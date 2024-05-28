Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 29 — The Moon Enters Pisces

The Moon will leave analytical Aquarius to enter the dreamy landscape of spiritual Pisces. The Sun will be in Gemini. Here's how these two energies affect each zodiac sign beginning Wednesday.

Daily horoscope for May 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you feel emotionally blocked? Sometimes a good nap is what you need to feel ready for the day. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of spirituality. Tap into your higher power through prayer, meditation and writing. Try things that help you to feel connected to nature like gardening or listening to classical music. Play soothing music in the background when you can, and have a cup of tea to further your sense of calm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some partnerships may show signs of detachment, which ought to be OK to you if you already felt the relationship was not mutually beneficial. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of professional networking and friendships, and it will soon connect with Neptune, the planet of hidden things. Situations may be cloudy right now, but

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are what you imagine yourself to be, and the power of intuition, instinct and imagination are at your command over the next few days. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of career and social status. This is the perfect time to create a vision board or to set an intention for the future. Intentions themselves aren't suffienct to get what you want in life, so form an action plan. Write out your steps, then plan to get busy mid-week when the Moon enters Aries.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You learn something new daily, even if you're unaware of it, because some knowledge comes to you passively. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of higher education and personal philosophies. What do you watch each day? Are you taking in things that give you excellent ideas and urge you to be your highest self? Cut back on social media negativity and create filters to help you avoid messages that aren't good for you to scroll by daily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The spirit world is always at work, and it's amazing how the universe obeys your command when you need something. So, when the Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, you may receive a gift out of the blue. It may be exactly what you need or want, too. It's nice to think you can signal the universe and be heard, but don't limit yourself. Good luck happens to those who work for it, so ask around. Search for solutions. Show that you're ready to be wise with resources gifted to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some promises you made need to end because they aren't what you imagined them to be. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of commitments, and this could relate to spiritual ties you've formed with relationships that at first seemed beneficial but have turned unhealthy and hard on your heart. Silence can be golden, and as painful as it may be to say goodbye to someone, find a support system to help you get through it. Take it one day at time, as this Moon may create uncertainty at first, but then provide you more insight and light later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's an air of intentionality waiting for you throughout the day. You may see yourself doing things that are unimportant or unnoticed by others. But , a higher vibration is happening, bringing you closer to your life purpose. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of daily routines. Great thinkers and social contributors measure their daily activities, and if you do, you can see what value is in each item for you. Take a mental note of how you feel. Aim to do less of what seems to be unpleasant. Remove negative energy from your life and go for more joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a beautiful day to create the type of life you want and surround yourself with a landscape of loveliness through visual art or music. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of creativity. Look at the walls in your home and see if there are ways to beautify it more. View your entire home as a landscape waiting for you to put your signature look on it and add your personality. You can start small and build things one adorable item at a time. It's a great excuse to go to a thrift store or to check out clearance sales at home decor stores.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's wonderful when you can spend time with family, and many people who are unrelated by blood are like family to you, too. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of home and family, so why not reach out to your soul tribe and see how to get together? If you can't be together in person, try to create more opportunities to stay in touch beyond sending a funny reel. Send text messages, voice notes or give an actual call.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The human mind and spirit are so amazing that you can sense a friend is thinking of you when you're miles apart. The highly spiritual Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of communication. Consider what it is if you get a hunch about something or a strong sense of intuition about a friend. Call during that time or let them know you're thinking of them. Can't get in touch? Send a prayer with love and light. You may sense something beyond what you know at the time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money has a vibration, and you can attract it or detract it, often based on how you feel. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of money, so think about your relationship with income and finance this week. Do you feel positive about money? Do you hold negative beliefs about how to get it or how it works? Consider listening to meditative videos on the Law of Attraction or pick up a copy of the book and read it cover-to-cover. Sign up for podcasts on financial influencers or read articles that cite William Buffet to expand your mindset in this area.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's never too late to start over again. In fact, being older can be an advantage if you're hoping to accomplish a big life goal. The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of personal development. Set your intentions for the future high. Aim for your own greatness. Consider the number one thing you'd like to accomplish this year and in your life time. Commit to it. If you need to hire a mentor or someone to coach you to reach your dream, book consultations, many are available for free, and begin your amazing journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.