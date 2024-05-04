What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of May 6, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Goodness is medicine for the soul. That's the theme and energy of this week, between May 6 - 12, 2024. Before we look at the tarot readings for each zodiac sign, let's have a look at the general messages for everyone.

First of all, you are urged to keep calm even when situations get heated, or you feel as if you are being wronged. The cosmic forces are on your side, and when things even out eventually, you will be the one who wins. Remember though, this is not a message about resting and allowing things to fall into place. Now's not the right time for that. Instead, do your bit and stay clear-headed. You will find a way because how can you not?

You are also encouraged to engage with your powers of manifestation and have unshakeable faith in yourself. That's the key. If possible, do a new moon ritual on May 7 when we have the New Moon in Taurus. The abundance of the world is waiting for you to reach out and grasp what you need.

Those of you who struggle with self-esteem issues or lack of confidence in yourself are urged to build up this area of your core self. You may benefit from working with a therapist too in case the root of this problem is childhood experiences or neglect. You are so much more than you think you are! Now let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for May 6 - 12, 2024.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading for May 6 - 12, 2024:

Aries

Tarot card of the week: Knight of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Taurus

Aries, the energy this week is all about taking charge of your dreams and moving forward with confidence. You are a natural-born leader, but you need to keep honing this ability so it shines truly bright. If this rubs anyone the wrong way, know that they are not for you. Find your soul tribe! That's your message for this week. Those who work with crystals will find their abilities boosted by Ametrine and Honey Calcite.

Taurus

Tarot card of the week: King of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Taurus, if you are having strange experiences lately that are spooking you out, like knowing the phone will ring before it does, walking to the door right before someone knocks, or feeling something supernatural is hovering around you, you are not imagining things. Your psychic abilities are becoming sensitized. Read some books on this, and try to get to the bottom of everything. These abilities will help you shine in the coming phase of your life.

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: King of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

This is your week, Gemini! Look forward to either feeling steady or experiencing a sudden cash flow. You are also encouraged to journal your thoughts at this time so you know how to channel your good luck and what to do next. If you remain unsure, this beautiful blessing will dissipate into consumer goods and fleeting experiences that only leave you feeling more empty.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: 10 of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Gemini

Cancer, it can be tough to be patient sometimes, but you are urged to do exactly that this week. Things are unfolding behind the scenes for you, and you may upset the careful balance if you allow impatience to irk you. You are also encouraged to not take on more than you can handle, whether at home or in your community. Make sure others are doing their share of the chores.

Leo

Tarot card of the week: Temperance

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aquarius

Mirrors will play an important role in your life this week, Leo. If you are an entertainer or professionally work on stage in some capacity, engaging with your reflection will help you slow down and anchor into the present moment. This will benefit your performance or show. Others are urged to remember that there are two sides to a story, even within the self. This mindfulness will help you know who you are and what you are not.

Virgo

Tarot card of the week: Page of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Taurus

Sometimes, it's better to just sit back and watch the show. Virgo, that's your message for this week. Let the drama unfold around you as you sip your coffee. If anyone tries to involve you, bore them with talk of the weather, and they will walk away. Now's not the time to ruin your peace or chill vibes. Peace out!

Libra

Tarot card of the week: 6 of Cups

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Libra, getting your adult friends to gather together for brunch or a drink can be hard. The energy this week urges you to not just invite the friends, but ask them to bring their family over too. Let your hosting skills be the talk of the town. After all, it's not every day that you get to hang out together in that capacity and be creative at the same time. If you work with crystals, Rose Quartz is your friend this week.

Scorpio

Tarot card of the week: Death

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Scorpios

Scorpio, it looks like you are about to go nuclear on someone's backside who deserves it. Or, you will lean hard into your alternative personality this week, whether that involves crocheted tops, sipping butterfly pea flower tea, or wearing an upside-down smile on a sunny day. Do you, and leave the rest to deal with their business. A new era is upon you!

Sagittarius

Tarot card of the week: 10 of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your family will come through for you this week and together you will show the world that messing with one of you is messing with all of you. Thankfully, the annoying bees will leave you be after a while (pun intended). Then it will be sunny days, pleasant weather, and good times. If you work with crystals, Aquamarine will be good for you this week.

Capricorn

Tarot card of the week: 7 of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Other Capricorns

Capricorn, some people may get on your nerves this week (more so than usual). Don't give them the satisfaction of getting a rise out of you. Focus on what's important and know that they are only doing so because they are afraid you will leave them behind in the dust, which you already have. Cheers to your hard-working spirit! If you feel called to, work with Orange Calcite this week to boost your creativity.

Aquarius

Tarot card of the week: The Lovers

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Aquarius, the universe is about to make something abundantly clear — those who stick around despite external storms and help you in whatever way they can, even if it's small, are your true friends. Don't settle for anything less, especially if you are in a romantic relationship where you still feel alone. Something significant will happen this week that will cross your paths with those who are part of your soul tribe.

Pisces

Tarot card of the week: Reversed Death

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Pisces, you will surprise everyone this week when your internal strength becomes obvious. This is especially true if you have bigoted people around you who don't think you are capable because of your gender, skin color, or something equally weird. You will win despite it all! If you work with crystals, the energy this week is perfect for using Green Aventurine, raw Quartz, and Honey Calcite.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.