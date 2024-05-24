Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 25

It's the weekend, zodiac signs. For some of us, Saturday marks a day of rest, and for others, we enjoy a few fun activities with family and friends. With a 3-day weekend ahead of us, a few interesting things can happen, especially with Jupiter entering Gemini. Let's explore what our daily tarot card has to say for Saturday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 25.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Life is too short to do things that make you feel unhappy. You may feel like you need to 'do your part,' but at the end of the day, why? Time is a limited resource that you never get back. Conserve it. Start choosing where, how and with whom you'll expend your energy. Aim for the highest expression of yourself. Then, watch how each decision in the right direction takes you further from the path you were never meant to be on.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Taurus, you are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, and this tarot card indicates that creativity is in the stars for you! Art and other imaginative activities — from food to crafts — are where you can devote your energy. There are many options to choose from. Check out a local craft store for summertime ideas. If you're a TikTok fan and foodie, try making decadent food to share with friends over the holiday weekend. Who knows?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Fear, like stress, holds you back from so many things, and if you're afraid to love again, it may hinder how you feel when attempting to meet someone new. As hard as it is to do, it's time to accept that hearts sometimes break, but that doesn't mean you will always attract sadness in relationships. You have learned what a red flag looks like and can see it a mile away now. In a new relationship or one you've had for years, you're stronger now, and that means your romantic experience will be better, too!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sunshine and rainbows, Cancer. No matter what happens, this day promises a good outcome. Any inconvenience that throws you off your schedule will result in the universe rolling out the red carpet to grace your footsteps down a new path. Detours are celestial appointments. Spiritual guides are holding your hand wherever you go. So, with tears or a smile, expect only the best is coming for you!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Who sets the rules, Leo? In your perfect world, it's you. You are the boss of you most of the time, but when you get the Hierophant card, life can feel like an uphill battle. If you try to assert your unique way of doing things, bucking tradition and trying to call the shots on matters that have been set in stone, anticipate pushback. The world may not be ready for your level of greatness. However, working within the system you are in can. It may feel like the longer road, and one you would prefer not to travel, but if you intend to make changes — you'll have to adjust.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Take your coffee break, Virgo. You don't want to work each and every day through your lunch break and not have a chance to clear your mind. Giving others your all continuously may feel productive, but it's unhealthy. Give yourself permission to take breaks and enjoy some self-care. When you return, you'll get to see your progress with fresh, well-rested eyes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

When you are used to constantly giving to others, it can feel wrong to care for yourself. At first, you may think you're being selfish, but quite the contrary, Libra. Caring for your needs is a big step in the right direction. You can only give what you have to others, and if you're pulling from an empty well, you won't be able to be there as much as you'd like. Self-care is unselfish; it's an investment in yourself so you can do what you love most: serve others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You can never have too many friends, Scorpio. It's so nice when you meet someone who enjoys the same things that you do. It's a rare find! This week, you are likely to make a new acquaintance, and it will be as if you're looking in the mirror, staring at a carbon copy of yourself. A lucky chance encounter to find a human who you'll like and love to pieces.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

There's a straight line that leads from your heart to your mind, and these two vital organs are connected so that you can use both. This day can raise a conflict where you feel at odds emotionally and mentally. What should you do? Choose to find a sweet balance between what your heart wants and what your mind is saying you ought to do.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money problems happen because unexpected expenses can hit you when you least expect them, and then there are financial situations you can prevent by learning new habits and gaining knowledge about how money works. Consider talking with someone to help you explore where to start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You may receive a tantalizing offer you don't want to refuse, yet there is a warning within your tarot card for the day. This offer may be so good; it is a dream come true! But before you say yes, ask yourself if you have the right skills, time and energy to take on this project. It may be hard to say no, but be wise to protect your professional reputation if you think it could wind up in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

What's your vision for the future? If you feel ready to grow into your future, then it's time to talk with your partner to see what they think. Talk about how many children you want to have or if you prefer furbabies over human ones. See if your goals about buying or renting a home together match. You won't know until you start chatting and begin imagining what your lives could be when you blend them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.