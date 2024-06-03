Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 4 — Mercury Joins Jupiter In Gemini

The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Taurus. Gemini season is in full swing! We have a taste of optimism, and you can discover how smart and capable you are on June 4, when we experience an outpouring of hope, joy and happiness from Jupiter. Let's explore what we may experience according to our daily astrology forecast this Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 4

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You only get one life, Aries, so soak up what you have. Comparison can be a thief of joy; however, you may overlook many things that you can find much delight in. Today serves as a reminder to enjoy earthly pleasures like trying new recipes or enjoying a night out with friends, like trying out a fancy restaurant.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It is good to save, Taurus, but it is also fun to spend within reason! It is prudent to look out for your future self and do what you can for a promising future; however, there are times when you must celebrate your current moment. Use your discernment to find the balance between treating yourself and holding off. Today is a great day to do a little something extra you enjoy; maybe gift yourself a sweet treat or spa treatment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a good desire to be emotionally and financially stable, Gemini. With this in mind, today encourages you to do the things that will help you get there. Stick to a budget you have set, or research ways you can gain and save money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your networking can offer you a variety of opportunities. Today is a good day to nurture those relationships and see what connections can form stepping stones for you. You may be able to find a job opening or lead. Be mindful of the people willing to help and support you in your journey, and look out for others, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You desire success in the workforce, Leo. Today is a great day to develop your leadership skills that will get you there, identify potential mentors, and gain insight from someone who is where you want to be. You can form personal connections in your life or listen to the advice of experts online. Joining a support group can also help you achieve your goals and journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It can be hard to make good friends. It is also tough to find people if you’re an employer who you feel are motivated, loyal and eager workers. Today, however, the Moon is in Taurus and poses a great opportunity to place job openings or learn from the people in your life who can help you explore career options. Make the most of this time!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you desire to be closer to loved ones, now is a prime time to do the things that can improve your relationships! It may be as simple as reaching out or forming a habit of sending photo updates throughout your day or a weekly call. The effort you put in often is equated with what you get out, so act in the areas you’d like to see improvement, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You desire for your relationship to thrive, Scorpio! And when the Moon is in Taurus, you are ready to do your part to get there. This may include opening up and sharing your thoughts with your partner. This is a good time to check in and see if they are ready to discuss the future with you, test the waters, and see how things go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Now is the moment to continue working to develop a lifestyle of health and wellness that pleases you. This may look like not skimping out on the little things that contribute to a good well-being, like nutritious foods or moving your body. This is an excellent opportunity to pick up new habits or try new foods or exercise. You may not like some things you have tried, but don’t stop there; your special something could be around the corner. Maybe you despise running, but you would love Zumba! Finally, an accountability partner can assist you in this period. You can find someone with similar interests, and hold each other to your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The little things make life so sweet! The Moon in Taurus encourages you to pursue what makes you happy and prioritize the small joys. This might include not skimping past mundane moments but being fully present. You can also implement new or past hobbies, like art or DIYs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Taurus represents overcoming obstacles to create the time and space for things important to you. This could mean seeing family even if you live apart or doing the things that make you happy amidst a busy schedule. Even if it's not in the capacity you desire, find ways

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Taurus invites you to express your thoughts and feelings more openly. You can do this through journalling, talking with friends, or even sharing posts on social media. It can be impactful to be a voice of the widely experienced but unspoken experiences or offer any advice where you have it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.