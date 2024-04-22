What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Using The Power Of The Moon From Now To April 28

Here's what each zodiac sign can manifest by tapping into the power of the Moon — and using their journal — during the week of April 22 - 28.

Venus rules this season, which can make it a good period to incorporate more love into our lives and consider the impact and power of self-love. The week begins on the 22nd with the Moon in Libra, preparing us for the Full Moon in Scorpio on the 23rd. Here, we can feel some lingering themes from the eclipse since Mars will once more rule this transit. A focus on what needs to be let go to initiate new beginnings. Writing down our objectives can help us be more connected with them and help us create a structure. The abundant energy of this Taurus season can help us plant those seeds once Venus enters this sign later in the month.

Sagittarius energy will give us all something to talk about on the 25th, igniting our inner adventurer and allowing us to be more optimistic about our desires and motivations for the remainder of the week. Things settle down on the 28th, with the Moon in the sign of Capricorn, a reminder that if we want to get ahead, we must start visualizing and planning at a slower pace.

What each zodiac sign can manifest with the power of the Moon the week of April 22 - 28:

Aries — Boundaries

Setting the tone for the week, you can feel like an explorer, prepared to go on a new adventure now that you have endured the eclipse. With the Moon in Libra, you can heal those relationships that have not allowed you to progress or rediscover some new meaning to them. The Scorpio Full Moon asks you to protect your boundaries and rediscover the soldier within. Meanwhile, the Moon in Sagittarius helps you connect with who you are and take pride in your process.

Journal Prompt: Discuss what makes you stand out? How can you reconnect with the more confident and assertive version of yourself?

Taurus — Self-discovery

Learning about yourself will be part of this transit. Since Jupiter is still in your sign, it is a period of shifting your mindset to welcome more abundance and prosperity. Do not be afraid to be more optimistic and embrace it. The Full Moon in Scorpio brings a different momentum as you reflect on your relationships. You are reminded of what you are willing to tolerate and what is inexcusable once the Moon shifts to Capricorn.

Journal Prompt: How can you elevate existing romantic relationships and friendships? Write down the qualities that make you an excellent friend and partner.

Gemini — Routine

There is a lot of planning and reflection during this week's transits. The Full Moon can help you initiate a new routine to stay on track, especially during Saturn's transit, impacting your career house. If you have been slacking off for the last six months, consider crafting a new plan or checklist for the next several weeks to keep you motivated and prepared. If you need inspiration, the Moon in Sagittarius helps you brainstorm with friends.

Journal Prompt: What changes to your routine do you need to make? How are you planning to accomplish your goals?

Cancer — Productivity

This week's energy can teach you to move forward and be there for yourself. Nothing can hold you back. Saturn in Pisces has made you more patient and appreciative of community and friends. With the Full Moon this week, you will see how your support system helps you to push ahead and face challenges without fear. When the Moon shifts into Capricorn, you will either complete your to-do list or show the person you love how you feel.

Journal Prompt: Write down your successes over the last six months. Are you seeking a promotion?

Leo — Planting

It is not advisable to manifest during this time, but you are prompted to look deep and learn about the six-month cycle we are closing. The Full Moon will be a gateway to understanding the connections you desire to build, create, and fall in love with. We are discovering ourselves during this Taurus season; you know how it all ties back to home. Your roots show you the answers you have been seeking.

Journal Prompt: Are you showing the people you love how much you care about them? Write down how you will be planting the seeds for this Venusian season.

Virgo — Editing

The week can bring a dose of reality as the transits have you reworking and thinking about the past. The keys you unlock from the past can help you explore the present and plan for the future. Developing better communication and trust in your learning process will also be tied to this transition. Saturn is pushing you to be more transparent, Virgo. The Sagittarius Moon will allow you to be honest with what you want and be honest with those around you.

Journal Prompt: Do you allow yourself to be creative? How do you express it? Discuss how you have excelled with your creative process in the past.

Libra — Venus; Goddess of Love

A deeper consideration of what you want and have can arise with the transit. The process of release is prominent, especially after the eclipses. The week pushes you to get back on track and to learn about love and relationships. If you desire to enter a new relationship or strengthen an existing one, Taurus season can help you bring love to you, transform your current relationship, or get a love worthy of you if you are seeking one.

Journal Prompt: Do you value your independence? Describe the ways you have been a supportive partner. What type of support are you seeking in your friendships/relationships?

Scorpio — Magnetic

The week will initiate changes and cycles to help you make positive strides in your life. Although challenges may appear, you are known to fight for your dreams. Scorpio, you will be unstoppable, and the transit has you remembering that you are here to shine. A review of your relationships will reoccur since this season will bring more topics surrounding your partnership house. Think about those romantic dynamics.

Journal prompt: Describe the many ways you shine? What makes you stand out? How will you continue to radiate this Taurus season?

Sagittarius — Awakening

As this week's potent energy highlights the darkest corners of your chart, you can experience many eye-opening moments that help in your healing process. Remember that Jupiter will soon be transiting your partnership house. The transits for this week may make you more aware of what you truly desire in relationships and if someone from the past still holds you back?

Journal Prompt: How have you grown since your last relationship? Are you showing yourself love? What do relationships mean to you?

Capricorn — Discovery

Digging through the treasure troves during this transit becomes more accessible, and the Scorpio energy helps you take off. Surprises may have appeared in your life with your relationships and friendships. It is possible to feel more engaged and social during this time, even with the potent energy. This a reminder to relax and have fun. You work hard, so give yourself some rest when needed.

Journal Prompt: Discuss what new things you have learned or discovered? Have you given yourself breaks when needed?

Aquarius — Altitude

This week's energy will center around the highest point in your chart, paving the way for much growth in your career or school. The focus now can be on how you accept these leadership roles since you may be tested. The Full Moon represents a conclusion to the work you have done, and you could receive praise. But if you are not satisfied with your journey, consider how you can take the steps to plan new seeds.

Journal Prompt: How will you acknowledge your achievements as you get closer to success? How have you become a better leader to those who need you?

Pisces — Evolution

Love could appear in a new way during this week's transits, with the Full Moon preparing you for optimism and evolution. Given Saturn's support, the week can feel manageable and hopeful, providing you with new tools for these upcoming transits, especially when the Moon enters Sagittarius, making you stand out and feel much more in your power. As we settle into Venus' season, consider what you dream about for your future expansion.

Journal Prompt: Praise yourself and discuss your achievements in the last six months. Are you interested in becoming a mentor for others?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She loves astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.