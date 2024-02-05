One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On February 6, 2024

What you need to know for this day.
By Aria Gmitter
A one-card tarot reading can provide insight into your day. Here's what's happen for each zodiac sign in astrology beginning February 6, 2024.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 06, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed
It may feel like luck has passed you by, but sometimes, missing out is a blessing in disguise. Try not to be sad about what didn't happen. There's a good chance your turn is coming back around soon. Be patient.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed
It's sad. When you find out someone you know is ingenious, it hurts your heart. They were not ready to give or be what you needed. Your heart hurts now, but with time, you not only become healed, but you also learn how to be wiser and to pick better later.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
Love arrives. You are on a perfect journey leading to marital bliss. You will find yourself in this beautiful relationship with someone who wants to love you as much as you give it to them. You have found your one true love.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
A chaotic person tries to stir the pot and create divisive drama. Be careful not to allow individuals with evil agendas to influence your thinking through gossip, maliciousness, and slander.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: King of Swords
You are so smart, Leo. Any problem you face on this day will be solved. Your mental wherewithal enables you to find solutions. You are a problem-solver, and your ability to be creative gives you a cutting edge in life.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
You are a nurturing person who always knows when your friend or loved one needs a hug. Your intuitive nature will easily pick up cues from people around you who are feeling down and out. Some you'll be able to help, and the ones whom you can't, you can send them lots of light and love from a distance.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Pay attention to the facts, Libra. On this day, you may meet someone charming, kind and sweet, but there will be one thing that throws you off. You can tell that they aren't really who they claim to be. There's a sense of deceptiveness. Don't fool yourself into thinking it's you. Believe your gut instinct.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
Missing the train or having a date canceled could be inconvenient when it comes to time, but you may discover that delays are protective acts of the universe. You were headed toward disaster, but instead, you avoided a negative experience.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
You attract what you are to yourself. This may challenge your belief about your ability to capture your heart's desires. Work on building your confidence by doing things to elevate your sense of self. Read. Be gentle and kind with your flaws. Embrace your transformative journey.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Justice
Life can feel unfair at times. The promotion went to someone else whom you don't think deserved it. Maybe you believe that it should have gone to a friend or to you. Being left out isn't always personal. Many successful people have a story where they had to wait and overcome a challenge that disappointed them. You will learn patience and compassion for yourself and others. This will be a stepping stone that elevates you and gives you depth.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
Deciding to start a business? Maybe for now, you will need to sell a few things you like so you can reinvest that money into other areas. You may decide to downsize your home or sell a second car. You might choose to move in with your family to pursue your dreams. These are tough decisions, but for the right reason, they are worth it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Swords
Change is slow. Progress takes time. You may have imagined this process quick and simple, but there are delays. People need more money or time. Advancement won't be rushed, but don't worry. You're going to get where you are meant to be.
