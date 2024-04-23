If You Thought April Was A Chaotic Month, An Astrologer Says Just Wait Until August

Astrologically speaking, April's transits certainly threw us for a loop. The month of April opened up with Mercury retrograde in the sign of Aries on April Fool's Day. Aries season had two significant eclipses, with the lunar eclipse in March echoing into April. Add to that the April 8 solar eclipse in Aries, bringing a lot of chaos in the month.

What makes the solar eclipse in Aries so memorable is that it is in a cardinal sign, and not only that, Aries is ruled by Mars, which brings the intensity up a lot. On April 10th, we experienced the beginning of the Mars and Saturn conjunction, adding another element of intensity to the mix.

However, things got much more manageable on April 19th and 20th, with Mars making a sextile to Jupiter, pulling us from the Mars and Saturn transit slump. On the 20th, Jupiter conjunct Uranus promises some sudden surprises, a time to feel liberated and more optimistic about our responsibilities. These transits can also help us push forward with plans.

What these transits are teaching us is to take things one step at a time because impulsivity will not benefit anyone.

However, an astrologer warned that the most astrologically chaotic month is yet to come, with August 2024 shaping up to be one for the books.

Looking ahead to August 2024, astrologer Kelsey Crookshanks predicts an intense period due to the Mars and Jupiter conjunction in Gemini. This conjunction will square both Saturn in Pisces and Venus in Virgo, ultimately forming a t-square, considered one of the most volatile aspects in astrology, one that Crookshanks described as a "pressure cooker."

"This is going to be a time where things just take off," Crookshanks said.

The Mars and Jupiter conjunction can be beneficial, assuming we continue the hard work that began during the Saturn in Pisces transit.

However, this is not new energy for us. We dealt with something similar when Mars in Aries was retrograde and squared Saturn in Capricorn in October 2020, but Saturn and Jupiter were in conjunction. At the time, Mars and Saturn were two signs in domicile, giving us all a lot of things to reflect on. It was a time to be more patient and to take things slower, and because Mars was retrograde, the work we did at the time needed to be carefully revised, very similar to the eclipse themes in April of 2024.

Venus in Virgo opposing Saturn will bring many wake-up calls to relationships.

If you want to focus on building and achievement, the transit can push people on the path to success. The benefic planet Venus is uncomfortable in Virgo, but it can still bring some expansion and grounding to our work. Our relationships can benefit from more understanding and transparency during this time.

August astrology transits indicate a month of hard work and growth as long as we focus on our dreams.

Mars in Gemini will have a different feel than that in Aries, and Saturn in Pisces will not be as intense as the malefic in Capricorn. The energy will be challenging but still manageable. These can be synonymous with creative transits as well as perfect periods for research, learning, and expansion since Mars, Venus and Jupiter will be ruled by Mercury.

The eclipse cycle in Aries has taught us that moving quickly can make us stumble, so once again, we are told to play the long game, wait, and handle things tactfully.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.