As the unexpected divine opportunities swirl through your life in the second week of the Eclipse Portal, recognize that what you have the longing to create is also what will carry the most luck.

Luck isn’t found in endlessly and tirelessly working to create; instead, it is to be so aligned with your soul and deepest joy that you radiate an energy of acceptance and hope for whatever the future will bring.

The week of April 1 begins with Mercury stationing retrograde in Aries and the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. While talk of Mercury retrograde often is met with the dangers and challenges it brings, remember that what you perceive is real is also what you will experience.

This is part of the law of attraction, which states that if you fear Mercury retrograde, then you will see everything as a challenge. If you instead truly believe whatever happens is for your highest good, then whatever may occur can be met with a smile of trust.

The Last Quarter Moon helps to release stagnancy or over-attachment to specific plans, freeing up space to receive more of the magic of the Eclipse Portal. It can also help you shed any negative thinking, fears, or pessimistic views, which will help you not only attract more positivity but also greater luck into your life.

The real fireworks begin, though, as Venus shifts into Aries on Friday, April 5, before aligning with Pluto on the sixth. Venus is most known for symbolizing love, but it also represents real estate and financial matters.

With Venus in Aries, there will be a strong desire to act on your dreams and generate the success, luck, and wealth you feel is divinely meant for you.

If you’re reflecting on what you’ve learned or taking advantage of a past opportunity, don’t hesitate to start making strides toward living the life that not only brings you the greatest abundance — but also the deepest joy.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day starting April 1 - 7, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Mercury retrograde in Aries in your house of self

Shift your mindset and make this the luckiest Mercury retrograde you’ve ever encountered. Mercury retrograde in Aries lights up your house of self, which means your beliefs, trust, and what you feel called to pursue will all be up for review. The great news is that this is also your second chance, the moment when you revisit something you felt strongly about but set aside previously.

Use Mercury's retrograde energy in Aries to reflect on past opportunities you turned down and your inner rule system for how you move through life. This is your chance to start living life more on your terms. To make the most of it, you need to be willing to embrace the chance for a redo.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of luck

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises in your house of luck, helping you see where you’ve been too strict in allowing yourself to take the lucky opportunities the universe has brought you. Try to reflect on your willingness to take chances and embrace risk while believing in the best possible outcome. Because the Last Quarter Moon can also be a time for release, you may want to consider if any self-limiting beliefs are working against you in attracting the luck you desire.

During this time, it’s important to make sure that you’re not too attached to any specific outcomes and that you’re also checking in with yourself in how you speak to yourself. This is a time to let yourself see that the unexpected moments also tend to bring the greatest blessings. It’s okay if things don’t go according to your plan because it means you’ve finally surrendered to a far greater one.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 6, Venus aligns with Pluto in your sector of abundance

Venus, the planet that rules finances and real estate, will align with Pluto, highlighting themes of abundance, wishes that would come true, and the social connections that are responsible for your success. Venus in Aries brings a positive boost to your income, business plans, and desires for travel and newness while you are being encouraged to use the lucky connections in your life. There is nothing wrong with asking for help and knowing that also helps you to embody a greater sense of self-worth. It’s time to realize that to create the life you dream of. You may have to enlist the help of others who share a similar dream.

As Venus aligns with Pluto on Saturday, April 6, reflect on what opportunities for conversations, networking, or advocating for yourself arise in your life. With Mercury retrograde in Aries, you may want to revisit a previous connection or coworker to help get your dream off the ground. The main idea to remember here is that what you are trying to achieve now won’t be done alone, so the sooner you enlist the help of others, the quicker luck will manifest in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your house of career

Venus will shift into Aries on Friday, April 5, intensifying themes around your career and finances. Although this energy will help to bring a positive boost to your finances, you will also be guided to focus more on what it is that you love to do. You may be returning to the workplace or getting back to a professional goal that you previously had. As much as you know what you want to create in this new chapter, you also need to make sure that you’re enjoying yourself as well. Financial abundance won’t end up making you happy, but happiness will attract the wealth you desire.

During this phase, it’s important to reflect on your connection to your career or college major program, as you will be seeking a deeper level of fulfillment in this area of your life. But through this process, the reward is that once you align yourself with what brings you the most joy, you’ll also see greater financial abundance start coming in as well. Don’t be afraid to go back because it may just be the necessary step to get ahead.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your sector of expansion

Once Venus moves into Aries on Friday, April 5, the theme is expansion in your life. This will help you get out of any ruts that you’ve been in or the confusion of not knowing which opportunity to take. When you are being divinely guided in the way that you are, the goal is to say yes to whatever comes across your path — even if it’s not something you’re currently doing or have previously thought of participating in. If it resonates with your soul, then it deserves a resounding yes from that space within you.

Venus in Aries helps you become more intense about your goals and follow your soul purpose. This will be especially true on April 6, when Venus aligns with Pluto. During this time, don’t discount any ideas or opportunities because they seem too grand or complicated. Many times, saying yes helps the path appear, and you finally see that everything has always been occurring for your greatest good.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Mercury retrograde in Aries in your house of transformation

Mercury retrograde in Aries will bring an extremely lucky time to your life as it occurs in your house of transformation. Change isn’t always easy for anyone at times. You find it particularly difficult to surrender and trust when things are going differently or moving faster than you had anticipated. Because of this, in the past, you’ve chosen comfort or familiarity over newness—even if it appeared to be everything you’ve always wanted. Now, you are getting a second chance.

As Mercury retrograde begins in your house of transformation, it’s important to take time over the changes you’ve made or those you’ve tried to avoid making in your life. This may also arise with agreements, contracts, and how authentically you’ve honored what it is you want. Don’t be afraid to admit you changed your mind or that you were wrong. By embracing the process of transformation in your life, you’ll also serve to become a magnet for the luck you have been hoping to receive.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your sector of joy

This is your sign from the universe to focus solely on what brings you joy. Truthfully, you’ve earned your right to be a little selfish. In this case, it’s about you no longer being selfless. As you prioritize your happiness and release whatever has been preventing you from prioritizing this theme in your life, you’ll also start to become re-energized. Nothing brings about exhaustion more than living a life of obligation. When you choose joy, you also tend to realize that matters are only hard when you believe they must be.

Take a moment with the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn to reflect on what brings you the most joy in your life, whether this is your career, personal relationships, or pastimes. Then, reflect on what takes away that feeling or drains your energy. The luckiest choice you can make this week is to realize that happiness isn’t just a gift but your divine right.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your house of well-being

Venus, the planet of love, finances, and real estate, will shift into Aries on Friday, April 5, highlighting your house of well-being and determination. This will occur just before Venus aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, which will also bring up themes of healing, family, and home. Venus in Aries asks that you prioritize yourself by focusing on your mental, emotional, and physical needs. You will be guided to reflect on your boundaries, as well as renew your sense of determination to create a life that honors all you desire.

As Venus aligns with Pluto on Saturday, April 6, part of a bigger story will begin to play out. You may be directed to start focusing more on changes you want to make in your domestic life. Whether it’s relocating or healing out of a toxic situation, your luck this week is in knowing what you need and what you deserve and then consciously choosing not to accept less for any reason.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your sector of wealth

The week of April 1 kicks off with the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, which will help you heal any scarcity or lack of mentality that is preventing you from acquiring the wealth you desire. Capricorn rules over your sector of wealth, allowing you to see that the abundance you desire will require effort and a solid plan.

With the Last Quarter Moon here, it’s helping you know that feeling like you will lose what you’ve achieved or that there is never enough is only working against your goals. This is part of the scarcity mindset that can be working behind the scenes, but which you have the power to overcome and heal.

Use this energy to reflect on where your mindset regarding money and abundance has come from, whether it was societal, familial, or a more personal journey. This can also help shift the gears from a survival mindset to one of thriving, in which you trust that your needs will always be provided for as long as you’re moving with integrity, effort, and honesty. By healing these fears within yourself, you can unlock some unexpected opportunities for wealth that will reaffirm what you have always been deserving of.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 1, Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn in your house of initiative

Invest all your energy in believing in the best possible outcome for your dreams and ideas. There is no space to let worry interfere with what you are meant to do, as you already have done all the work and put everything in place for your ultimate success. Now, all you need to do is remember that you cannot fail, so you meet each lucky chance from the universe with the full knowledge that you are on the path you are meant to be on.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn can help you reflect on what has driven your sense of initiative. You’ve really allowed yourself to rise to the heights you are meant to reach. Last Quarter Moons provide a time of reflection and release. In Capricorn, they help you let go of any thoughts that aren’t coming from your best self. You are ready for this new level of success. Now, just make sure your head is truly in the game.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your house of communication

You are entering an extremely lucky period as Venus shifts into Aries, highlighting your house of communication. Venus rules over love, finances and real estate matters. In Aries, it tends to be bolder and goes after what it wants, while this part of your astrology chart helps you take on the conversations that can help elevate your life in the best ways possible.

Mercury retrograde will also be occurring in Aries, which means that the luck you will be attracting may also ask you to revisit past themes in your life. This is your chance to advocate for what you want and what you’re worth and to make amends for any recent challenges in your life. It’s never too late to go after what you really want but to do that. You must first allow yourself to honor what that is. You may come across as overly focused and directed toward your goals, but that’s only because you are feeling supercharged with this Aries energy and know that luck is on your side.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 5, Venus in Aries in your sector of financial success

The first week of April will bring some positive developments to your financial success as Venus joins the North Node in Aries. Although there is a Mercury retrograde here as well, that may result in the return of some positive offers or developments that previously occurred. For whatever reason, this offer wasn’t meant to come to fruition then. Now, you are finally in a place where you not only know your worth but also have boundaries in place to protect what is destined for you.

As Venus shifts into Arie,s make sure that you approach matters from a practical point of view. It doesn’t mean that there won’t be divine magic at play in your life. Only that the universe is really working to ensure that you are serious and committed to the success you want to create, as you focus on the practical aspects of finances and life, you will also be able to make the space to notice when that lucky opportunity returns for a second chance at wealth — and fame.

