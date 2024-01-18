Love Horoscope For January 19, 2024 Boosts Romance

What will your day bring, zodiac signs? Starting January 19, 2024, Venus will speak with the Moon, creating a wonderfully harmonious energy perfect for a date night or romantic conversation with a special person. To find out more, here's something to know for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting January 19, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 19, 2024:

Aries

Are you falling in love? Romance and love can be such a fun game to play if you enjoy the beauty of positive illusions. You find it easier to ignore red flags and get lost in the emotion of love. You are open and expressive with who you are and what it is that you desire to bring to the table for your relationship.

Taurus

What's your big dream for love, Taurus? It's important to be as clear as you can about what you want from a relationship. Dreams become realities when they are well-defined. If you're unsure right now, no worries. Even if you're looking for a fling, be upfront.

Gemini

You're looking for the real deal, Gemini, not some sort of projected fantasy someone wants you to believe in. This desire for an authentic connection is what pulls you into fantasy love. But fantasy love rarely lasts. This is the time to hold your standards high.

Cancer

Why does love feel so confusing for you right now? It's because there are so many things going on at the same time. You may feel like all your emotions are laid out before you, and without knowing what your long-term game plan is here, confusion steps in. Consider mapping out what you want and get singular in your focus.

Leo

You are so charming today. You are easy to get along with and people find you funny. Someone may place you high up on a pedestal in worship, thinking you are the hero and savior of their world. You may feel up for helping someone slay their dragons but consider what their needs are carefully before committing to a yes.

Virgo

You want an authentic connection. It's important to be yourself no matter what during all phases of your relationship. At first, this may feel invasive, but once you have the clarity you need to understand what you desire, things do become much easier to figure out.

Libra

Just say how you really feel. You love to be in a romantic relationship, but you define it differently than others do. You desire for there to be boundaries in love. If a part of you longs for a traditional relationship with titles and roles, say so.

Scorpio

There are times when you just find love in mysterious ways. You may meet someone and feel as though you've just known this person for a lifetime. You are incomplete when they are not around, and your heart may break. This is romantic, surreal love, and you are there for it.

Sagittarius

In love, it's important to face the facts about what you and your partner desire. What do you both want to accomplish in a long-term relationship? Be sure to keep your list rooted in reality.

You don't want to fall in love with an illusion, but instead really care for someone who will watch your back but also do what it takes to make sure you are safe.

Capricorn

You may be looking up to your partner and their accomplishments this week. Your significant other may inspire you to do great things today. When you need to reach for the stars, your partner is the firm foundation to set your feet on.

Aquarius

You can learn so much from a loving and committed relationship. You and your significant other feed off of each other's positive energy. You grow as a couple and team and have people admiring your admiration for one another.

Pisces

Try not to be vague when it comes to love. Be specific when you share your true feelings. Your emotions are the lighthouse to your soul, and someone is looking to find you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.