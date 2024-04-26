Accurate Horoscope For April 27, 2024

On April 27, 2024 the Moon spends another day in Sagittarius and the Sun is in Taurus. The Moon will speak with Saturn encouraging restriction, delays and frustration. Here's what this means for our horoscopes on Saturday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for April 27, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life is an adventure, but try not to think about the past and opportunities you missed. The Moon in Sagittarius will square Saturn in Pisces, and this can kick up hard feelings about people or things that did you wrong. Don't pick up the phone and try to resolve a problematic conflict. You may regret doing so today. Avoid looking at old photos or taking a sad walk down memory lane; instead, do something new and memorable.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always good to take risks that you feel you need to try; however, remember that asking a friend to join in with you does not mean they have to or that they will. During the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces transit, you may be on your own when pursuing a big (or potentially lofty) goal. Sometimes the path less traveled is one you will have to go on your own.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You never know when you will meet someone special, and the timing can feel right but still be wrong. The Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces puts your career at odds with what looks like a potential business or romantic partner. You can ask for a phone number to send a text, but it's better to wait until after the weekend to make the first connection.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can overwork today and pile too many items on your to-do list. During the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces, be careful not to assume that everything you plan will run smoothly. Leave a little wiggle room for traffic delays or appointment cancelations and rescheduling. Try not to stress over the things you can't control and focus on what it is you can. Plan a little reward later for being a good sport, like a trip to get ice cream.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You want to share the best experiences with the people you care about, and while your heart is in the right place, remember that timing is everything.

If you try something that does not work, why force it if you can do it when the timing feels right? The Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces transit can be a tough day for planning a spontaneous date or event. Give things the time and patience they need to go well.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Home is where the heart is, but sometimes you want to escape and enjoy your me-time. You need your space sometimes, and the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces is the perfect excuse to do your own thing. Plan a little escape. Take yoursel nice time out just for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have this sweet and sensitive side to you, but if someone does something to hurt a friend, they will hear it from you, too. So, during the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces, you'll want to think before you speak. A part of you may say something to even a score or make sure a person knows that they were unfair or wrong for their behavior. This could be a day for an argument if you're not careful, Libra. Think ahead to what the end result of a conversation could have before adding to it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to enjoy life to the fullest, and when the Moon in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces you may find yourself spending a bit more than you had anticipated. Go into stores with a plan. If you're buying things online be careful not to purchase what you think you need later. Consider using the 24-hour wait rule to see how you feel tomorrow about the same purchase.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be known for your independent side, but during the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces, you're all about family and want to be there for the people you love. This is a great day for getting together with your siblings, cousins and even children. However, be sure not to over-share opinions. Listen to what others have to say. Be attentive.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you love to investigate spiritual matters, today is a great day to search for information online or get an astrology reading. The Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces opens your eyes of perception. You might discover something you need to know about yourself. A tarot card reader could give you an honest prediction that helps you to avoid a costly mistake.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's wonderful to have good friends, and yet sometimes you may wonder why people depend on you so much. During Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces, a friend or an acquaintance may come across as too clingy. Set boundaries and be sure that you are clear on what you need them to do. You may feel bad about being so forthright, but it's always best to be honest than let resentment kick in because you didn't speak up.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready to start a new llife, Pisces, and the Moon in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces could bring a wonderful opportunity to do so. You may be ready to start your own freelance business or begin the long journey of completing a much-wanted goal. This will be hard work, especially on the first day you begin; however, it will also be rewarding and worth it. Don't stop until you've reached where you desire to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.