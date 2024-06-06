Celebrate love and celebrate life! That's the theme of this week, between June 10 - 16, 2024, for the collective. Before we look at the one-card tarot reading for every zodiac sign, here are everyone's general messages for the week for everyone. We have a gender-bender energy in the mix here with The Devil card. It's urging us to rethink our definitions of what is good and what is not. If something shunts us away from our soul path and makes us fearful of living daily life, then no matter how much it pretends to be good for your soul, it is not.

Queen of Pentacles adds a second layer to this message by reminding us of the cruelty of stereotypes. They can make people feel weak and less than just because their skin color is different or they have a particular gender or genetic disposition. Break free from those definitions and make new ones that build you up from within. The Justice card adds a footnote to this message by speaking of karma and the mysterious ways it works.

The best thing you can do for yourself is to recognize the unique gifts you bring to the world and allow the cosmos to conspire in your favor by refusing to give up on your dreams. Now, let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for June 10 - 16.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about the week of June 10, according to a tarot card reader

Aries

Tarot card of the week: Ace of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Taurus

Aries, your tarot card for the week is the Ace of Cups. As a card that represents the beauty and innocence of blossoming affection, you are encouraged to lean into the loving relationships in your life and be open-hearted this week. Confess your feelings to a romantic potential, too, if you have one. At least, you will know if there's mutual attraction or not. If you feel called to, work with Rose Quartz this week to help you align with this beautiful energy and bring more soft abundance into your life.

Taurus

Tarot card of the week: King of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

A bold and brave individual will play a prominent role in your life this week, Taurus. With the King of Wands here as your tarot card for the week, this person is a natural leader and no-nonsense about their chosen path. They don't bother others or try to control people and won't tolerate anyone poking their nose in their affairs either. The only way to engage with this person and have a positive outcome is to be honest about yourself and your stance. They will respect that.

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: Knight of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Gemini, with the Knight of Cups here as your tarot card of the week, try to be more open about your feelings and pursue what resonates with you in your heart. In love, express yourself candidly with your unique flair of charm and sweetness. In career settings, be true to your path and follow the nudges of your inner warrior. You are also encouraged to cultivate emotional intelligence at this time. After all, reading between the lines and reading the room is just as important as knowing how to string words and phrases in an impactful order.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: Strength

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Cancers

Cancer, they can call you a crybaby all they want, but they have no idea how strong you are within. In fact, with Strength (a major arcana tarot card) here for you, it's laughable that they think your emotions are your weakness. They are not. They always lead you truly and are a part of your Cancerian intuitive/psychic sensitivity. As long as you know this and anchor yourself within, no one can claim what's rightfully yours. If you work with crystals, Aquamarine and Sodalite are good ones to engage with this week.

Leo

Tarot card of the week: Four of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Leos

Leo, it's not just enough to have a bold personality and not be afraid of anything. Your tarot card of the week — 4 of Pentacles — urges you to also ground yourself through stable actions, well-thought-out plans, and dealings with friends and collaborators who are just as invested in achieving a positive result as you. Hanger-ons not allowed! If you feel called to, work with Fool's Gold this week. It will help you energetically identify what's for you and what's fool's gold.

Virgo

Tarot card of the week: Temperance

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Virgo, no one can stop if you make up your mind. Not a single soul. That's the message for you this week, per your tarot card — Temperance. So don't be your own enemy and sabotage yourself! Don't allow negative self-talk, hyper-critical comments, and judgments to turn you into the real obstacle on your path. There is no such thing as perfection. There is such a thing called evolution and growth. The latter will help you rise to the heights you desire. The former will hold you back in the realm of unrealism. If you feel called to, work with Aquamarine this week.

Libra

Tarot card of the week: The Devil

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Capricorn

Libra, they say there's no one as charming as “the Devil.” What they fail to reveal is that sometimes a charming person may truly be a scammer abusing their power and preying on victims. In contrast, at other times, they may just be a genuine person with lots of talent within them that evokes jealousy in others. Know the line that separates these two, and you won't go wrong or make bad decisions. That's your message of the week, per The Devil tarot card.

Scorpio

Tarot card of the week: Three of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Scorpio, your tarot card of the week is the 3 of Wands — a card of exploration, expansion, and testing the limits of what you considered your limits. Lean into this message, and you will discover facets of yourself that will wow you. You are also encouraged to study more and expand your knowledge. Many paths align with this principle of growth, so choose the one that works for you. If you feel called to, keep a piece of slate in your pocket or bag this week to help you stay grounded and level-headed.

Sagittarius

Tarot card of the week: Page of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your tarot message of the week is an interesting one. With Page of Wands on the table, you will either embark on a fresh journey or adventure that is as alluring as it is creative, or you will find yourself engaging with a child (or children) and learning something new through that. Whichever path you find yourself on, you will be happy at the end of it, feeling peaceful and fulfilled. If you feel called to, work with green crystals this week, like Green Aventurine or Jade.

Capricorn

Tarot card of the week: Six of Swords

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Capricorn, sometimes, to close a chapter in one's life, one needs to go back a few steps and make sure all the loose threads have been cut or tied. That's your tarot card message of the week, per the 6 of Swords. Let your intuition guide you in this. Time will heal all wounds and bring you the perspective you need. For now, trust that your soul knows what's right for you and what resonates as detrimental. If you feel unsure, sit in stillness and meditate for five minutes. It will help you gain more clarity and also bring order to your thoughts.

Aquarius

Tarot card of the week: Page of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Aquarius, you are in for a treat this week! With the Page of Wands here, you will be pleasantly surprised by good fun and playfulness. Lean into it, and your imagination will soar. Some of you may even unleash your inner child into the world, leading to beautiful days spent in a creative haze. Don't be anxious even if all this makes you feel ungrounded, as if you're riding a giant surf wave. You won't fall. You must trust yourself and this flow. Tiger's Eye can help you gain confidence in this.

Pisces

Tarot card of the week: King of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Sagittarius

Pisces, have you ever looked at your astrological birth chart? You may have heavy placements in Aries or Aquarius, which are go-getter zodiacs. So don't fall for the stereotype of the “soft Pisces.” The King of Wands is here to tell you that you are powerful and a force to be reckoned with. Lean into this, and you will be unstoppable while gaining the respect of the world. That cannot happen if you second-guess yourself or allow the naysayers to make you doubt yourself. You've got this!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.