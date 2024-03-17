The March 18 - 24 Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Signs

You may not realize it, but time is your best friend this week. You just need patience to get to the good parts and heal a broken heart. So, before we look at the overall astrology forecast for each Chinese zodiac sign, let's see what's in store for everyone's weekly horoscope

Weekly I Ching hexagram of the week:

Mountain over Earth #23

This I Ching hexagram reminds us never to brush off red flags. Like termite dust gathering around old furniture and walls, toxic people and situations worsen with time. So, "holding the peace" by staying silent never actually works. You just guarantee an even bigger problem on your hands, sometimes of catastrophic proportions, later down the line.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't address a psychological breakdown or extreme separation anxiety in such situations. Trauma bonding is very real, and people can adjust and become attached to many questionable things.

So, if you find it difficult to let go of something/someone that you know deep down is toxic for you, be compassionate towards yourself and hold space. That's the first step in the journey to healing.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for March 18 - 24.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscopes:

Rat

Years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy urges you to take care of your emotional health and address internal wounds that may have been ignored. These wounds are holding you back from embracing your cosmic gifts.

Lucky Day in Love: March 22

In love, focus more on finding community than on engaging with one person. Is the person you are dating husband/wife material? Do you love their family and friends too? Those are the questions to ask this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 19

If you feel called to, maintain a daily journal this week where you document your feelings, hopes, wishes and dreams. Something intriguing will emerge from this exercise.

Lucky Day for Career: March 18

The energy around your career is really strong right now. If you want to invest in something, now's the time to do it. It's a window of auspiciousness, after all!

Ox

Years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

General Overview:

Ox, be mindful of the people you associate with and surround yourself with. Some of you have toxic influences nearby who don't wish to see you succeed.

Lucky Day in Love: March 18

Your love life and social life are intimately bound at this time. If your intuition has been nudging you that someone is cheating on you with a friend, investigate and get to the bottom of that hunch.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 20

If you feel the need to socialize less this week, don't let anyone make you feel guilty. Address your needs and take care of yourself. Everything else will fall into place.

Lucky Day for Career: March 18

If you are a manager at work, this week will be extremely productive and significant for you. If you are a team member, be mindful of conflicts.

Tiger

Years: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

General Overview:

Tiger, make plans this week but don't start anything new now. The energy will bloom over the next few weeks, so wait for now and just plan for the future.

Lucky Day in Love: March 18

You will have the best love experiences this week. Be receptive, and the energy will grow. Some of you will definitely experience a glow-up.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 21

Your friends and family will also be a source of comfort and fun this week. So spend quality time with them and let them know through your actions that you cherish them the most.

Lucky Day for Career: March 23

Your career will progress as usual without a hitch. Focus on your personal/private priorities this week because now is not the time to make changes in your work life.

Rabbit

Years: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy is extra strong and steady for you. Know your worth and hold your ground. You have cosmic forces backing you up now.

Lucky Day in Love: March 24

In love, be more generous this week. Let your partner (or the one you interact with) see your generous side. You don't have to overdo anything, but let your heart make the decisions. Just make sure you are not ignoring any red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 24

Some of you will make a new friend this week who will be a laugh riot, and then some. Prepare to have your social life turned on its head in the best way possible!

Lucky Day for Career: March 21

In your career, let ideas and inspiration guide you. Now's the time to take the initiative and create something new.

Dragon

Years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

General Overview:

Dragon, trust your counsel this week. Even if you routinely follow the advice of certain people, take it with a pinch of salt this week and trust your intuition on the subject. You are on the money about whatever it is you are feeling.

Lucky Day in Love: March 22

In love, be proactive and take action. How else will the other person know how much you love and care about them? Besides, rejection is divine protection. So, in either case, it's always good to feed your courageous side.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 21

If your gut has been ringing alarm bells about someone in your social circle, don't ignore that hunch. Some of you may be in the company of crab-type people who don't want you to get ahead.

Lucky Day for Career: March 19

For your career, be open-hearted and friendly this week. Those who are willing to nurture a positive environment will enjoy engaging conversations, interesting ideas, and positive outcomes.

Snake

Years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

General Overview:

Snake, be careful this week. Some of you are surrounded by narcissists who wish to burden you like a mule, whether at home or elsewhere. You need to advocate for yourself and end this dynamic.

Lucky Day in Love: March 21

In love, your mind will be your best friend. Trust it, especially if you observe any red flags or get the immediate signal to walk away from someone.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 21

As for your social life, be your true self unapologetically. Dress the way you wish to dress, eat the way you want to eat, and be the person you want to be. It's your era to be seen.

Lucky Day for Career: March 19

Your work life will be great this week, and everything will run smoothly as usual. As long as you stay on top of your priorities and responsibilities, you will be fine.

Horse

Years: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

General Overview:

Horse, you are the cosmic favorite child this week. So be prepared to be pampered and blessed like never before! You will also feel more beautiful and handsome this week than ever before.

Lucky Day in Love: March 19

In love, speak your mind and be your true self. The right person will always appreciate your honesty and will love you for who you are. The wrong one will try to sculpt you into some idea inside their head.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 18

Your social life will also be a resounding success this week, especially if you have a party coming up or some family function. Expect the unexpected in all the good ways!

Lucky Day for Career: March 20

Your career this week is blessed, too. Some of you will earn more tips than usual, and others may hit a bonus unexpectedly. Make sure to send your gratitude into the ether when this happens!

Goat

Years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is all about kindness and charity for you. So, let your heart guide you forward and be a force of light and love in this world. Beautiful experiences await you on this path.

Lucky Day in Love: March 22

In love, the energy is more laid back this week. If you have been thinking of breaking up with someone or taking a break from romance in general, trust your gut and attend to your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 24

If you feel the need to be more introverted this week or associate with only a small handful of people, honor that inner need. Some of you may benefit from working with smoky quartz at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: March 24

As for your career, the energy is powerful here. Be prepared for happy times and fun experiences. A project may conclude satisfyingly, too.

Monkey

Years: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

General Overview:

Monkey, you will be at the top of the world this week, especially if you are in a long-distance relationship. Some of you may experience a glow-up, too!

Lucky Day in Love: March 23

In love, focus on the long-term when interacting with someone. Financial talks are crucial at this time to find out if you may be taking on anyone's debt if you married them.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 21

Your social life will be a blessing in disguise for you this week. Let your friends and favorite acquaintances bring out the best in you and then some.

Lucky Day for Career: March 19

As for your career, things will progress as usual without a hitch. So, if you feel the need to focus on other areas of life this week, go for it and let the solutions emerge.

Rooster

Years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy urges you to give and receive in equal measure. Don't let people-pleasing ruin your days, but don't ask for more than what anyone is capable of, especially in love.

Lucky Day in Love: March 20

You have a lot more options than you realize in matters of the heart. So, sit in peace and reflect upon the path forward. Solutions will emerge if you give yourself space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 18

Your social life will be absolutely extraordinary this week, with a chance for collaboration in other areas of life. Who knows? You may be helping someone pop the question to their significant other!

Lucky Day for Career: March 18

In your career, be careful of the information you receive. It may not be the full picture or deliberately changed to mislead you. If you feel something is fishy, don't engage with it.

Dog

Years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

General Overview:

Dog, your overall energy this week is strong and steady. You can accomplish anything you put your mind to right now with great results.

Lucky Day in Love: March 19

In love, you are cautioned against rumors and faulty information from your social circle. Someone or some people may be trying to get between you and your soulmate just because they are secretly envious.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 20

You are encouraged to speak your mind when engaging with friends and family this week. Don't be surprised if their viewpoint turns out to be different from yours. As long as you stand by what is right/for you, you will be fine.

Lucky Day for Career: March 21

As for your career, now's not the time to try something new or explore new avenues. Now's the time to be patient and allow your planted seeds to sprout and fruit.

Pig

Years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy urges you to focus on your priorities and not get distracted by anything. If you can do this, you can accomplish a lot. The cosmic forces have your back.

Lucky Day in Love: March 21

In love, some of you are about to break up with someone or will find out something about the person you are dating/seeing/or with that will turn you away from them completely. Trust yourself as the situation unfolds so you can emerge from this experience stronger and more aware of red and green flags.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 22

Your social life will be soothing for your soul this week. So spend quality time with your loved ones and best friends. They will help you overcome any heartbreak you may face.

Lucky Day for Career: March 20

The energy around your career is steady and stable at this time. As long as you remember your responsibilities and stay on top of them, you will be fine.

