The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 27, 2024

The weekend is here, zodiac signs, and it's time to chill. Enjoy watching shows and curling up with someone you love while relaxing and talking about the future. The horoscope for Saturday is a beautiful one.

The April 27 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Some people may not like your current relationship situation either due to jealousy or competition. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, intensifying your enemy sector, which may become crystal clear to you. You may have felt like bragging or sharing your relationship matters with friends or online, but now you may choose to keep things to yourself, choosing to remain more private.

Taurus

Friends can be a great thing to have, but sometimes, having single friends when you're in a relationship can feel problematic. You may miss hanging out with your peers and doing things without your partner. The tension can grow with Mars at a critical degree in Pisces. Your friendships may start to transform, and exploring change is always good. Find what works for your relationship; perhaps a day when you both can go out with your friends would work.

Gemini

Slander and gossip are a big deal, so you will not want to be in the center of a conversation where you are giving information. Mars at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your public reputation sector, and it's best to monitor your participation in workplace chats about your relationship or that of another. It's always better to be silent and let others talk if they want to.

Cancer

You learn from others; some people love a good debate about a hefty topic like religion or politics. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, intensifying your personal philosophy sector. This is a great day for talking about things you feel strongly about, but anticipate some tension. You could create waves! If you decide to debate on social media, you may even lose a few followers.

Leo

Some secrets are too juicy not to share, and others you need to secure with your life. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your secrets sector, so it's important to know the difference. You may want to open up about a topic to your partner, but is it the right time? Consider talking things over with a counselor or therapist to be sure. You never know what the future holds, and saying something means you can't take it back.

Virgo

You feel strongly about a person, and it may show in ways that they do not recognize. Your desire to be committed to a relationship may require understanding their love language. Mars at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your commitments sector. This is a good cue from the cosmos to take a personality quiz or to take the Five Love Languages quiz to explore your similarities and differences.

Libra

Each day is an opportunity to do one thing to show someone you care. Mars at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your daily routine sector. You can send a morning text or invite someone you like to go on an evening walk during the week. Create opportunities to get to know each other. Be open to exploring where you can intersect your lives and start making memories.

Scorpio

Love is eternal, but your relationship could feel like it needs a pick-me-up. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, intensifying your creativity sector. Consider talking with your significant other about small things you can do together to bring the spark back. Perhaps you can pick up a hobby or try something new that your partner likes, but you don't, and vice versa. It can open the doors to intimacy and help you grow closer to each other.

Sagittarius

Families can go through tough times, but it's during these moments that you realize how vulnerable and loving you are toward each other. Mars at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your home and family sector. This is a time to pay attention to how you treat others and how they respond to you. You can make the day all about you or about the closeness you desire to feel to make your relationships stronger.

Capricorn

Some words are best left unspoken, or said in a way that isn't hurtful or unkind. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, intensifying your communication sector. Even in the name of honesty, you may feel like you need to be blunt, but consider if your words are brutal. Honesty maybe a great policy, but it never trumps honesty in kindness.

Aquarius

Financial matters can be tense and tough to talk about. Mars is at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your money sector and allows you to communicate what your household or relationship's needs are. You may find it necessary to create a budget or revise one that you have in place. You may find these conversations difficult to have, but if you can view things with an open mind and some humor, it can become fun and productive.

Pisces

You can lose yourself in a relationship. You may find it hard to find out who you are or what you desire to be post-breakup. Mars at a critical degree in Pisces, and it intensifies your personal identity sector. Allow yourself a chance to work on rebuilding your interests. Get to know yourself again. Take yourself out on dates and spend time doing things you enjoy. If you're unsure what those are, try new things and see how you feel about them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.