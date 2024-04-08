Love Is Beautifully Lucky For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Starting April 8

Let the old go, and let the new sprout in your life! That's the beautiful energy of love this week, between April 8 - 14, 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs will definitely be the luckiest under its influence — namely, Horse, Ox, Rat, Pig, and Rabbit, but the rest can look forward to something too.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Heaven over Fire (#13). It reminds us that luck in love is not just a matter of individual effort. You also need cooperative friends, family, and external situations for a happily ever after.

That's why it's important to know whether someone in love intentionally wronged you or whether life pulled the two of you apart. The realization may not change the reality, but it will make your anger disappear if you know external forces are working against both of you.

If you realize you were taken advantage of, give fire to your anger. Wouldn't you be equally enraged if someone took advantage of a beloved family member or friend? Why should you not consider your well-being?

Your luck in love this week depends on your understanding of these nuances. That's how you will find your luck and be capable of acting on it. It may also protect you from walking down the path of pure bad luck. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love during the week of April 8 - 14.

Love is beautifully lucky for five Chinese zodiac signs from April 8 - 14:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about being cautious. Trust your instincts and go slow. The energies around you at this time are such that if you feel uncomfortable, there is something to be uncomfortable about, even if you don't know it yet. That's your luck. Don't let anyone bait you by saying you are a coward or a stick in the mud.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will stem from honesty and the desire to travel with your partner. The more you and your significant other move out of your comfort zone (in cases where you are excited for that and not fearful), the luckier you will be.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about taking the balanced approach. “50-50” is definitely on the table, as is the concept of taking equal interest in each other if you meet someone new. Your luck will fizzle out if you allow one-sided situations to proliferate.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will emerge through your joint finances this week. Even if you don't have a joint account, this luck will bless you if you have a system in place where you chip in money and aggregate it for your collective use. How this luck will play out is not being highlighted. Still, this arena is where you will experience all the positivity.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about knowing your worth, not allowing anyone to label you as “high value” or “low value” and objectify you as if you can be priced like furniture. The red-flag individuals may try to take you down a notch when they feel rejected, but ignore their lame attempts. Your luck will shine despite it all.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will emerge when you and your partner work together. This can involve completing household chores together, buying groceries together, building the yard together, or even working on something creative. Prepare to be surprised, most amazingly!

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love this week is all about harnessing the power of your community. Some of you will literally meet your soulmate through an event or a meetup with friends. Others will meet them at work or while on a work trip.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week depends on you trusting your instincts. Luck will help you uncover secrets are detrimental to your relationship's well-being. It will make you stumble upon things that were being hidden from you or make others slip up in your presence. It's up to you to trust your luck and make the most of the blessing-in-disguise.

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, you are encouraged to think more practically about love this week. It can sound unromantic, but your luck depends on your focus on the mundane realities of being in a relationship/partnership. This includes subjects like health insurance, housing, utilities, and more. Your luck will help you move in a direction that's good for your mental, romantic, and practical well-being.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to be true to yourself. If your partner does not side with you, why are they your partner? Maybe there are strong incompatibilities. Your luck in love this week will help you see through the BS and truly turn things around in the most magical way for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.