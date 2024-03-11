What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect The Week Of March 11, 2024

Here is your Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope beginning March 11 through March 17, 2024. Life doesn't always have to be meaningful. Sometimes, it's okay just to enjoy oneself — whether at a party, watching a silly movie, arguing over board game rules, or doing something equally inane.

Each Chinese zodiac sign will benefit from leaning into such moments of relaxation that allow them to be themselves without a care. Before we get to the weekly horoscopes, let's take a look at the I Ching hexagram of this week. It's Mountain over Water (#4). The message is simple: to gain experience in life, one must live life fully.

Yes, you will make mistakes when you step out of your comfort zone, but that's part of the learning curve and helps us become worldly-wise. Just make sure to pace yourself and not get swept up in turning everything into a race.

There will always be people who know something more than you, and vice versa. Leaning into this energy may help with anxiety management, too! Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscopes for March 11 - 17, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy is really wholesome for you! Expect positive changes, especially when you are surrounded by your loved ones or in the company of your favorite folks.

Lucky Day in Love: March 11

In love, you are urged to step out of your comfort zone this week. Whether you do that through changing up your outfit style, trying a new dating app, asking someone to set you up on a blind date, or something else is up to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

If you feel called to, throw an impromptu party on Thursday or Friday and invite your best mates. The cosmic energies will be shifting around that time, and all of you will benefit from being locked into it together.

Lucky Day for Career: March 12

At work, be on top of your responsibilities and try to create a positive environment wherever you can. The more positive you can stay right now, the more positivity you will attract to yourself.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, be careful of grand gestures from others this week. They may have hidden motives that will throw a wrench in your plans. This message applies to all areas of your life.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In love, you will feel blessed and protected. Let your heart guide you, and try to strike a balance between spending time with your date or significant other and self-care.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Your love life will be intertwined with your social life this week. So, if you are about to meet your parents or friends (or vice versa), look forward to some excellent times together.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Be careful of people-pleasing in your workplace this week. You may inadvertently invite an energy vampire to latch onto you.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, take it easy this week. You may feel triggered by certain events or remember things from your past that make you cringe. Be compassionate towards your younger self, and don't beat yourself up!

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

Your love life is being shrouded in secrecy at this time. So, focus on your well-being and being the best version of yourself. And don't ignore red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 16

If someone asks you for money this week, politely turn them down. The energy at this time is not good for such exchanges.

Lucky Day for Career: March 11

In your career, be strong and confident, especially if you have a presentation or public appearance coming up. You've got this!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week is strong and benevolent for you. You will feel like the cosmic favorite child and find obstacles removed from your path wherever you go. Ideas will flow in abundance, too!

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

Don't take your love life for granted this week. A gratitude ritual can help you recognize what's good in your life so you don't fall for gaslighting or bad treatment from anyone.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Some of you will be the life of the party in your friends' circle this week. Keep some jokes handy if you can!

Lucky Day for Career: March 14

For your career, be careful of colleagues or other people in your workplace who make romantic overtures. The outlook is not good for such connections.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week urges you to be circumspect about what's good in your life and what's toxic and then act accordingly. A cord-cutting ritual may be necessary, too.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

Don't allow any ex to take up space in your life, even if they feign friendship. Nothing good will come out of this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 17

Your social life will be a blessing for you this week, so try to be more involved. Business connections and opportunities may come your way through this.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

The energy around your career is a blank slate at this time. Do what feels right to you and take charge of your destiny!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, you are about to enter a new phase of life soon. So ride the wave this week as you transition from the old to the new. You've got this!

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In love, be forthright about what you want and don't want. It will save you a lot of time, help you meet the right person faster, and deepen your bond with your romantic partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

If you feel called to, seek advice for the areas of life that confuse you. But make sure you approach people who have a track record of doing well in these areas instead of seeking someone to vent your frustration.

Lucky Day for Career: March 17

Be proactive this week in your career. But don't reveal all your secrets or plans at once. A daring dance is in store for you (metaphorically)!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, be prepared for extraordinary times because you are the cosmic favorite child this week! (One of the favorites, at least.) You will win if you keep moving forward.

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

In love, try to be more patient when interacting with your partner or potential date. You will scare them away if you let your anxieties take over or text them constantly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 17

Some of you are not happy with your social circle or life at this time. If you feel called to, journal your thoughts on this. Your subconscious mind may have identified a fake friend in your vicinity.

Lucky Day for Career: March 16

As for your career, be forthright with your wishes and desires, especially if you are a boss. Now's not the time to worry about labels and appeasing everyone. Now's the time to focus on what's important and cross the finish line with pride.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, hold your head high, and don't allow anyone to behave disrespectfully with you. If you are stuck in a toxic environment, try to find a way out, even if it takes you a few weeks or months to accomplish that.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In love, you may be tied to a Rabbit zodiac sign in some capacity. Either this is a soulmate who's about to come into your life. Or this is a stranger who is trying to get between you and someone else.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 11

Some of you have a mole in your social group who is trying to take advantage of all of you or trying to turn the dynamic into a cult. Pay attention to your intuition!

Lucky Day for Career: March 11

As for your career, now's the time to make new moves or change something. If you have been thinking of moving on, now's the time to be serious about that path/decision.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, stay calm and steady this week. Let the world flow around you while you remain still and observant. Intriguing insights will help you find this path.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In love, someone may be taking advantage of your goodness or speaking badly about you to their friends. Do you truly want such a person in your life? It's time to be your own best friend.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 11

If you feel called to, be more introverted this week and spend time reflecting on your past, present, and future. Combined with the message of stillness above, this activity will help you find your true place in the world.

Lucky Day for Career: March 12

Stay on top of your priorities and responsibilities this week in your work life. Now's not the time to try something new. Now's the time to hunker down and make the existing processes the best they can be.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is strong and steady for your life. So spread your wings and fly. And if you feel like treating yourself to a new pair of shoes or a new haircut, go for it!

Lucky Day in Love: March 13

Focusing on your friendships at this time will benefit you more than on romance. This will eventually lead you to your true soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 12

Also, be patient this week when engaging with others, and let everyone express their side of the story. Intriguing experiences await those who can strike a balance between listening and speaking.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Trusting your counsel in your work life will benefit you. Even experts can be wrong, so trust your instincts and intuition!

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, step out of your comfort zone this week and have courage. You will surprise yourself with how quickly you learn and grow if you choose this path.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In love, be your own best friend and hype yourself up before any romantic interactions, whether with a date, a crush, or a significant other. After all, don't you know how amazing you are?

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Also, be more extroverted than usual this week. Join clubs, activities, and parties. Your cosmic blessings will find you on these paths.

Lucky Day for Career: March 16

If you have been thinking of studying more and increasing your expertise in your profession, now's the perfect time to make those plans. You have the makings of a subject-matter expert!

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week urges you to be calm and focused. Keep moving forward, but keep your activities private, even on social media.

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

In love, take care of yourself, first and foremost. If you need alone time for self-care, don't feel guilty about expressing that need and setting your boundaries.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

Weirdly enough, you are encouraged to strike a balance between the above messages and the need to socialize. Throw an impromptu party and gather your best mates! Your soul craves those few precious hours.

Lucky Day for Career: March 17

Your love life and career may become intertwined this week. But you are cautioned against this path. Whether you are the one pursuing someone or vice versa, the energy required for such undertakings are unfortunate at this time.

