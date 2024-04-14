Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 15, 2024

The Moon will stay in Cancer until this evening, when it glides into Leo. The Moon in Cancer heightens our intuition which is reflected in each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for April 15, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is looking up, Aries. Your choices and outlook are what help you to be who you want to be. If you're unhappy, make new decisions. It's possible to change the direction you are heading in an instant. All you need to do is do one big thing: decide.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't worry, Taurus. What you lost can suddenly be recouped without warning. You may not expect to receive what you need right away, but destiny works nicely with fate to bring that item, friend, relationship or situation back to you in a new form.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

A friend may have stopped speaking to you lately, and the reason may be unclear. There could be something going on behind the scenes that you don't know about. Rather than assume they don't care, be patient. When they have overcome their challenges, they will contact you again. True friendship never dies.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can always find and cultivate a buried talent into something more. You can decide if you want to grow a certain part of your personality and talents. Doing this in the past might not have made sense, but now you're ready to focus on your special skill and see what happens.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Every relationship has its ups and downs. One moment, you're madly in love, and then the next, you wonder if you're in the right relationship. You might not want to break up permanently. You may simply desire a little break so you can think and miss each other. A little time away can be all that's needed to refresh your relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always speaking to you through signs and synchronizations. All you need to do is pay close attention to what's happening around you. By paying close attention, you can become more aware of what's happening in your life. Ask the universe to show you what you need to see, and it will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You aren't that interested in socializing with the world today. You'd rather spend time in quiet reflection and sweet solitude. While avoiding many responsibilities is impossible, you can sneak away from the world for an hour or 30 minutes to be alone in your thoughts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules are not always made to be broken. Some rules are meant to be kept because they work and are effective. Respecting boundaries can be the greatest sign of empathy and consideration, so when you feel like veering off in your direction, consider the big picture. Maybe something is in place to help keep everyone safe, which is why it's nonnegotiable.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's SO easy to talk yourself out of doing the right thing when you feel tempted. You can come up with a billion reasons why this one time will be OK. But you might want to rethink your decision. Today, you may feel one way; tomorrow, you could regret going against your better judgment. It won't be easy to stand strong now, but that's only for a short time. You'll feel good for a lifetime when you do the right thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

If you've wondered why all good things must come to an end, realize that all bad things have their ending, too. Difficult times have their deadlines, too. So, if you're dealing with a season in life you wish would improve, be patient because it will.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Mixed feelings are so confusing. You may feel conflicted about a relationship and wonder if you should stay or go. Some decisions don't have to be made at all. Interestingly, when you release your right to choose the universe, things happen as they are meant to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Disloyalty is nothing to take lightly. If a person seems incapable of being true to you, it could be more than a poor choice; it may indicate that they need to work on themselves before they can truly commit to you in the way that you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.