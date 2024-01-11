Why January's New Moon Horoscopes Are So Powerful For All Zodiac Signs

The new moon on January 11, 2024 has a lot of things going on. Any new moon in Capricorn brings us to questions about sustainability and long term plans.

But this new moon is a bit different from other Capricorn new moons. First, it’s the last Capricorn new moon in our lifetime with the planet of Pluto also in Capricorn.

This means there’s clues to this new moon that’s bringing answers to a journey we have been on to transform our personal power the Capricorn part of our chart.

Second, this new moon is ruled by Saturn in Pisces, which brings the long term plans and focus to how we are all on this journey together, asking us to rethink how our structures can support everyone.

This new moon is in a tense aspect with the lunar nodes, connecting this new moon to stories about October’s Eclipses and the Eclipses in the spring of 2024 around our relationships and our autonomy.

Finally, this new moon gets help from Uranus in Taurus, to disrupt what we think we want to be working towards, and take on the challenging path of going after something that feels daunting but necessary to supporting yourself long term.

The effects of this new moon are most accurately explained using a rising sign horoscope, but if you don’t know your rising sign, choose the horoscope that matches your sun sign below.

Aries Sun/Moon/Rising

If I were to ask you what it has been like for you to figure out your career over the past decade and what kind of experience that has been like what would you say? Since 2008, you have have Pluto, the planet of transformation and your personal power hanging out in the part of your chart that rules your career.

Making career choices could have are sometimes felt daunting, but this new moon is connected to all of that, and it’s the final piece of the puzzle about transforming what you want to do in your career and why. This new moon may feel equally like a sense of accomplishment but also now coming to terms with the sacrifices you had to make to get there.

You may have had to work incredibly hard, and now you are being asked to prioritize what rest looks like in a sustainable way. This new moon is an opportunity to see rest and relaxation as your reward.

This can bring up a lot of feelings now that you have the time and energy, and rest isn’t always easy, but it’s necessary to make a ritual out of what helps you feel restored. Finally, this new moon may bring another exciting or unexpected shake-up to how you make money. Ask yourself if this change feels scary in a good way, or scary in a way that isn’t helpful.

Taurus Sun/Moon/Rising

Is there something you have been diligently learning over the past decade or so that you now feel like you are an authority on? This is a beautiful new moon to explore what experience you have accumulated in your life and see if there’s something that feels necessary or inspiring to share with others? This new moon is a great opportunity to reimagine your long term plans, your belief systems, and how much you have been invited to change since 2018, even though it hasn’t felt easy.

Perhaps this new moon is connecting you with people or organizations that have breadcrumbs of clues on how you want to go about recreating what you want for yourself long term. Perhaps joining a humanitarian cause or volunteering somewhere will provide perspective on how to contribute your expertise to the collective good. Alternatively, now is a perfect time to dream up long-distance travel ideas, and wait a week or so before booking anything.

Gemini Sun/Moon/Rising

Geminis love a question or a riddle. My question for you is what has intimacy evolved and transformed you since 2008 and how have you evolved your capacity and ability for emotional intelligence? Even though you enjoy connecting with others easily, collaboration with others in the past may have felt harder than it needed to be.

This new moon is about evaluating your boundaries on how much work you feel is the right amount to contribute to your collaborations, and how can you hold a soft spot for yourself on the rigor you’ve experienced with putting in the work to create safe emotional intimacy. This new moon answers to Saturn in the area of your chart that speaks to your career and what gifts you want to offer to the world.

Maybe all this hard work you have been putting into knowing how to collaborate with others and your dedication to safety in emotional intimacy is paving the way for you to become an authority in your public life. Inviting you to know there’s strength in care, and inviting others to soften and seek interconnectedness. Finally, this new moon provides new insights into how you want to approach the subconscious world, both your own and others.

Cancer Sun/Moon/Rising

Sweet Cancer Rising. This new moon may feel like a triumph for you in the area of relationships. For 15 years, you have had to dig deep and explore how you want to feel connected to those around you, and explore why you are drawn to them.

This new moon feels different from previous Capricorn new moons in years past for you. This new moon is potentially helping you advance your role as a teacher or helping you understand how partnership is providing support to your long-term plans.

There’s a conversation in your life happening between the social networks you belong to, who you feel is a supportive 1:1: connection, and how you’re having to fine-tune the demands of being a leader and teacher. Observing how you connect with others provides insight into how you want to be an authority on a subject matter. This summer, these dynamics will be revisited, and this time with more answers, and a clear understanding.

Leo Sun/Moon/Rising

Leo! Even though you know how to play, the past 15 years have called upon you to work like you’ve never worked before. It’s probably been tiring and also provided you with a sense of resilience and accomplishment.

This new moon is the last new moon cycle involving this story line since 2008 around daily responsibilities to make your career life flourish. The good news is this new moon is incredibly supportive of new ways to show up in your public life and career, even if it feels a little anxiety-inducing. Additionally, this new moon is answering to Saturn in the part of your chart that speaks to emotional intimacy, shared collaboration, and coming to terms with things that others shy away from talking about.

You are incredibly giving in your desire to collaborate, but you are being asked to question when you perhaps give too much up. Alternatively, this new moon could provide insights into work responsibilities you need to be adjusting in order to provide you with enough time to explore your inner emotional world, without needing to be that for someone else all the time. This new moon is an invitation to explore the balance of how your work and daily responsibilities impact your emotions or how you feel underneath the surface.

Virgo Sun/Moon/Rising

Virgos - we all know you know how to get stuff done. But what do play, pleasure, and creativity feel like to you for real even if it doesn’t match what others think play is? The chances are this area of life has been challenging for you since 2008, and this is the last moon cycle in Capricorn that helps you let go and transform what truly feels like fun, not what everything thinks you should be doing to have fun.

This new moon is getting a boost from Uranus in the part of your chart involving places of institutional knowledge. It’s a perfect new moon is explore whether knowledge feels fun to you, and if so how you use that knowledge to have fun, and no other purpose.

This week could be a great opportunity to journal ways you have felt let down by whatever creative outlets you have had, knowing that the future is not the past. Additionally, this new moon answers to Satrun in the area of your charts related with partnership. Final clues could be coming together on what romance and dating look like to you, and how that can provide you with the structure of what you’re looking for out of those you partner with. Your creative spark is about to feel less heavy on Jan 20th.

Libra Sun/Moon/Rising

Libra Rising. What clarity is coming to you now about family dynamics that you have been working on for a very long time? The new moon feels important and vital to you to understand your needs at home, and to be clear and firm about them.

You could now have a better understanding how the foundations you want to build in your life to fully support yourself, or perhaps you are acknowledging how to be in loving acceptance of yourself to transform what doesn’t feel like you anymore.

This new moon is the final chapter since 2008 of getting to the bottom of how your upbringing impacted you, and deciding how you want to show up now, with vulnerability and a deeper knowing of who you are. On a lighter note, this new moon is a great time to scheme out the perfect living situation and watch it come true. Finally, this new moon is asking you to get clear on the small necessary steps you take every day, to make your dreams come true.

Scorpio Sun/Moon/Rising

Scorpio - This new moon is about acknowledging all that you have strived to learn for quite some time. Happening in the area of your chart involving neighborhood friends, close friends, or extended family, you really know how to commit to showing up for the people are connected with.

This new moon is asking you to consider how you can go about making your neighborhood or the immediate surroundings your playground. With the new moon answering to Saturn in Pisces, in the part of your chart that speaks to joyfulness, creativity, children, and romance, there could be an intention right now to get serious about having fun, and somehow reimagining what fun can be like when you are opening yourself up to what learning opportunities or friends at the local hang out.

This new moon could allow you to interact with people that you normally wouldn’t and create new relationship dynamics with people who aren’t the usual crowd you hang out with. Finally, this new moon is asking you to balance rest, work responsibilities, and the commitment you make to your friends. You take your friendships seriously, and it’s ok for you to say what it is you want and need from your friends to feel reciprocity.

Sagittarius Sun/Moon/Rising

This new moon reflects just how far you have come in your occupation. Things haven’t felt easy, but you know how to put in the hard work or find the necessary structures and support to flourish and feel proud of yourself. This is a great new moon to build a case to ask for a raise or find a job where your talents can be recognized and appreciated.

Even though this is a new moon, it’s also a final chapter of coming to terms with your values, boundaries, and where you want to put in the work, compared to feeling like you have to do the work because it’s a responsibility.

Around March of 2023, focus in your life could have shifted towards family dynamics, and this new moon is important in that storyline, because you are getting clear on what ties and responsibilities you want to have with family, and what feels like responsibility you don’t want to take on.

Capricorn Sun/Moon/Rising

This new moon is BEAUTIFUL FOR YOU. Over the last 15 years, you have been going through trials and tribulations of personal identity and how you want to show up in the world. It hasn’t felt easy, and there are things in the past that you are now moving away from that are fully allowing you to step into the type of life you want for yourself. Consider this new moon to be an accomplishment and recognition of all the hard work that you have done for yourself, and reflect on how proud you may be for who you are.

We know you have no problem putting in the work, but just as much effort can be given to the extremes you’ve had to endure and how that’s transformed you into the person you are today. This new moon could have you finding new friends, neighborhoods, or communities, so you can shine with the people you want to. Additionally, this is a great new moon to go out and have a little fun in a way that you usually wouldn’t. Career changes might be lingering, put focus on what’s working well at home, and use that as a sense of comfort.

Aquarius Sun/Moon/Rising

This new moon may have you wanting to close the blinds and sleep, rest, and find answers in your home life. The new moon in Capircorn is happening in the part of your chart that rules over our subconscious, retreat, and letting go. Sometimes the best option to move forward is by laying on the floor and just drifting off into our daydreams. This is where you may find the answers you’re looking for when it comes to how you want to make money, or what you want to do to go about making it.

Find non-linear ways right now to connect to whatever lets you zone out, let the mind wander, and see what comes to the surface. It still might not make a lot of sense right now, but clarity will come. Finally, you have been on a spiritual or otherworldy journey since 2008 that is hard to explain and this new moon is bringing you a sense of understanding of what that journey has been like for you, and why you’ve been on it. The next steps are about to begin to transform yourself with the knowledge you have from this journey you’ve been on.

Pisces Sun/Moon/Rising

What does it feel like to connect to larger organizations, institutions, or groups of people who share the same shared vision of the future? How have you been on this journey for quite some time, dedicated to providing structure and connection to the community, and how you are now noticing the fruits of your labor? This new moon is the final step in this process to come to fruition about what groups you want to be apart of you, and how you can get further, and faster, together.

There could be opportunities for you to join a group or organization that seems a little old school but at the same time, feel vital to doing your part to transforming it into what it needs to be. The next two years are a big calling for you to shine and receive recognition for all the work you’ve put into, and this new moon ties into showing you the way. Trust you can be the authority of something, and consider new opportunities in your local neighborhood.

Blake Kelley is an astrologer who helps people feel seen in their life experiences via their natal chart with an affirming, relational, and playful approach to astrology.