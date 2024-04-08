What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About This Week From Now To April 14, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Welcome to the weekly Tarot reading for the week of April 8 - 14, 2024. All zodiac signs will receive a reading, and we'll be using the Rider-Waite classic Tarot deck for this week's divination.

So many different artists and technicians have interpreted the Tarot, yet the original Rider-Waite deck is still the 'industry standard.' Nothing is better than this deck for proper imagery and inspired interpretation.

This week, we are working through April with determination and fortitude. There's an air of success, and so many of us feel it. We want to do something about it, too. We can't help but feel as though something 'good' is coming our way, even through hard times. We just know that the bounce back is going to be phenomenal, and we're all there for it.

In this reading, we will go over what each card means traditionally, along with insight and interpretative suggestions. Being that we all know that one way or another, 'everything will turn out right,' we will take a look at how that might happen as well at the end of each reading. It's always good to stay open to the fact that 'goodness prevails.' That's how we like it! Let's read now.

Weekly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign, April 8 - 14:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Traditional Meaning: Absence, departure, leaving town, going places, getting out of dodge, splitting the scene, flight, taking leave, exiting without a word. Relocation, travel, journey, destination, and determination to get there fast.

Real Life Insight: Bringing this card into the present, we can see that where you're concerned, Aries, it looks like this week is going to have you so involved with so many things that you're going to need to call for a timeout. You are super active during this week, and you may find that you've bitten off more than you can chew. You'll want a vacation soon, or at least some time off to get your head back on your shoulders.

Positive Light: There's nothing but positive light here. You will see just how much you can do, even if it tires you out. You are incredibly productive. If you feel that it's too much, that in itself is a victory, as you will now be able to set your boundaries for the future.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Foolish behavior, mania, extravagance, delirium, frantic, frenzy, going too far, being extravagant, excessive and ridiculous, negligence, hubris, doing risky things that you know you shouldn't do, and not caring that you're doing them.

Real Life Insight: OK, every now and then, you get 'like this' Taurus, and it's to be expected with your zodiac sign. In other words, you will definitely be going at it a little too hard, and by 'it,' we are more than likely talking about partying or staying up a little too late. You've got that 'one life to live' attitude, but you don't want to push it too hard, or you may end up with more weeks like this one.

Positive Light: You learned your lesson. You are quick to study and listen to your body. This week, your body is telling you that you can still do certain things, but the ones you can't do need some serious attention. Knowing your limits allows you to feel good about who you really are, as you have nothing to prove to anyone.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Skill, courage, bravery, daring, ability, capacity, defense, war, resistance, revolution, ruin, destruction, wrath, justice, getting even, taking no prisoners.

Real-Life Insight: You'll be taking charge of something that really needs you to step in and do the right thing. You'll be so eager to get it out of the way that you'll be super efficient about doing whatever it takes. This week, you are here to get the job done. If someone gets in the way, while it's nothing personal, you'll still have to push them aside.

Positive Light: What's good here is that you establish yourself as someone who, when they put their mind to it, cannot be thwarted. This shows the people in your life that they can trust you if you say you're going to do something. While it may be daunting to be 'that' strong, you may worry if you'll put people off. Don't worry too much, as the people in your life happen to need a leader, and that's who you are this week, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Upsetting news, reversal of fortune, silence, crisis, radical change, need to adapt and fast, conflict, inner struggle, torment, and illness.

Real Life Insight: OK, as for 'upsetting news,' well, it might happen, but it certainly isn't the kind of news that has you tied up and blindfolded by a row of swords, so take a breath and back up a bit. OK, this week, definitely shows that you'll be dealing with some hard-to-take news, but when has that ever stopped you? You'll deal, as we all do.

Positive Light: You have a prime opportunity to turn things around for yourself. If bad news is on its way, then perception is really everything, as it will be up to you to interpret how bad or good a thing really is. So, here's your chance to 'take it all with a grain of salt.' Nothing is as bad as it seems, and you'll get to know that firsthand during this week: Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Traditional Meaning: Conclusion, completion, plenty, merry-making, happiness, friendship, sharing a victory, feeling fulfilled, knowing you did a good job and wanting to celebrate it, healing solace.

Real Life Insight: This week shows you, Leo, that all that amazing effort you put into the work you've been doing has finally become successful and timely. You feel joy and pride that you were a major player in something that met with such success, and the people whom you were involved with are now great friends of yours. This week goes to celebrating your achievements with pals, knowing there's more to come.

Positive Light: This gives your confidence an added boost. While you usually feel pretty good about yourself and who you are, this added success makes you feel like a million bucks. You are inspired and encouraged to go for more. You love the idea that you're surrounded by friends and mates who are always happy to be involved with you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Declaration, confession, making something public, engagement, proposal, showing off, being proud of one's self, truth-telling.

Real Life Insight: You aren't ordinarily the person who comes up with grand statements, as that means you have to live up to your own words. The reality of this week has you standing up for something and really knowing that you have to continue because you said it 'aloud.' You have made a promise that you are now 'locked' into keeping, and this week has you putting your money where your mouth is, Virgo.

Positive Light: This keeps you accountable, Virgo, and that might actually be something you need in your life at this time. What's going on that makes this week so positive for you is that, while you usually don't make 'ultimate' statements, the fact that you will be making one this week holds you to it. This keeps you on track and shapes you into a person of great integrity.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Safety, security, feeling good about life, Feeling attraction, accomplishment, discernment, discretion, authenticity, major success, doing the right thing and knowing it. Feeling the value of being a good person. Real Life Insight: Whatever you've been doing, Libra, keep it up, as obviously you're doing something right here. Of course, that might not stop you from worrying about losing all you've acquired, but that only keeps you honest and on the right track. You are making good decisions on hard topics, but you'll do well, so keep that in mind.

Positive Light: In a way, double-checking yourself is a good thing as it keeps you on top of it all. So, if you worry that you might not be able to keep things as fluid and perfect as they've been so far, that's a good thing. You can channel that energy into precision and detail-oriented work. You've got so much to look forward to and enough positive energy to get you through it all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Traditional Meaning: Equality, conformity, friendship, making things work, making the right decision based on the facts, taking into account affection, courage, concord, intimacy, love, and decision.

Real Life Insight: Here's a card of true success, and this is how the week will play out for you, Scorpio. Nothing you do this week is done impulsively. Everything is well thought out and planned, and you are very good at what you do, so when you think something out, you look at it from all angles. You'll have to make a very hard decision during this week, but you'll get it right, as this card suggests.

Positive Light: Knowing that you can handle the hard stuff gives you enough courage to carry on, as you've started to trust your initial impression and the gut feeling it comes with. You are now someone we can call 'highly insightful,' and this week, you'll show off some of that highly tuned intuitive knowledge. You know what you're doing, and you're glad that you are in charge.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Traditional Meaning: Prudence, withholding, watching your step, making sure things are safe before entering, treason, corruption, being involved in the wrong things, originality.

Real Life Insight: It seems you've received this card many times before, Sagittarius, and that's a sign right there. It shows you that you will once again have to 'go silent' to either save face or establish your boundaries. While the Hermit can also imply that you are someone who likes to spend time alone, in this case, during this week, you're looking at how you play your cards right.

Positive Light: This is the beginning of discretion, and it works in your world by allowing you to show yourself that silence is definitely golden at the right time. Being someone who can hold back is just as important as being the person who comes through at the right time. This is your week to balance your emotions and withhold as you see fit.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Someone who brings bad news, a joke teller, someone in your life who is not telling the truth, a person you need to watch out for, your inability to not accept the truth, playing with the truth, dishonesty, facing the music.

Real Life Insight: What you may see happening this week is that there's a relative in town, and all this person ever does is get in other people's ways. While you don't want to see this visitor as trouble, you need to be warned that this person makes it their business to get under other people's skin, so watch what you say when you are around them.

Positive Light: The upside to all of this is that you can see this person with compassion. They have not fully matured to the point where they can behave themselves as you might want them to, so you can walk away from being too judgmental. You know what's needed here, and you certainly don't need to be tossed into any unnecessary drama.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Traditional Meaning: Mediocrity, poor workmanship, not paying attention to the details, providing shoddy work, being lazy, petty behavior, weakness, wanting to get it over with already, phoning in your love or work, doing things with zero conviction and convincing no one.

Real Life Insight: What you're going to see this week is an example of something you don't want in your life. You may feel like complaining a bit during this time as you aren't someone who will accept inferior goods. Since so much of this week has to do with materialism for you, Aquarius, you know what you'll accept and what you'll reject.

Positive Light: Everything about this materialistic week makes you aware of who you are and what you value most. This also reminds you that you don't have to accept what you consider shoddy or poorly made. You honor the money it takes to purchase good things and expect only the best. You have enough self-respect to let others know that you can't be fooled when it comes to quality.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Traditional Meaning: Honor, good faith, doing the right thing, fortune, gain, oppression, having to do a lot of work but doing it with devotion, disguise, false ideas, good faith, hope, reaching for success against all odds.

Real Life Insight: Whatever you put your mind to this week, Pisces, you'll go the whole hog with it, as you are dedicated and devoted to the work you've chosen to be a part of. Sometimes, you wonder if it's all worth it, but you already know that everything you do is worth it. You love your job, and you don't mind putting in a little extra elbow grease when it comes to your kind of labor.

Positive Light: You feel satisfied this week, Pisces, as you are the one who delivers the goods. You don't have to wait for another person to make you feel accomplished, and you aren't waiting on compliments or praise. That you were able to do what you did is enough to let you know that you are competent and talented. This makes you feel inspired to go on and do more.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.