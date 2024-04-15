Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 16, 2024

Happy Tuesday, zodiac signs. It's mid-month and we are ready to start our week strong. With the day ahead, let's see what the tarot card reveals we need to know for the day. It's probably something good since the Moon will enter lively Leo and the Sun will be in optimistic Aries.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

This tarot card warns against victim mentality in your life. Playing the blame card can provide temporary relief or deflection but may ultimately leave you unsatisfied with your life. By taking accountability and acting upon the cards you’re given, you can build a life you love. Because things happen, and ultimately, the decision of what we do with them is up to us. Let this card lead you into reflection, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

There is beauty in a gracious presence and adaptability. This may look like taking a breather to respond calmly to volatile situations and practicing self-control when it's easy not to. It can lead you closer to your desired self and create a nurturing space. What are the areas in which you might grow in this aspect?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Have you been experiencing a downward spiral, Gemini? This card reveals possible inner turmoil due to mindsets. The good news is you have the power to work towards change. Our tongue holds the power of life and death, and our perceptions shape our reality. This is a time to begin thinking about your thoughts, drawing attention to the beliefs they support, and taking them captive. Take heart in any struggle you may face because it is soon coming to an end; the light is near.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

We are human— some ill feelings, like jealousy or insecurity, may arise. However, this card invites you to become curious about where they stem from. Feelings can be messengers; what are they trying to communicate? Do they represent any unfulfilled desires within yourself? These are good questions because they can lead from acceptance to a new form of grace that comes from understanding.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may be facing breakdowns of many kinds, Leo, but take heart; sometimes they are way makers for breakthroughs. Understanding that life is composed of highs and lows and that troubles shall make their way toward us occasionally can help us be less wrecked when they do come. Additionally, realizing these moments do not have to define our lives. The first step to creating a “good life” for yourself may come from believing you have one already.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are stronger than you think, Virgo. This card emphasizes the power of inner strength and consistent effort. Have some grace with yourself and notice the wins. You have come a long way! This is a time to continue to get to know yourself and stand firm in truth so you can stand strong. This may look like cultivating compassion, mastering your emotions further, and following your intuition.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Don’t move too fast, Libra. Do not get swept by the hustle and forget the importance of reflection, intention, and rest. How can you create the life of your dreams without examining your current place? Additionally, the lessons of the here and now take us to those states. This is a time to practice slowing down, even if it’s just quiet evenings for yourself, to soak up the effects of these habits.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

We hold power in our healing journey, Scorpio. This can be in the form of acceptance, forgiveness and release. Seek to understand and express pains within you. It may be these “small” internal shifts that can make all the difference for you! You have the power!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Some things are hidden treasures—the reality of their gifts is unwrapped in time. For instance, discipline and suffering can seem unbearable at the moment and only harm you. However, they can produce bits of gold we couldn’t have attained elsewhere in the long term. Today, you are welcomed with the invitation to embrace where you are, leaning on trust that it ultimately will all work to your benefit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leaning on a well-paved road can sometimes be a strong and steady baseline. However, there are other times when it is crucial to create your path. This card calls you to lean on your intuition and perhaps waiver from traditions. For here, you may find gold! How will you know if you do not try?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Yes, material things are lovely, Aquarius! But often, they might not fulfill what we thought they would. This card calls us to awareness: What are we truly seeking out through our actions? Are we prolonging happiness until these measures are met? It also presents an invitation to create purpose where our feet are. This may look like pouring into your relationships or even giving intent to the small things. Don’t overlook the beauty of the small moments you live!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Cultivate a space for free feeling, Pisces. Pain and sorrow are extremely real things in the human experience and things not to be quickly walked over. So, go all in, put the fear of the pain aside, and embrace. You may find strength in a circle around you, too. They can be your rock when you can’t be for yourself. Don’t be afraid to check in on loved ones, either.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.