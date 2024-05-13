These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 13 - 19

Birds of a feather may flock together, but what if your true love is elsewhere? That's the mysterious energy of this week, between May 13 - 19, 2024, in matters of the heart. Under this influence, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck in love. They are: Rabbit, Horse, Tiger, Pig, and Goat.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Earth over Earth (#2) changing to Water over Heaven (#5). It urges us to be patient in love, especially if we are scared we will never find love and are getting too old for romance. Why? Because everything flowers and fruits in its own time.

Focus on yourself and make your life the happiest it can be. Nurture yourself with self-care, good friends, good hobbies, and the love of loved ones. Then, bit by bit, every puzzle piece will find its way where it's meant to... and one day you will find yourself standing opposite your true love.

If you feel called to, the energy this week is perfect for commissioning an artist to paint your portrait. You may not understand how this will help your love life, but you will find your luck when you evoke your emotions.

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of May 13 - 19.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 13 - 19, 2024:

1. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Neng-studio, natcha yamkasemkul | Canva Pro

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is all about what you are devoted to. If you are single, you are urged to follow your heart and not settle for what is not right for you. Choose yourself, and the one who treats you as someone they want to get to know. Walk away from those who ring your alarm bells or seem to be on some secret selfish quest in romance.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will emerge from your friendship with those who are still single. They may be acquaintances, good friends, or even a sibling. Be mindful when you have conversations with them about love or related subjects. Your luck will reveal itself through those conversations, allowing you to take your relationship with your partner to the next level.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Neng-studio, natcha yamkasemkul | Canva Pro

Horse, your luck in love this week is all about the people in your social circle who you are not romantically connected to. If you are single, walk away from those who try to influence your love life with negativity or toxicity. This includes people who try to diminish your self-esteem and tell you that you are not good enough. Engaging with them will bleed away your luck in love too.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to trust your inner truth and communicate your feelings to your partner. Don't allow anyone to burden you with chores and responsibilities because of bigoted beliefs or gender biases. Your luck in love will bloom when you stand your ground in this regard and show you that your partner will have your back.

3. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Neng-studio, natcha yamkasemkul | Canva Pro

Tiger, your luck in love this week is about recognizing whether you truly want to be in a romantic relationship or not. It's an odd luck, no doubt. If you are single, work on your inner wounds from past experiences in love. You will clear the way for true love to come to you that way and also prevent yourself from sabotaging your good luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is extra strong this week! Now's the time to make fun plans with your partner, whether it's a house party, a weekend getaway, a vacation in some tropical isle, or the decision to do a home makeover to bring joy and happiness. Luck will bring unexpected surprises on this path, nurturing your soul along the way.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Neng-studio, natcha yamkasemkul | Canva Pro

Pig, if you are single, you are encouraged to express your feelings about love and romance to yourself this week. Journal or speak out loud, the method is not important. What's important is that you express yourself. Your luck will bloom as soon as you make your thoughts and ideas on this subject apparent. It's manifestation magic!

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to make time for yourself even as you engage with your significant other, children, and family. The right balance between alone time and time spent with loved ones is how luck will grace your life. What comes next will be a surprise, but a good one!

5. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Neng-studio, natcha yamkasemkul | Canva Pro

Goat, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about recognizing your true worth and not allowing anyone to say you are worth less than that. It's a big red flag if someone tries to measure your worth (regardless of whether they call you high-value or low-value). After all, love is about recognizing the individual across from you and loving them for all the unique things that make them who they are.

If you are in a relationship, you will have the best experience in romance this week with your significant other! Look forward to cuddles and cuteness as well as some alone time, too. As long as you allow your emotional side and creativity to guide you, you will connect with each other's hearts and make your relationship even deeper than what it is at present.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.