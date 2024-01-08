3 Zodiac Signs Spot A Red Flag In Their Relationship This Week

When we think about the transit, Sun trine Uranus, we generally get a good vibe as anything that is trine with the Sun is somewhat hopeful and positively exaggerated. However, Uranus is a tricky planet in so much as it can bring up rebellious thoughts and make us a little testy. we aren't altogether comfortable with whatever is going on 'right now' and so we consciously look for that which might cause trouble.

And, if we are in a romantic relationship, this is usually where the first stop is when we're on the prowl for problems. For three zodiac signs, this day, January 9, 2024, may bring up an odd approach to the idea of rebelling and how that might end up looking as in our tendency to disregard what is expected of us and to 'show someone' who we 'really' are. Everything might be wonderful, but we want to shake it up ... and we will.

We don't want to know it's all wonderful because, during Sun trine Uranus, we don't necessarily believe it is, which could really shock our partners as all of this comes out of left field. We may get it into our heads that we really need to be single during this time, which is so untrue and so utterly baseless that we may find ourselves laughing at the nerve we have as we 'go for it.' We are the essential 'rebels without a cause' on January 9, 2024.

Three zodiac signs spot a red flag in their relationship this week:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because this transit, Sun trine Uranus, places a heavy emphasis on independence, you may just decide that this is the day you tell your partner that you need space. you know how everyone reacts to that line, as it never really goes over too well. The truth is, you do need space; you just don't need to make too big a deal over it so that your partner gets the wrong impression, which is exactly what's going to happen on January 9, 2024.

During Sun trine Uranus, you'll feel restless, on edge, as if you are waiting for some gigantic, earth-shattering news to hit. This meteoric news never really comes, so you feel even more stunted or frustrated. You take your frustration out on your poor romantic partner, who really did not see any of this coming. Yes, they know you crave independence and they are always happy to give you whatever you need. However, on this day, January 9, 2024, your description of independence will disregard their presence in your life.

In other words, during Sun trine Uranus, you will offend your mate and they won't deserve it. It's really just a matter of watching your words, and while you don't like being told what to do or how to conduct yourself, you might take a word of advice and be kinder in your approach to 'needing space.' You are allowed to feel any way you wish, but there's another person involved, so be careful when you have their heart in your hand.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The red flags that you see on this day are the ones that you've NOT seen, but it's only on this particular day that you feel you should pay heed to them. Why? Because on January 9, 2024, you have the transit of Sun trine Uranus working your last nerve and it will be on this day that you decide that those famous red flags are worth paying close attention to.

What might get on your nerves on this day is that if you feel this way and always have, then why didn't you react sooner? Ah, therein lies the rub, as Shakespeare would say. You didn't react to the obvious red flags because you were afraid that if you said something, then everything would unravel and you'd end up alone and without a romantic partner. So, you sold some of your trust and happiness so that you could not be lonely.

While this is a devastating realization, this is the stuff that Sun trine Uranus is made of, and on January 9, 2024, you may feel that you're already in too deep and cannot see a way out. If you've noticed something new about your partner, then you might just realize that this is a habit they've had all along and that you're only just now realizing that you can't stand it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been here before. That's what makes the negative flags that you'll notice on this day, January 9, 2024, all the more glaring. The thing with you, Aquarius, is that you'd rather not look. You don't like being accused of being in denial, but if you've seen warning signs in your relationship in the past and those same flags are a-waving on this day, during Sun trine Uranus, then guess what? You can't deny it any longer.

Whatever it is that unnerves you about your romantic partner is not going to go away until you confront it and talk to them about it, face to face. Hey, that sounds like a great plan, and it's one that you will avoid, like the plague, because during Sun trine Uranus, you aren't about facing anyone or anything. You feel as though you need to adopt a stronger sense of denial and that if it worked for you before, it can work for you again.

This transit, Sun trine Uranus, may also have you disregarding all advice. Other people in your life have noticed those red flags and that makes it even worse because the last thing you want to experience is that dreadful line of, "I told you so." Oh no, anything but that, and to avoid being told that, you'll hole up so that no one can 'advise' you on this day, January 9, 2024.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.