3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Their Patience Tested Before The New Moon

Strap on those seatbelts, folks, because we've got a bumpy ride ahead of us. The New Moon is coming, and we have Moon conjunct Mars starting on January 10, 2024. We are looking at a very rough day for three zodiac signs, and we should see some prime examples of temper, impulsive behavior, relationship conflict, and overreactions. Lions and tigers and bears — oh my!

It's that good ol' Mars energy doing its thing and it really isn't cut out for everyone. Not everyone can roll with Moon conjunct Mars and the three zodiac signs that will find it hardest to deal with are the one who will find that this day, The end of the week is filled with impatience and difficulty with handling stress. And we're only just getting started, hoohah!

If there's one thing we really need to watch out for before a New Moon, it's giving in to recklessness and poor behavior. Yes, we're on edge and we feel like throwing a temper tantrum, but that doesn't mean we should or that we'll be happier by doing so.

If we can somehow get a grip and regulate our emotional response during Moon conjunct Mars, then we will have kicked this day in the butt. As it stands, however, these three zodiac signs find a way to make it through.

Three zodiac signs will have their patience tested before the end of the week.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars energy can go either way for you, Scorpio, but because this particular transit of Mars happens to start the day before the New Moon. You're going to notice that you have no time for it in your life. And yet, there it is, taking up all of your life as it has come to you in the form of Moon conjunct Mars, and that means you are not going to be in a delightful mood. You have zero patience for those closest to you, and even less tolerance for total strangers. Road rage is a player in this day's cast of characters.

What gets you the most on this day are the 'little things.' Someone in your household not putting down the toilet seat, or leaving the peanut butter opened and on the counter? That's the stuff, right there. You could go full on ballistic during Moon conjunct Mars, and it might be the smallest of occurrences that bring on the big time stresses. And your reactions are all emotional; nothing is personal and yet, there you are, making it all extremely personal.

This is January 10, 2024 for you, Scorpio, so be patient. Have yourself a good binge-able TV show set up for later on during the day so that you can pull away from the world and just let it all out. You can't keep this kind of overreacting up for too long and you're going to want to pull back and retreat into a world of fiction, so just keep chanting: this too shall go. (It will, do not worry!)

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might feel as though you entering The Dark City because your mood is going to be black, baby. You are not up for fun, jokes, good humor or anything that even slightly resembles positivity. You don't feel good, and you'll sweat it's all coming down on your head, because why shouldn't it be you, HUH? You are hostile towards your own self, and all that does is make you miserable starting today through the weekend, thanks to the transit of Moon conjunct Mars.

Could it be worse? Yes, of course, and knowing you, you'll find a way to dig yourself an even darker hole than the one you're presently in. This is the work of Moon conjunct Mars, and it practically robs you of your ability to believe that 'everything will be OK,' as is your usual mantra. You, the ever-optimistic Sagittarius, will fall into the bottomless pit of despair every now and then, but only when you've got a merciless transit such as Moon conjunct Mars upon you. Drats!

What you'll need to keep you sane on this day, is a good friend whom you can blab to. That will do the trick, and fortunately, you have a good friend who will sit by you and just listen to you rant about the state of the world and how human beings are worthless garbage, etc, etc. Then, you'll snap out of it and all will be sunshine and roses once again in your happy-go-lucky, lovable Sagittarius world. Hey, it happens.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Here's the day when someone gets to say the most dreaded of all lines ever spoken: "Hey, cheer up." What did they just say? Did someone actually have the unmitigated gaul to tell you to CHEER UP? As if! Well, here's the dealio, Pisces. During the fun-fun-fun transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you are going to be wearing such a sourpuss expression that someone in your life might be moved to expressing care, and well, you won't be having any of that.

You don't want to be cared about on this day, and you aren't feeling better just because someone else wants you to feel that way. Your feeling is that you are entitled to your funk and should it last the whole day, then that's your business and yours alone, right? You are definitely high-strung and overly sensitive on this day, January 10, 2024 and that makes you feel like a ticking time bomb. Who gets to set you off? That's the question of the day.

The advice hold true: find yourself something grounding to hold on to or look forward to on this day. Moon conjunct Mars brings rough waters and you may not be the fish you think you are, Pisces. Go find yourself a nice mermaid to talk with, or a good solid sunken treasure box to hide inside, as this day is going to be knocking you around emotionally, and you'd be better off believing in fantasy. Reality is for the birds on this day!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.