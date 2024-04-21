Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of April 22

Here we are, and it's April 22 - 28, 2024. Time moves on. So much is happening in the world; we could either throw ourselves into worry or detach and live in the moment. This one's on us; what will we do this week, and how do the stars affect our perception? The transits guide us, but in the long run, it's up to us to use this guidance, and this week is going to put us to the test. Will we rise above? Of course, we will. We've got ourselves a Full Moon in Scorpio and some very feisty Lilith energy to work with. Mercury throws our communication off, but just a little bit.

We'll find that we can get ourselves back on track once again as Mercury goes direct, and we will welcome this steady balance. Love definitely does save the day, and by the weekend, we'll be smiling happily beneath the Sun trine Moon in all of its glory.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign beginning April 22:

Aries

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 22, 23, and 25 are your best days during the Full Moon, when the Moon squares Pluto, Moon trine Mars, and Sun trine Moon.

This week has you looking towards the future with an incredibly good attitude, Aries, as you finally feel free enough to venture forth without the fear of upsets. You have learned so much over the past few months, and you plan on making the best out of what you've learned.

You can only see the world through rose-tinted spectacles as of this point, as the gates to negativity simply do not work for you anymore. You've got Mercury Direct to aid your ability to get yourself back on track, and you can taste the success to come as you put your mind into what you're doing.

You're on the way to great success in love and career, Aries.

Taurus

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 23, 24, 26, 28 bring you your best days during Moon opposite Venus, Full Moon, Mercury Direct, and Moon trine Venus.

Sometimes, you have to laugh at how the universe seems to have your back. This week, you'll see that you're never alone in this. Whatever disadvantages you may come across will instantly be balanced by advantages. You feel strong and capable at this time, Taurus.

While some may think you are calloused, you know that what you are is experienced, so you can no longer be played as a fool. You are wise and skillful. If you turn down an opportunity to use that skill, it's only because you receive an even better chance to share what you have for more money.

Gemini

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 24, 25, and 27 bring you your best days during Moon trine Venus, Moon square Saturn, Moon in Sagittarius, and Mercury Direct.

Someone's going places this week, Gemini, and it's definitely you. Whether this is about literally packing up and moving to a new location, it's about changing jobs and freeing yourself by doing so. You'll be experiencing a positive change that will all take place during April 22 - 28.

What you're going to find happening is that all of your communications are going to go back to running very smoothly, and that's what's going to take you to the next level, which is well deserved in your case. You've worked hard, and now it seems as though the universe is finally there to conspire with you to help you create the success you desire.

Cancer

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 23, 24, 27, 28 bring you your best days during Mercury Direct, Full Moon, Moon in Sagittarius, and Jupiter trine Lilith.

You may find that not only are your friendships getting better this week, but that your love life seems to be heading in a much better direction as Mercury Direct puts things back into perspective again for you. What you didn't understand before is not set out for you in comprehensive terms. You get it, and it all works for you now.

All it took was a solid conversation to get the ball rolling, and what you'll see happening this week is that this is like a freight train that, once you get on board, keeps on chugging along powerfully. What's really going to become obvious, however, are your energy levels. You won't be feeling dragged down at this time. In fact, you may feel a rush of power and clarity.

Leo

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 24, 25, 27 bring you your best days during Moon trine Saturn, Jupiter trine Lilith, Mercury Direct, and Sun trine Moon.

The interesting thing about you, Leo, is that this week, you are definitely going to be the bearer of good news. Because you also happen to be very charming and suave, you'll be making people quite happy with not only the news but the way you deliver it. This, in turn, will make you happy as you feel your charm is in working order.

What you can look forward to this week is the idea that you're 'getting your old self' back again. This might be something that you relate to, as you might have felt as though your natural charisma was 'on hold' for a while due to stress over this, that, and other things. This week holds promise for you, Leo, as you can see that your magic is back on top.

Virgo

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 22, 26, 27, 28 bring you your best days during Moon opposite Venus, Full Moon, Jupiter trine Lilith, and Moon trine Venus.

Big decision time, Virgo, and the good part is that you'll choose wisely because now that Mercury has gone direct, you not only feel more clearheaded, but you also have the time to think things through. The decision you'll come up with is definitely the right way to go. You know it, too, and that helps your mental state.

You aren't afraid to show up for yourself this week because you realize that if you play your cards the right way, you can actually get what you want. You're tired of letting everyone else decide what you should get and what you should be deprived of. Gone are those days. You are strong and decisive.

Libra

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 23, 25, 26 bring you your best days during Moon opposite Venus, Full Moon, Mercury Direct, and Moon trine Mercury.

This week may have you doing a little confronting as you have started to see some things at work that don't seem kosher to you. Somebody has been messing around, and while you don't want to be the one who snitches, you're starting to see that this person's careless behavior might actually endanger your position.

This week, you will find a very poised way of approaching the situation. This means that you will confront them, but you'll do so in a way that doesn't offend or surprise. You want only the best here. You aren't about to start trouble, so you'll pick and choose your words carefully with the idea of constructive criticism in mind.

Scorpio

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 25, 26, 27, 28 bring you your best days during Moon trine Mercury, Moon/Pluto alignment, Moon square Mars, and Moon trine Venus.

Here comes a week where you finally get to have a say in the matter. This not only implies that you were repressed in the past but that you have something very important on your mind. This week, you feel as though you're being granted the very real opportunity to express yourself.

Your words have weight, and you'll impress certain people when you share with them what's been on your mind. What will surprise you the most is that not only are you speaking up, but your words will be found to be very effective and helpful. This week helps to restore your confidence in both the ability to voice your opinion and knowing that it's OK for you to say what's on your mind and that you are heard, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 22, 23, 25 bring you your best days during Moon opposite Mercury, Jupiter trine Lilith, Mercury Direct, and Moon in Sagittarius.

So much has changed for you, and while it feels as though it's all coming your way rapid-fire, you'll also realize that everything that you're learning now has been a lesson forged in the experience of many years. It's wonderful that you've finally found yourself, Sagittarius, although you may find that it's still shocking to see how far you've come.

While you may feel very much the warrior, you are definitely fighting for love and honor this week. Self-respect is the name of the game this week, and you're probably going to be showing a few people in your life that you aren't the person who allows people to walk all over you. You stand tall, and you walk forward. You are a force to be reckoned with, and you know it.

Capricorn

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 22, 23, 25, 27 bring you your best days during Moon opposite Venus, Moon trine Saturn, Moon opposite Uranus, and Moon square Saturn.

What you'll find happening this week is that you've definitely built up so much knowledge over this last year that it's finally starting to make sense to you. The reasons 'why' a certain thing happened are now clear to you. Even though it took a long road to get to you, the knowledge is now clear, understandable, and workable.

The interesting part is that you'll be applying so much of this knowledge to your own love life. You want this to work, and you've tried 'everything...' What comes up for you this week is that the answer to your problems has been there all along. This week has you playing an active role in putting that knowledge to work for you and for the person you love.

Aquarius

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 25, 27, and 28 are your best days during the Full Moon, when Jupiter trine Lilith, the Moon opposite Uranus, and Mercury Direct.

The only complaint you'll have this week, Aquarius, is that you've taken on an enormous creative task, and you aren't quite sure you have the stamina to complete it. Outside of that, you'll see that you need to balance your work life with your non-work life, and once you start to figure out a proper schedule, you'll be much happier with all of it.

This week, you'll complete so many projects. You'll surprise yourself with the idea that, yes, you can do it all. Then comes the lesson of pacing. You spent a lot of time doing nothing, and so, to beat the clock, you'll add way too many items to your checklist. It's all about pacing, and as soon as you get it, you'll find a way to do it all without wearing yourself down.

Pisces

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 22, 23, 25, 26 bring you your best days during Mercury Direct, Moon trine Neptune, Moon square Neptune, and Sun trine Moon.

Something seems to be shifting in your life, Pisces. As a family, it seems to play a very important role in your week, and you may see that in the long run, family does mean a lot to you, after all. You've seen some real tension, and you've held your grudges and kept your distance from family members you once found toxic. That all changes this week.

What's great is that now that Mercury is Direct again, you'll see that you, too, can change and that change suits you well. Old grudges might have felt justified at the time. As you can see now, we've had a very short time here on Earth, so why not give and receive as much love as we possibly can? There's a lot of forgiveness and acceptance going on for you this week, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.