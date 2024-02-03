Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day For The Week Of February 5 - 11, 2024

Give yourself time to get back to what you really want from life. Create the space to figure out what lights your inner fire and how you individually define success.

While there will always be outside distractions, it's up to you to return and validate what you genuinely want from life so that nothing, absolutely nothing, gets in the way of you claiming your divine destiny.

The week of February 5 is highlighted by Mercury entering Aquarius and the New Moon in Aquarius, which are both highly intensified as Pluto recently shifted into this air sign.

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of the visionary, the one who sees a different way and likely a different path. It is so tuned into its truth and desires that it is willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish it.

There is no wrong way to create the life of your dreams except not to do it at all. This flush of Aquarian energy can give you the bravery with just a hint of rebellion that it is necessary to claim that not only do you feel 2024 is meant to be different, but that you are willing to do whatever it takes to make it a reality.

Although the Aquarian energy will dominate the week, the major asteroids, Ceres, Vesta, and Pallas, are all making big shifts this week.

Ceres will shift into Capricorn shortly after Pallas moves into Sagittarius, while Vesta stations direct in Gemini a few days later.

The asteroids, like the planets, govern important aspects of your life, and with the energy this week, you will feel more grounded and confident in following your truth.

If you haven't felt like yourself recently, this energy may also help you step back into yourself and the truth that what elicits your deepest desires is divinely connected to your destiny.

But more than just freedom and courage, the New Moon in Aquarius brings in the Lunar New Year, a time of celebration, and for realizing that there is more than one chance to have that brand new beginning you've been seeking.

This is your chance to claim a fresh start, to release the past that may have lingered into January, and to remember that it's never too late to create the life, the success, and most importantly, the luck that you've always desired.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs, February 5 - 11, 2024:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 5, Pallas in Sagittarius in your house of luck

Standing up for what you want is what you do best, so don't hesitate to embrace that warrior energy and begin fighting for what you know you deserve. Asteroid Pallas will not only help you stand up in the face of adversity, but it will also allow you to do so with greater knowledge and awareness so that a desire for luck and success will fuel everything you do.

You may have felt overwhelmed recently, or there was a bit of stagnant energy surrounding you. But that only served as a period of preparation and rest so that as Pallas shifts into Sagittarius, your sole focus becomes new opportunities and luck. Use this energy to invest in your future, whether it's in a new educational program, a personal interest or in working abroad. Everything you desire can be yours if you don't let anything get in your way of success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 9, Aquarius New Moon in your career sector

It may be time for a new start in your career or professional life as the Aquarius New Moon rises in this area of your life. Aquarius energy rules over all matters of career, which could also affect college plans if that is your current focus as well.

The New Moon represents a shift, something changing for the better, and the beginning of a new chapter. With the Lunar New Year occurring during this New Moon, the energy is magnified, which means the benefits to your life will also be magnified.

The next two weeks will be especially impactful for you in your career, beginning with the Aquarius New Moon and then the Aquarian Stellium, February 16 - 18. No matter where you are in your professional journey, it's important to seize this energy by doing whatever is necessary to honor yourself and change your major, apply for a new job or advocate for a raise or promotion. Embrace this new beginning because it's one that you deserve and that will impact your future in the most beautiful of ways.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 9, Aquarius New Moon in your house of abundance

You have already felt that you were meant for you. Sometimes, the path there seems muddy or confusing, but in your soul, you know that there is a destiny that you are meant to achieve. You often can get lost in your thoughts or be unsure which opportunity you should take, but instead of seeing your active mind as a challenge, see it instead for what it is: your greatest gift.

Your plethora of ideas is precisely what you can tap into around the Aquarius New Moon and Lunar New Year. This lunation will occur in your house of abundance, which also may influence a new business venture, financial opportunity or something that involves travel.

Instead of thinking that you must pick just one idea, instead see your thoughts as a map of experiences. You don't need to pick just one, but instead, spend time reflecting on the greater meaning and purpose behind them all. In this way, you'll find not only luck but also the personal fulfillment you desire.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 9, New Moon in Aquarius in your house of transformation

You are just beginning an era of transformation in your life. While you may still feel exhausted after the recent period of Pluto in Capricorn, know that what you're heading into isn't about dismantling but instead about planting the seeds for what you hope to reap. You have cut the tethers that have bound you in place, and now is when you get to soar and start living life in all the ways you've ever dreamed.

The New Moon in Aquarius occurs in your house of transformation, which gives you a new beginning in your life. You began to feel this energy when Pluto shifted into this visionary air sign, but now it's time to really embody this new phase of your life.

Try to focus on where you invest your energy during this lunation, and if it seems progress is currently slow, keep tending to those seeds of your new beginning in every facet of your life because everything will manifest much more quickly than you may imagine.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, February 7, Ceres in Capricorn in your sector of determination

It's normal sometimes to forget who you are or what you are capable of. Sometimes, as a Leo, it's as if you are automatically expected to constantly embrace your power, roar forward with life's plans, and always declare your seat at the table of your choice. But you're also human, and though you are fierce, it doesn't mean you don't need a reminder from time to time about who you truly are.

The past year has brought so many changes and new experiences into your life that you may still be collecting your thoughts about it all. Yet, as Ceres moves into Capricorn the week of February 5, it highlights your sector of determination. This affects your well-being and routines; you can return to a place of empowerment and heartfelt motivation.

Use this energy to take care of yourself in all the ways you need to and get back to making the choices in your life that align with all your incredible dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, February 8, Vesta in Gemini in your house of professional aspirations

There has been so much going on romantically in your life that you may have had to feel like you put your aspirations on the back burner for a while. But everything in life has a cycle that is working through, which means that the energy is shifting to allow you once again to get back to focusing on your dreams.

To make the most of this energy, try to spend time reflecting on what you want for your career — or college experience, and then do what you do best and make a plan for success.

Asteroid Vesta, ruler of your inner fire and infatuation, stations direct in Gemini in your house of career and professional aspirations. Vesta helps you tune back into what you want, your deepest desires and dreams for your professional life, and honor yourself above all else. Use this time to make plans, move forward, and embrace the success that is destined for you in your career, trusting that this time is all about you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, February 8, Vesta in Gemini in your house of adventure

You are breaking free from thinking that you must live life in a particular way and instead allowing yourself to start dreaming a new dream. As you embark on a journey of exploration, healing, and adventure, you will be presented with numerous opportunities for expansion, which will positively affect every facet of your life. While all of this will be about greater luck, abundance, and wealth, it will also be about seeing that surrendering to life is the best adventure you can take.

Asteroid Vesta will station direct in Gemini in your house of adventure, creating a powerful drive to embrace this new chapter of your life. If you've been considering starting a business, signing up for a course that interests you, like astrology or booking that trip you can't stop thinking about, then this is the time to do it.

Even the smallest call to your soul will have greater meaning, so never underestimate that a single decision can change your life in the best ways possible.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 5, Pallas in Sagittarius in your house of wealth

After a rather slow start to the New Year, the energy starts to pick back up and helps you see positive developments in your finances and plans for the future. January was largely about finishing up the past, finding healing and embracing the rest. But now, as Pallas shifts into Sagittarius, you will start to feel motivated once again to start going after your dreams, specifically those connected to wealth and finances.

Asteroid Pallas governs wisdom and the ability to fight for what it is you know you deserve. In Sagittarius, this comes down to knowing your worth, focusing on your financial goals, and putting plans together to make them a reality.

Spend time reflecting on your goals, and then don't be afraid to start planning for your success because there is no chance of failure as long as you remember you are worthy of all you desire. As much as you've been through in recent years, this era of fighting for what you want isn't like before. Instead, just slowly and simply honor yourself each step of the way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, February 7, Ceres in Capricorn in your sector of abundance

Money isn't everything, but it certainly can open up doors that might otherwise be closed. You began a new chapter in your professional and financial life in 2023, but now is when you will finally be reaping the rewards of what you have previously sown.

Part of this journey for you has been deeply embedded within the energy of Pluto in Capricorn, which showed you what was of most value to you and your self-worth. Now, as the financial tides begin to turn, make sure you don't forget all that you've learned.

Asteroid Ceres will shift into Capricorn, highlighting your sector of abundance. Ceres, though, represents nurturing, self-care, and your love for those in your life. This means that not only will you be in a place to receive greater financial abundance, but you will also feel abundance because of the incredible relationships in your life.

Whether it's with family, friends, or romantic relationships, use this time to invest in your relationships in the same way you have your financial success to truly see how lucky you are to have those in your life who love you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 9, Aquarius New Moon in your house of self-worth

The Lunar New Year is one for celebration, as is the Aquarius New Moon in your house of self-worth, value, and finances. This marks not just a new beginning for yourself but also the end of Pluto in Capricorn, as this planet has also recently shifted into Aquarius.

The darkness and struggle you've had to move through since 2008 are now over, and you stand to inherit the rewards for all the work you have done. But you also must be able to remember this so you can enter this new chapter lighter than you've felt before.

The Aquarius New Moon brings in a new beginning for how you feel about yourself, your priorities, and your financial well-being. Whatever is connected to these themes, you can expect to arise around this time, with being able to let go of any regret or pain from the past being the most important.

Let yourself start over again. Take what you've learned and let it make you better without anything else weighing you down. Then, as you feel inspired to put your energy into a new business or financial opportunity, trust that you've arrived at the space you've always dreamed of.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Friday, February 9, New Moon in Aquarius in your sector of authenticity

You have been on a deep journey to heal from the past so that you can step into the light of who you really are. There may have been moments you felt uncertain or tripped a bit on the past, but as this energy of Aquarius begins to filter in around you, trust that your moment has arrived.

It's time to really see the life that you have created, and so get back to start honoring the dreams you have yet to bring to fruition. This New Moon in Aquarius and Lunar New Year is amplified because of Pluto and is the beginning of effortlessly attracting everything you've desired into your life.

The Aquarius New Moon rises in your sector of self and authenticity, truly giving you a brand-new beginning to be your most authentic self. This is so crucial for attracting the luck, love, and success you desire because to attract what is meant for you will first require that you be your true self. Be observant around this New Moon about what arises or opportunities surface, and remember that the only thing you ever must do is just yourself. The rest will always fall into place.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, February 5, Pallas in Sagittarius in your house of success

As a water sign, you are more comfortable going with the flow and surrendering to the divine will. But sometimes, the divine plan is to put you in situations where you will learn to stand up and create what you deserve. This also means that you must work for what you desire and set boundaries to protect your dreams.

To work for success and bring your career dreams to fruition means never giving up on yourself. But it also means to see that going with the flow sometimes means you bend to others' will, and while water is always a powerful element, this time, you need to direct your path.

Asteroid Pallas will shift into Sagittarius in your career sector during the week of February 5, giving you the gift of insight, wisdom, and the ability to shape your future. During this time, you may be called to advocate for yourself more or ask for what it is you deserve.

You may also find that you end up feeling busier than you previously were, but only because you are now owning the power you must achieve the success you dream of. Take the reigns and know that whatever you must do during this time will be worth it because of what you can achieve.

