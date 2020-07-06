250 Questions To Ask To Spark Conversation & Get To Know Someone

Fire away!

Sometimes we all need a little help with keeping the conversation flowing, especially if we have not dated or have a hard time interacting with other people.

We all need questions to ask when we are having a hard time bringing up topics of discussion

Life is difficult for introverts and even extroverts when it comes to communication. There are so many factors that go into what’s discussed and when something is brought up.

You just have to take the social factors into consideration before you talk, because as we all know, there are certain questions for certain times.

Like if you are trying to get to know someone on a date, then you ask a series of questions or play a game where you go back and forth asking each other questions to get to know each other a little better.

There are times in a relationship when you ask the hard questions and when to ask the flirty ones. It’s all about timing and when you are comfortable with that person.

In a relationship, you may even have to interact with your date’s kids or siblings, so even having some appropriate questions on hand will help you gain major brownie points with your partner and it will also help the children become more comfortable around you as well. Children are usually shy around adults and can be hesitant to talk. So, if you have ready to go questions about things they like, then they may open up to you quicker because you are talking about things they like.

So, there are times to talk about each specific topic listed below. You just need to have the courage to bring some of them up.

But it’s great when you already have questions instead of awkwardly trying to come up with some. So, here is a great list of questions to ask to spark conversations and they will help you get more comfortable with each other.

Questions for a first date

It may feel weird at first when you start talking with your crush or someone you wanted to date. But when you have some questions tailored to getting to know each other, it will be so much easier to start talking with each other.

Sometimes starting with the most harmless of questions will help you get more comfortable with each other. Also, asking non-threatening questions lets you see if you have some of the same things in common.

These are good questions to talk about in person or through text when you are trying to decide whether this person may be worth pursuing.

These questions just break the ice and keep things from getting awkward.

1. What's your favorite color?

2. What was the last book you read?

3. Do you have pets?

4. What do you like to do in your free time?

5. What is your favorite movie?

6. Who is the most fascinating person you've met?

7. What's your favorite alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink?

8. Where have you traveled?

9. What are your hobbies?

10. What's your favorite international food?

11. What's your dream job?

12. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

13. Who's your favorite author?

14. What's the last TV show you binge-watched?

15. Who is your favorite actor/actress?

16. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

17. What's your favorite restaurant to eat at?

18. What would you do if you had enough money to not need a job?

19. What would your perfect vacation look like?

20. What's your favorite music artist and genre?

21. What's something everyone should try once?

22. What's the best thing that happened to you this month?

23. What do you do to unwind?

24. Where is the strangest place you have visited?

25. What household chore do you hate?

26. What is your worst fear?

27. What's your favorite app on your phone?

28. What is the cutest animal?

29. What is the ugliest animal?

30. Who is the kindest person you know?

31. Do you have any odd talents?

32. Which country do you never want to visit?

33. How have you changed since high school?

34. What's the most relaxing situation you could imagine?

35. What's the most beautiful view you have seen?

36. If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be?

37. Would you like to be famous?

38. What's the most recent thing you've done for the first time?

39. How did you meet your best friend?

40. When was the last time you walked for more than an hour?

41. What is the best and worst ice cream flavor?

42. How much personal space do you need to be comfortable with?

43. What do you like but are kind of embarrassed to admit?

44. What's your favorite smell?

45. What skill have you always wanted to learn?

46. What are the top three things you like to talk about?

47. What are people often surprised to learn about you?

48. What small things brighten up your day when they happen?

49. What's the most ridiculous thing you've done because you were bored?

50. What's your favorite holiday?

Romantic questions to ask

Now, this set of questions is for when you have started pursuing each other more in your relationship. These are good questions to know the answers to and they can give you a great insight into your partner.

Some are light, some are lusty, and some will get you thinking. It's just important for you to make a mental note of some of their answers to specific questions like a dream date, so that you can make their dreams reality, within reason of course.

51. What's your dream date night?

52. What makes you feel the most loved?

53. What's most important to make your relationship last?

54. What do you love most about me?

55. What's your favorite romantic movie?

56. What kind of music puts you in the mood?

57. What physical action or gesture do you find romantic?

58. What was your first impression of me when we met?

59. What's your favorite way I touch you?

60. What physical feature of mine is your favorite?

61. If you had your choice for date night would you rather 1) stay at home and have a candlelit dinner, 2) dress up and go out, or 3) go for an outdoor adventure hike?

62. What song do you think of when you think of me?

63. What could I do to improve our relationship?

64. When was the first moment you wanted to kiss me?

65. What do I do that helps you calm down?

66. When are you the happiest with me?

67. What was the favorite part of our first kiss?

68. When and what was the first moment you knew you were in love with me?

69. What do you say to others when you talk about me?

70. What's one thing you want to do with me that we haven't done yet?

71. What great adventures do you think we'll achieve in the next 5 years?

72. What do you think I find most attractive about you?

73. What's been one of the funniest times we've had together?

74. What about me first attracted you?

75. What do you like best about our relationship?

76. Is there anything you're afraid to accomplish that I can help you with?

77. What values are most important in a relationship?

78. Has anything surprised you about our relationship?

79. What's been the most memorable moments we've had together?

80. What moment would you want to relive again and again?

81. What is something little I do that makes you smile?

82. What's your most scandalous memory of us?

82. What can I do to spice up our love life?

83. What do you think is most important for communicating in our relationship?

84. What weaknesses do you see in our relationship?

85. Has anything surprised you about me?

86. What strengths do you see in our relationship?

87. Is there anything you'd like me to be willing to change?

88. What goals would you like to set up for our relationship?

89. What can I do to encourage you on a regular basis?

90. Is there anything about me you might not know but want to know?

Funny questions to ask

Sometimes when you are with either your date, partner, family, or anyone else important to you, you need some sort of list of questions to spark conversation. These funny questions are light and usually spark interesting conversations, especially when you need to lighten up the conversation.

91. What is the best WIFI name you have seen?

92. What's the most ridiculous fact you know?

93. Is a hotdog a sandwich? Why or why not?

94. What secret conspiracy would you like to start?

95. What is the funniest joke you know by heart?

96. Toilet paper, over or under?

97. If animals could talk, what would they say?

98. Does pineapple go on pizza?

99. What is something everyone looks stupid doing?

100. What's the best type of cheese?

101. What's the best inside joke you've been a part of?

102. What would be the absolute worst name you could give your child?

103. What's the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?

104. What's the most embarrassing thing you have ever worn?

105. Which body part do you wish you could detach and why?

106. What's the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?

107. What would be the worst "buy one get one free" sale of all time?

108. What sport would be the funniest to add a mandatory amount of alcohol to?

109. What would be the coolest animal to scale up to the size of a horse?

110. What set of items could you buy that would make the cashier the most uncomfortable?

111. What two totally normal things become really weird if you do them back to back?

112. What movie completely changes it's plot when you change one letter in its title? What's the new movie about?

113. If you were transported 400 years into the past with no clothes or anything else, how would you prove that you were from the future?

114. Where was the most embarrassing place you've farted?

115. What fictional character is amazing but would be insufferable to be around in an everyday setting?

Hard questions to ask

Now, instead of being light, sometimes you need to dig in and discuss very deep topics that give you a great idea of a person. These are good questions for friends and potential romantic partners.

Don't be surprised if they cannot answer some of these questions, because you may not be able to answer them either. They can give you something to think about and help you personally decide what you need the answer to be for you to feel comfortable in a relationship.

116. If you could give everyone just one piece of advice, what would it be?

117. What wrong assumptions do you make about people?

118. What's the most essential part of a friendship?

119. What says the most about a person?

120. What are some things that are OK to occasionally do but definitely not OK to do every day?

121. Are you an introvert or an extrovert?

122. What's one thing you would change about yourself?

123. Are you religious or spiritual?

124. Which parent are you closer to and why?

125. Is what you are doing now what you always wanted to do growing up?

126. Would you ever take back someone who cheated?

127. When do you think a person is ready for marriage?

128. What makes you feel accomplished?

129. What is a relationship deal-breaker for you?

130. What kind of parent do you think you will be?

131. What would you do if your parents don't like your partner?

132. Are you confrontational?

133. Have you ever lost someone close to you?

134. Do you stay friends with your exes?

135. Who is that one person you can talk to about just anything?

136. What do you think of best friends of the opposite sex?

137. When was the last time you broke someone's heart?

138. Would you relocate for love?

139. Do you believe in second chances?

140. What are you most thankful for?

141. What is the craziest thing you've ever done and would you do it again?

142. What's the one thing that people always misunderstand about you?

143. If you were given 3 wishes from a genie, what would you wish for?

144. What's your biggest regret?

145. What do you think about when you are alone?

146. Why did your last relationship end?

147. What's your biggest mistake in life and what did you learn from it?

148. What's something you cannot go a day without doing?

149. What's the craziest thing you have done for love?

150. What is your biggest pet peeve?

151. What's your greatest fear?

152. What is the greatest and hardest struggle you have overcome?

153. If you could change one thing about yourself what would it be?

154. What's your best quality?

155. What's the weirdest thing about you?

156. If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be?

157. Why did you go to the college you went to?

158. What food could you not live without?

159. What food could you live without?

160. If you can get away with anything, what would you do?

Questions to bare your soul

Next, it can be hard for you to get the information you want from your partner or someone in your life. So, sometimes you have to find the list of questions that you can ask and find out so much more information about a person's personality than anything else.

161. What is the greatest risk you've ever taken?

162. Do you believe in fate?

163. How do you think people see you?

164. What's your biggest insecurity?

165. What fictional character do you relate to the most?

166. If you could erase something that you did in the past, what would it be?

167. What is your biggest regret?

168. Have you ever experienced something you cannot explain?

169. If past lives are real, what was yours?

170. When were you the happiest in life?

171. If you could do one thing without suffering the consequences, what would you do?

172. What is the strangest dream you have ever had?

173. What calms you the quickest?

174. What is the darkest thought you have ever had?

175. What makes you feel uneasy, anxious, and overwhelmed?

176. When have you felt the lowest in your life?

177. What is the first secret you ever kept from anybody?

178. Where do you find meaning in life?

179. When have you caused the most harm to yourself?

180. Have you cried tears of joy before?

181. When was the last time you cried?

182. When has someone broken your heart?

183. What did you do when you hurt someone the most?

184. Is home a place or a feeling? Why?

185. Do you have any recurring dreams or nightmares?

186. What do you think happens after death?

187. How do you define beauty?

188. Do you believe in deja-vu?

189. What does happiness mean to you?

190. What's your most cherished childhood memory?

Unconventional questions to ask

When you are just trying to find something to talk about, using unconventional questions can make you get to know someone better than any other form of a question. So, if you can make the person you are talking to laugh, then you are doing a good job so far. Why not have an interesting, weird conversation?

191. If you were a brand, what would be your tagline?

192. What is the toughest decision you have ever had to make?

193. What's your superpower?

194. What would you do in the event of a zombie apocalypse?

195. What advice would you give your previous boss?

196. Are you a lucky person?

197. If you could be any fruit, what fruit would you be?

198. What was the weirdest conversation you have overheard?

199. When was the last time you stopped and smelled the flowers?

200. What are some things that you've never bought and will never buy?

This or that questions about food

Food questions can lead to some awesome conversations or some awkward ones. But this is something you really need to know when you are dating someone or spending time with new people in your life. So much about life revolves around food, so it's understandably a major discussion that you should have at some point in your relationship.

201. Do you eat beef?

202. Do you ever skip breakfast? If so, how often?

203. Are you a vegetarian?

204. How many different colored foods did you eat for dinner last night?

205. Do you have a favorite cafe or restaurant?

206. Do you know someone who struggles with an eating disorder?

207. How often do you eat out?

208. Do you read the nutritional information on the foods you buy?

209. Do you take vitamins?

210. What foods do you really dislike?

211. How often do you go shopping for food?

212. What food can you cook the best?

213. What's the most unusual thing you've ever eaten?

214. What is the most expensive restaurant you have ever eaten at?

215. What's your favorite fast-food restaurant?

216. What's your favorite fruit?

217. What's your favorite vegetable?

218. What would be your last meal?

219. Do the utensils we use to eat affect the kind or way we prepare the foods we eat?

220. How does your etiquette differ from other countries?

221. Are there any foods that bring back special memories for you?

222. What is your favorite food?

223. Have you ever tried a traditional English breakfast?

224. Do you think that you eat a balanced diet?

225. Do you try and reduce your salt intake?

226. Are you allergic to any foods?

227. What do you consider junk food?

228. Do you prefer, salty, savory, or sweet?

229. How much sugar do you add to your tea or coffee?

230. How does the color of the place you are eating affect how we like something?

Questions to break the ice

It can be uncomfortable or weird when you meet someone for the first time. Here are some great ice breakers for you to talk about if you are at a loss as to what to talk about.

231. How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice.

232. Have you ever gotten super lost? If so, where?

233. Do you have any crazy roommate stories?

234. What words could you not pronounce as a child?

235. What's the most embarrassing thing you have ever done?

236. What's the worst haircut you ever had?

237. What's the worst job you have ever had?

238. Who is your craziest/most interesting relative?

239. What's your strangest talent?

240. What's your favorite smell? Why?

241. Which celebrity do you shamelessly follow in the news?

242. Which Disney character's story does your life most resemble?

243. What's a funny pick up line that works for you?

244. What's a weird fact you happen to know?

245. What commercial jingle gets stuck in your head frequently?

246. What is the most random thing in your purse/wallet?

247. What's a nickname someone actually calls you?

248. Who is your celebrity look alike?

249. If all your clothes had to be one color forever, what color would you pick?

250. If you were a type of jeans, what type would you be?

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.