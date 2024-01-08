What each zodiac sign can manifest using the new moon's energy this week:

We made it! And that's a big deal. Not everyone did, but we did and there is reason and joy to be grateful for existence. Let's continue "our" story.

Journaling feels even more powerful at the beginning of the year. Even though it can feel arbitrary, we improve the quality of our thoughts, both subconsciously and unconsciously, when we visualize positive things for ourselves.

We basically familiarize ourselves with this "new normal" we create mentally and then in reality, especially when our brains are where our subjective reality actually resides. The interesting thing is we are writing our story even if we aren't consciously doing it, so let's apply meaningful intention to take our story back.

When we journal during the New Moon in Capricorn, it can feel like it is tedious to write about the past and while there is a real, tangible benefit to that, that is why journal writing is about our personal and collective future.

And we can use it for more than just a future dream life. We can journal anything! For example, we want our doctor's appointment to go tomorrow. We can journal that in detail.

For all zodiac signs, Now that Mercury is direct, we can take advantage of this by journal writing an upcoming negotiation or "hard" conversation coming up in your life. Write it exactly as you want it to go. Just be sure that the result is something fair, something just and something that will leave both parties walking out feeling good. Watch some of the fear and trepidation for this event leave once you plot out this event in detail.

Use the various energies this week as tools in your planning. We get a rocky start on Monday thanks to Mercury square Neptune. Use caution and move slowly as we approach a New Moon in Capricorn on January 11.

Our emotions can get the best of us but only if we aren't aware. Luckily, this lunation is helpful in that area and proper use of caring and attentive can help get our point across to loved ones. It's also helpful to start setting some goals, perhaps supporting goals to the main ones we've already had in our heads since December. Work on your routines and maturity to set this in motion.

Lastly, on January 13, Mercury in Capricorn can bring great clarity to any unresolved issues floating about and we have superior focus to get through any difficulty awaiting us. It's important always to develop our emotional regulation so that any storm or sunny day upon us will only be used to our direct benefit and raise our vibrations for quicker manifestation successes.

What each zodiac sign can manifest using the new moon's energy this week:

Aries Manifest: peace

The New moon gives renewed energy toward the long-term achievements you're going to make. Make sure to self-care throughout the whole process.

Journal Prompt

What is the best self-care strategy currently in your arsenal? What can you do to engender more peace in your life?

Taurus Manifest: goals

With Mercury currently in your adventure sector, use that forward motion to gain traction on some of your big goals.

Journal Prompt:

Write 20 things you would like to accomplish this year. These things can be big or small. Circle the top 5. Those are the most important goals and what you will start during this first quarter of the year.

Gemini Manifest: Intuition

Expect direct downloads from the universe that are going to provide you with EXACT details on how to go about a current situation or event coming up in your life.

Journal Prompt:

When did you listen to your intuition and it paid off? What can you learn from that situation and apply it to future intuitive downloads?

Cancer Manifest: self-approval

With Mercury currently in your partnerships sector, it is time to review your relationships.

Journal Prompt:

Who and what do you need to say to get it off your mind? Script this dialogue in a way that leaves both parties feeling fulfilled.

Leo Manifest: syncing with nature

The new Moon has you feeling strong and you for any challenge.

Journal Prompt:

What season of life are you in? Is it a season of action, the season of connection, saving or exploring? What can you do to prepare and make the best of this current season?

Virgo Manifest: opportunity

As Mercury enters your home sector on 13, be prepared for lots of fun connections and events involving hobbies, kids and family.

Journal Prompt:

How can you fully enjoy this season of fun and connection while staying on your journey related to your goals?

Libra Manifest: supportive love

Mercury sits in your soul sector starting January 13. This can make it a time for deep self-reflection and your need to make sure you have people on your side, making your life better and more meaningful.

Journal Prompt:

Script a diary entry about the supportive love you crave. Speak as if you two have been together for about a year. "I can't believe I found someone who…"

Scorpio Manifest: soul nourishment

You are beginning a new relationship and it's going to greatly impact your ability to communicate and listen to your partner's needs.

Journal Prompt:

What are your natural gifts regarding communication? What are your natural patterns regarding conflict?

Sagittarius Manifest: your desired reality

Expect gifts and gratitude for all the hard work you've been putting in for the past few months. Your hard work is being noticed and you are getting ever closer to your dreams.

Journal Prompt:

Getting what you want in life is excellent but, at times, overwhelming. Today, script your entire morning from sunrise to sunset. Use present tense and a way for each of your actions.

Capricorn Manifest: magic

Cap, your birthday season always brings surprises. This is a great time to show gratitude and recognition to… yourself.

Journal Prompt:

What goals or dreams have you already manifested?

Aquarius Manifest: connection

Mercury in your privacy sector means soul reflection and connection to sleep. Luckily, you are never one to hold grudges, so any meaningful reflection you have will only make you stronger and have a greater connection to others.

Journal Prompt:

What can I learn by charting specific patterns? What is my general routine and how can I use others around me to ground myself?

Pisces Manifest: focus

Mercury will be in your community sector, meaning you are entering a busy season of people, situations and events. Don't let any of it overwhelm you. Your time has come!

Journal Prompt:

What shifts in your environment can you do to help facilitate your focus? What can you temporarily shut out so you have energy for all your goals and appointments coming up?

Venita Johnson is the Assistant Editor for Horoscopes & Zodiacs based out of New York City, who focuses on astrology, tarot and oracle card readings.