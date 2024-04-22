3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes Starting After The April 23 Full Moon

Turn inward and find treasures within. That's the message of this week. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes after the Full Moon in Scorpio arrives on April 23 — namely, Aries, Aquarius, Taurus, Capricorn, and Sagittarius. The rest of the signs are asked to be aware of their inner undercurrents, too.

First of all, we begin the week with the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio. Then, on Tuesday, the Full Moon in Scorpio arrives. This is the perfect time for occult rituals and cord-cutting practices. After all, Scorpio is the sign of transformation and facing the truths that most would shy away from. What emerges from this space of great courage and inner conviction will be beautiful and awe-inducing. That's the power of a Scorpio Full Moon.

We also have a major astrological transit to look forward to near the end of the week — on April 25, Mercury Retrograde will end, and Mercury will once more be direct in Aries. When the close connection between Mercury and North Node happens, it will lead to two things. Areas, where we stood to gain from careful reconsideration or reevaluation during the retrograde period, will now become a part of our soul's path, leading us to greater success and soul growth. Plus, a forward-moving Mercury conjuncting with North Node always gives rise to brilliant ideas and a thirst for fresh adventure to stimulate the mind and senses.

As Taurus Season continues to unfold, these cosmic blessings will have a direct impact on your worth, resources, finances, and standing in the material world, too. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for April 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Aries, this week's energy has a powerful feel for you. Set your plans into motion, and don't hold your creativity or ideas back. You can go farther than you think you can at this time if you make the effort (in whichever area this is relevant). Just remember: the first half of the week will have a significant impact on the weeks to come, so be well-considered about your actions.

The second half of the week will test your patience, but remember that everything is working in your favor behind the scenes. After all, gardeners have to sit back, too, after watering their plants and nurturing the soil. Some things will unfold at their own pace without any input from you.

2. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Attention to details

Aquarius, the first half of the week has a quicksilver quality for you. As long as you have your priorities straight and know what to do, you will speed-run through your tasks and responsibilities (and a few milestones, too) like nobody's business. So take advantage of this cosmic boost!

The second half calls on you to be patient and strategic about what you do and who you interact with. The need to socialize may clash with your plans, so decide what's right for you depending on what's in your heart. Meditation can definitely ground you enough to make the right choice.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Healthcare

Taurus, the first half of this week will be a fabulous time for you with good conversations, good food, and great fun! The more extroverted you can be at this time, the easier it will be for you to engage with your cosmic blessings. Some of you may meet your soulmate too while at this. Others will discover that the universe is conspiring in their favor and removing obstacles as soon as they notice them.

The second half of the week is a bit in the air. If you choose to stay extroverted, you will continue to experience the above, although it might get tiring (and tiresome) after a while. Those of you who choose to retreat and focus on self-care will discover a different kind of cosmic blessing in the comfort of your home.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Food/cooking

Capricorn, the energy this week is super powerful for you! Are you ready to shine bright like the sun? Whether you are or not, you will shine bright and have the spotlight directly over you. So don't self-sabotage! Let this blessing bring you more opportunities, new friends, and maybe a few collab requests, too.

The second half of the week urges you to be more introverted so you can reflect on what to do next and how to move forward. Those of you who want to pivot (in whichever area of life this is relevant) should pivot now because you have strong forces supporting your growth.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Studies

Sagittarius, the first half of the week will be a great time for you. Whatever you touch will turn to gold, and whatever you desire can be manifested now. So make up your mind and do a ritual or two if you feel called to. Now's the time to lean into your blessings and make the most of them.

The second half of the week promises to be more eclectic, with periods of reflection and periods of strength. As long as you know your worth and your abilities, you will be fine. Karma has got your back!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.