will always impact all areas of your life.

Taurus

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 10

Key to love: Sad songs

Try something new this week in love, Taurus. That's your love message. You will be pleasantly surprised to find that stepping out of your comfort zone is comfortable too if you do it for the right reasons and for the right person. If you feel called to, now's also a good time to journal your feelings about love. It will clear away all confusion. And if you are holding onto anyone from the past, listen to a few sad songs and sing along with them. A good soul purging will make it easier to engage with what's new in love for you.

Gemini

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 12

Key to Love: Determination

Gemini, the energy of love this week is all about the effort you put into your romantic relationships. If you are single, allow your creative side to take over and show up in new interactions beyond the average “hey, sup” on text. If you are in a relationship, now's the perfect time to do something special for your significant other and let them know how much they mean to you. Just make sure to do what would be meaningful to them by observing them first. Determination will take you places — just make sure to temper it with cues from the person you are interacting with so no one feels uncomfortable or pressured.

Cancer

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 11

Key to Love: Self-care

Cancer, make the first move this week in love or simply step out of your comfort zone. You will find the abundant universe waiting to embrace you and spark magic in your love life if you are willing. A sense of accomplishment will permeate your being on this path too. Just remember: if you feel uncomfortable or need a break, it's perfectly alright to return to your comfortable cocoon and just take a breather. That slice of self-care will help you dive back into the open and be courageous once more.

Leo

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 10

Key to Love: Soul purging

Leo, there's nothing you cannot accomplish if you set your mind to it. It's the same in love. So don't second-guess yourself even if you have long-standing insecurities about your appearance and style! If you think about it a little, you'll realize that those beliefs don't actually stem from you because deep inside you know you are worthy of love just as everyone else. If you feel called to, now's a good time to purge your soul and heal from old wounds. Work with a therapist or a relationship counselor if that will help you unburden yourself and move into the future with greater confidence.

Virgo

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 10

Key to Love: Listening

Virgo, the energy of love this week for you is all about taking the initiative and putting yourself out there. What it will mean for each of you will be different, especially if you are in a relationship already. But while you embrace new experiences and fascinating adventures, make it a point to listen more when conversing with your date or partner. Sometimes, the only thing one needs to do to deepen love and spark romance is show genuine interest in what the other person has to say.

Libra

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 12

Key to Love: Laughing

Libra, the energy of love this week is all about striking the right balance between being patient as you do your own thing and eliminating all possible space between you and your partner or date so you can truly bond and revel in romance. Too much of one or the other will create problems, but the right balance will help you develop this organically and create long-term potential. You are also encouraged to laugh more and find opportunities to share jokes with your person.

Scorpio

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 13

Key to Love: Singing

Scorpio, sometimes in love it's important to give the other person space. But sometimes it's important to read between the lines and realize that them trying to push you away is actually a cry for emotional support and help. While you cannot fulfill the role of a therapist if they have trauma from childhood or emotionally unavailable partners in the past, you can show up in the little ways that count. Sometimes just by sitting in the same room but leaving them alone, so you are alone yet together. You are also encouraged to make music a part of your love life and sing more when you are solo. It will help you purge your past too.

Sagittarius

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 15

Key to Love: Laughing

Sagittarius, the energy of love this week is truly beautiful for you. If you lean into the classic definition of romance, you will find yourself swept off your feet into spontaneous adventures, whether on the road, at a restaurant, on the beach or elsewhere. You are also encouraged to laugh more and be witty. Watch comedy shows with your partner or go to an open mic and support your local indies. Laughter is food for love.

Capricorn

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 16

Key to Love: Singing

Capricorn, the way you approach things in other areas of life may not work in romance. After all, you would feel creeped out, too, if someone tried to bullet-point their way to your heart. The strategy would feel inauthentic, not endearing. That's your message for this week in love. Leave room for spontaneity because you are more creative than you give yourself credit for. And if you must plan, only know the outlines and scaffolds so you have something solid to fall back on if you blank out. You are also encouraged to sing more (by yourself) to help you tap into your spontaneous side.

Aquarius

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 16

Key to Love: Cuddles galore

Aquarius, beautiful days can come and go, but true love lasts forever. That's your message for this week in love. So choose wisely and trust your instincts. A red flag individual will never become green just because you want to turn them into a personal project. Similarly, incompatibility cannot be cured and some people have better relationships as friends or plain acquaintances. If you keep these thoughts in mind, you won't set yourself up for a fall from expectations. But once you find the right one, go all in. It's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal!

Pisces

DEBZ / Canva

Best day for love: June 16

Key to Love: Eye contact

Pisces, have you ever wondered what you would have chosen to look like if you could magically transform yourself tomorrow? This is not just about the identifying the beauty standards that may or may not have a hold on you. This is also a way for you to recognize the delightful parts of you that usually stay hidden. After all, wouldn't you say that's true if you secretly wanted to have blue skin and hair like swan feathers? Once you know this side of yourself, you will also know what your ideal soulmate is like. They have to be the one who accept this beautiful side of you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.