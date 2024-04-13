Accurate Horoscope For April 14, 2024

We are still intentionally focused on matters related to the home. What impacts us in our personal lives will also be visible to the world around us. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Cancer all day. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign and their horoscopes this Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Family is what you make of it, Aries, and while the author of the quote, "where life begins and love never ends," remains unknown, its truth is timeless and easy to identify. Family can be anyone you love that makes you feel like home. So, when the Moon spends its second day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, celebrate your roots. There are people who have known you since childhood — aunts, uncles, grandparents, and even friends who are like family. You don't have to wait for Christmas to remember these people. You can do it today and really every day of the year. On Sunday, celebrate the simple joys love from the heart brings. Be thankful for this life you've lived. Overall, despite highs and lows, it's been a good one!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Listening to your inner voice is neither a luxury nor an unnecessary skill meant for woo-woo science or people who feel they are psychic. "Your inner voice is necessary. One philosopher stated best: "Your inner voice is the voice of divinity." It's important to honor it. During the second day of a Moon in Cancer, focus on communication. Communication comes in so many forms, but you also sense what someone is saying without words across the miles. Tap into that part of your being and allow your inner ears to hear the voice of your heart, soul, and spirit. You may be surprised by what is said.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's never easy to invest in yourself when you've spent a lifetime investing in others. You may wonder what the point is if you have no one to share your life with. Shelby M.C. Davis once said, "Invest for the long haul. Don't get too greedy, and don't get too scared.” You want a witness to your life, but maybe you're meant to grow to find the right person to be there for you. As the Moon in Cancer helps you to see how personal wealth works, remember that you are your greatest investment of time. If you invest in yourself, things will change; as those things become modified, so will the rest of your life. In other words, self-invest is wealth that grows with no losses! It's a. low-risk investment of your time. So do it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is in Cancer, encouraging you to examine your life and decide your goals. One famous quote that circles often is '“Be the change you want to see in this world.” – Gandhi. While you may feel like you're small and inconsequential, your small changes impact the world around you, exponentially changing the lives of those who influence others. Imagine the impact you can have if you can do one small thing in a great way. You may never be recognized for your effort on a grand scale; however, today's commitment to excellence should be done. It will make you feel proud of yourself — and that's all that matters.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ah, the past. It's funny how past mistakes always seem to come up during Mercury retrograde. The past can be both a danger and a blessing. If you look too far into the past, you can feel defeated and demotivated — even if it was amazing. Guru Swami Sivananda warned us about the impact of the past: "Do not brood over your past mistakes and failures, as this will only fill your mind with grief, regret and depression. Do not repeat them in the future." The melancholy Moon can have you reliving the past, and you can choose to use it as a stepping stone to greater things or let it bring you down. Choose to go up!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It may sound comical, but some consider a best friend an asset AND a liability. From Facebook reels, with best friends joking about the blackmail information they hold to those who see your flaw and love you the same, it's no wonder that Calvin & Hobbs once wrote, "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend.” The idea of friendship could feel cosmically challenging this week as Moon continues to work through this part of your chart over the weekend. Sunday, you might decide to give a friend another chance, spend all your time with a bestie or go out and make a few new ones. All in all, it's a great day for friendship. Whoot!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Finding a job, changing jobs, and climbing the corporate ladder are all time-consuming tasks that consume your life. It can be enough to make you want to give up, quiet-quit or rethink moving back home to live with your parents. So, when the Moon in Cancer pokes at your feelings about work, it can feel a bit grueling. You may even wonder why it's taking you so long when you're trying so hard. Remember the wisdom of Confucious, "It doesn't matter how slowly you go, as long as you do not stop." Eventually, the magic will happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Want to be timeless, Scorpio? Then, focus on learning. One of the most age-defying things you can do is learn new things because it keeps your mind, heart and soul forever young. Emotionally, you're ready for something new to master, especially with the Moon in Cancer this Sunday. The Moon gives you special abilities to gain knowledge and wisdom, plus you can integrate essential life lessons now. Just take the insight that Henry Ford used for himself when he invented the automobile and created the Ford Motor Company and invented what we now know to be the 5-day, 40-hour work week. He said, "Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to be honest, and that is one of your superpowers. You may feel ready to give someone an abundance of your truth, but on Sunday, the best way to do that is via attention. "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity." — Simone Weil. Yes, it costs you time, energy, and skill, but it also allows you to impact someone's world. You can show them that you're paying attention. You can reveal how you see into their life and it touches your own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Hard choices are in store for you during the second Cancer Moon day, and some of them may take you down a path called 'commitment.' Author Henry Miller had something to say about this topic, "Life moves on, whether we act as cowards or heroes..." What things have you promised yourself that you would do? What project have you hoped to complete by the end of this year? It's tough to push yourself at times, but it's necessary to be the hero of your own story. You'll be glad you didn't quit on yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Health is wealth, Aquarius, and sometimes it seems logical to put off going to the gym or picking fruit over a fast-food item. Yet, the Moon in Cancer pulls back the reality, and that is you are the sum total of your choices. You can make wise ones based on what you know is right or you can decide to push those decisions to tomorrow and be unwise today. The happiest path is actually not the easiest, and the one that leads you to a strong body, mind and spirit are often the ones fewer people make. You can do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can find a way to make smart choices that are joyful and wholesome when it comes to money. You want to aim for the things that add to your life. Warren Buffet would call this 'value'. "Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” You can buy things that give you joy at the moment, but what about the things that benefit you long-term? You'll want to define your values to find out what that is. Is it friends? Is it comfort? Once you know, it's easier to pick what you desire.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.