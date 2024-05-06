A new era begins on May 7th, 2024, now that the eclipse season has briefly ended. The lessons of the new moon in Taurus can feel fresh and inspiring with Saturn in Pisces giving them some boost. The moon will have good company since Jupiter and Venus are also in the same sign, heightening the transit's impact on fixed placements.

Nevertheless, collectively, we will be pushed to shed some parts of ourselves that are slowing us down, with Mars in Aries speeding up the process. It is a period where we take an honest look at ourselves and consider the contribution that the concept of love has brought into our lives.

Advertisement

4 zodiac signs most affected by the new moon in Taurus on May 7

1. Taurus

This is a victorious period for you, with multiple planets in your sign bringing to light a significant story that began last year with Jupiter's ingress in your sign. The new moon in Taurus wants you to feel more confident in yourself and, most importantly, be more optimistic. Do not bring down your efforts and accomplishments if you think you haven't climbed the summit yet. Success takes time, and you will need all the patience in the world to continue your journey of expansion.

Advertisement

Jupiter and Venus also play a magnificent role in helping you get aligned and ready to go with the flow. Learning teaches you the value of planning, patience, and growth. Now, there is a love of movement, passion and power this season, helping you find the best version of yourself and receive that confidence boost you desire. You are making waves, entering your era and embracing the transformed version of you.

2. Leo

Get ready for an upgrade as the new moon in Taurus continues to elevate you for the next six months. You're about to receive a plethora of blessings and recognition with this transit and it can feel exciting. Your relationships are also in for transformation, as you can see how Saturn, with Aquarius' influence, has allowed you to build fantastic relationships with magnificent people who have brought only love and care to your world. Some lessons from Saturn's stay in Aquarius will return to teach you again about what you seek and what you are willing to sacrifice in relationships.

However, the Taurus season also welcomes a period of understanding and tenderness. After weathering the storm when Saturn was in your relationship house, things now feel clearer. You have a guide and now you can trust yourself through this learning process. Taurus energy is teaching you that the most important relationship you have now will be with you.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

The new moon in your relationship house is set to magnify the same topics that Jupiter's stay in Taurus has illuminated for the last year. This is not a new chapter but rather a continuation of your story enriched by the understanding you have acquired. It's a time to edit and fill in the gaps as you continue on the right path for the next phase.

As Pluto transforms you, this new moon brings you a beacon of hope and power, with Jupiter and Venus also in the same sign expanding your compassion and desire to connect with others. Scorpios, if you have been tied to past relationships and refuse to heal, the transit can help you do so. Of course, if you want to remain in the melody of the past, it will be challenging to write a story for the future.

4. Aquarius

Given the potent transits you are enduring, the new moon in Taurus will bring additional insight to help you rewrite your story. Jupiter and Venus are also in Taurus, giving you the stability in the home front that will continue to strengthen your foundation. Taurus season will provide stability and calm from the tides of the chaos of Aries season.

Pluto is in your sign initiating your metamorphosis with Mars in Aries, helping the changes become smoother. But as you walk through this path, you will see the importance of peace, serenity, and love for the next six months. You are becoming more appreciative of the friends you make and the people you let in your private world. The moon is here to help you strengthen those bonds with others while creating a sanctuary where you can feel treasured and protected.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.