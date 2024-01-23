The Love Horoscope For January 24 Ignites Courage For Each Zodiac Sign

Venus, the planet of love and romance begins her journey through Capricorn. We love things like self-respect, being honored through acts of love, and knowing that we are willing to do what we need to do for our loved ones. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology on January 23, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 24, 2024:

Aries

Home really is where the heart is. So, during this time frame you'll want to stick close to the things that you know and trust. Cook at home. Enjoy the comfort of your living room. Light candles, and play jazz. Set the tone. Together with someone or by yourself, you can put yourself in a romantic mood. Why not? Love is an amazing thing!

Taurus

There's magic in soft spoken words, and when you have the chance to whisper sweet nothings in the ear of your beloved do it. When possible, foster emotional intimacy by doing things that are both sentimental and deeply personal. It takes time to show someone that you care. Think about the micro moments more than large, sweeping opportunities. It's the little things that count.

Gemini

A shoulder to lean on is worth much more than gold itself when you are in a relationship. Today, show your partner that you are there for them during good and bad times. The depth of the bond you're able to form during quiet times can set a firm foundation for years to come.

Cancer

You can learn so much about yourself when you are with your mate. Even as a single person, dating disappointments help you to discover what you dislike and what you enjoy. The Moon in Cancer opens the door to emotional self-awareness. People are mirrors, and when you allow your partner to reflect and give you feedback about how they feel, it benefits both of you.

Leo

Drop a grudge. Sometimes people hurt each other, even when they care. A small laps in judgment can give you a sour feeling. However, during this time of the Moon in Cancer, you may determine it's better to forgive and even to forget. Why ruin the future over a negative past memory? It's time to feel the emotions, but then move on.

Virgo

No one is perfect, Virgo. Today you may push aside the pressure you place on yourself to be, and this in turn will allow your significant other to be their own authentic self, too. You may find that the more your relationship and the things you do together embrace raw reality, the more love you feel.You can relax around one another and feel comfortable in the other's presence.

Libra

Telling people, especially someone you love, how you feel about things isn't easy for you. As a Libra, you want to people please and feel that the world is in balance. Focusing on your emotions could lead you to feel vulnerable but also exposed. What if your emotions are wrong? During the Moon in Cancer, you learn to embrace your inner truth and emotionally validate yourself. It can be a mental adjustment to share so openly and honestly, but you can do it.

Scorpio

What's your philosophy about love? During the Moon in Cancer, you can learn about love through the art of doing or the act of being. You can learn to love better by allowing life to test your relationship. You may discover how little things you thought could or would break your partnership don't. You can read books on the topic as a couple or attend a relationship seminar online or in person. Make today a day where you commit yourself to loving well, and stick to it.

Sagittarius

Kindness is a gift you give to yourself, but also to others. During the Moon in Cancer, you may find that the sharing of sweetness helps to bring you more intimately closer than you've ever been. You can listen to your mate's problems and not try to solve them. Consider talking about boundaries in an open manner. Every couple has a few to set, so in an honest, non-threatening way talk about them.

Capricorn

Once a month, the Moon is in your partnership sign, and when it's in Cancer it opens the door to marital growth. This is a day to define your meaning of the word partnership. What does this look like for you? How do you want your relationship to be? If there are a few changes you'd like to make, order in take out and then talk it through in a light-hearted manner.

Aquarius

You value your me-time, and even though you appreciate time alone, it's good to do mundane things with your partner. A relationship with routines can fall in love a bit more because you are not only loving but you're also building a life with each other. Team up and make chores easy to do with a easy conversation and maybe some fun love songs playing in the background.

Pisces

Romance can catch you off-guard, Pisces, and when someone does a sentimental act, it touches your heart in all the right ways. This is the time to connect with your mate doing romantic things. Perhaps plan a fondant dinner at home or book reservations at your favorite restaurant. If you're single, schedule time with a few friends who always make you feel loved or if you're a single parent, plan a fun date night out with the children.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.